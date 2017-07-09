What's Inside Your Toolbox? - Jason Marsh









Jason Marsh has been wrenching for Greg Minnaar and the Santa Cruz Syndicate since 2012. While many World Cup mechanic's have a reputation for fastidiousness, bordering on classic obsessive compulsive behavior, Marsh's toolbox tells a different story about its owner. Photographer Ross Bell dives into the topic of tools and what it's like to wrench for a rider who's famous for being particular about his bike set up.







My tools? This is actually pretty tidy right now. Normally, when I get going, it’s really just shit everywhere. But you know, I like to keep my tools out of the toolbox and throw them away really quickly at the end of the day so I can get out of here.









A lot of mechanics have a reputation for being fastidious and orderly… A lot of mechanics have a reputation for being fastidious and orderly…

Well, it’d be nice to have a place for everything and everything in it’s place and all that, but then I wouldn’t be able to find it and I’d get really, really angry if something went missing. Whereas, when it is the way it is right now, it just suits me.



Well, it’d be nice to have a place for everything and everything in it’s place and all that, but then I wouldn’t be able to find it and I’d get really, really angry if something went missing. Whereas, when it is the way it is right now, it just suits me.



What’s the most interesting tool in here? What’s the most interesting tool in here?

My favorite tool is my little torque wrench. It’s a cam-over torque wrench, so you can’t over tighten with it—you get it right spot on. Oh and that nice Shimano chain tool over there…that’s really good for putting the pins in. What else do I like? I like my cable-tie cutters that Fat Jimmy’s mate gave me…and I like my nail clippers—those are good for trimming cable-ties as well and they even work on my toe nails, which is a plus.



My favorite tool is my little torque wrench. It’s a cam-over torque wrench, so you can’t over tighten with it—you get it right spot on. Oh and that nice Shimano chain tool over there…that’s really good for putting the pins in. What else do I like? I like my cable-tie cutters that Fat Jimmy’s mate gave me…and I like my nail clippers—those are good for trimming cable-ties as well and they even work on my toe nails, which is a plus.

Oh, I like my Dewalt battery powered drill as well. That speeds up disc changes and stem spacer adjustments and stuff. Oh, I like my Dewalt battery powered drill as well. That speeds up disc changes and stem spacer adjustments and stuff.



We saw in the pre-season Syndicate video that you had to replace some of your tools because they were getting into the wrong hands - The riders were getting a-hold of them… We saw in the pre-season Syndicate video that you had to replace some of your tools because they were getting into the wrong hands - The riders were getting a-hold of them…

Yeah, yeah, well I don’t know if that’s the real reason they get rounded off, but I like to give Greg a hard time about it. He’s actually a pretty good mechanic, but we like to wind each other up… or, rather, I like to wind him up because I can’t ride like him, but he can probably mechanic better than me.





Do you travel with this set up to every race or does it stay in the truck? Do you travel with this set up to every race or does it stay in the truck?

I like to take it home so that I can fix my bike, I’ve only got like one set of tools, so they normally come home with me. The tool kit gets thinned right down after a few months, so I just have the bare essentials. Someone will come up and say, ‘Hey, can I borrow a spoke tool?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Sorry, I don’t have one of those.’ And they’ll think I’m winding them up, but I really won’t carry a spoke tool that I don’t need.





Yeah, yeah, well I don’t know if that’s the real reason they get rounded off, but I like to give Greg a hard time about it. He’s actually a pretty good mechanic, but we like to wind each other up… or, rather, I like to windup because I can’t ride like him, but he can probably mechanic better than me.I like to take it home so that I can fix my bike, I’ve only got like one set of tools, so they normally come home with me. The tool kit gets thinned right down after a few months, so I just have the bare essentials. Someone will come up and say, ‘Hey, can I borrow a spoke tool?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Sorry, I don’t have one of those.’ And they’ll think I’m winding them up, but I really won’t carry a spoke tool that I don’t need.

Minnaar in action. Photo by Sterling Lorence Minnaar in action. Photo by Sterling Lorence



So, how long have you been wrenching for Greg Minnaar? So, how long have you been wrenching for Greg Minnaar?

This is the fifth season. Before that, I was with Bryn Atkinson. Bryn and Jill taught me everything. They really did…They taught me there’s no such thing as half a psi between friends. If Greg wants 24 psi in his forks, for example, it’s not 24.5 psi or 23.5 psi. It’s 24.



I’d guess that you work for one of the riders who demands the most from their mechanic… I’d guess that you work for one of the riders who demands the most from their mechanic…

Well no, actually I don’t think that at all. Having someone who knows exactly what they want from their bike set up is actually easier than working with someone who is constantly puzzling over things and constantly having you change things back and forth because they don’t know what they want. When you have a rider who knows exactly what he wants, it’s real easy.



This is the fifth season. Before that, I was with Bryn Atkinson. Bryn and Jill taught me everything. They really did…They taught me there’s no such thing as half a psi between friends. If Greg wants 24 psi in his forks, for example, it’s not 24.5 psi or 23.5 psi. It’s 24.Well no, actually I don’t think that at all. Having someone who knows exactly what they want from their bike set up is actually easier than working with someone who is constantly puzzling over things and constantly having you change things back and forth because they don’t know what they want. When you have a rider who knows exactly what he wants, it’s real easy.



So, you guys talk together a lot about bike set up. You have that kind of relationship? So, you guys talk together a lot about bike set up. You have that kind of relationship?

Yeah, he comes back from a ride and tells me what he’s feeling out there and he tells me about his past set-ups on particular courses. You kind of learn what he wants, but you don’t do it until he tells you to.



Yeah, he comes back from a ride and tells me what he’s feeling out there and he tells me about his past set-ups on particular courses. You kind of learn what he wants, but you don’t do it until he tells you to.