Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
What's In Matt Delorme's Camera Bag? - Video
May 16, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Matt Delorme is a professional mountain bike photographer for Pinkbike as well as many other brands. Let's take a peek inside his camera bag and find out what his essentials are.
Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeproductions
/
@mdelorme
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
59000 views
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
57699 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
52781 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
46390 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
39716 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France
39459 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Mountain Bike Guide to Calhoun County, Alabama
34634 views
EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video
33870 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 10
I-want-your-bike
(17 mins ago)
Guessed it, it was a camera inside the camera bag.
[Reply]
+ 4
bikeavard
(15 mins ago)
What!? Are you some kind of warlock?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023792
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment