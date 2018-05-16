VIDEOS

What's In Matt Delorme's Camera Bag? - Video

May 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Matt Delorme is a professional mountain bike photographer for Pinkbike as well as many other brands. Let's take a peek inside his camera bag and find out what his essentials are.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @mdelorme


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
59000 views
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
57699 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
52781 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
46390 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
39716 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France
39459 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Mountain Bike Guide to Calhoun County, Alabama
34634 views
EWS Tech Talk: How High Do Pro Enduro Racers Have Their Handlebars? - Video
33870 views

2 Comments

  • + 10
 Guessed it, it was a camera inside the camera bag.
  • + 4
 What!? Are you some kind of warlock?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023792
Mobile Version of Website