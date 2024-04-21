What's New for the Kids at Sea Otter 2024

Apr 21, 2024
by Nikki Rohan  
photo
Good times.

What's better than nerdy bike stuff? Nerdy bike stuff for kids.


Woom

Woom showed up to Sea Otter with a large selection of demo bikes for the kids. It was a bustling zone with a small pump track, obstacle course and of course... all the kids.

photo
Woom 1, the smallest balance bike (12") in the line up, designed for kids 18 months and older.
photo
Woom 2 is an ultralight 14" bike for the 3+ age range.

photo
The Woom OFF 4, 5, and 6.


Kids Ride Shotgun

The Dirt Hero is Kids Ride Shotgun off-road balance bike designed for kids 2 - 5 years old, featuring a 12 - 14" convertible wheel size, 2.25” Vee Tire Crown Gem pneumatic tires, Magura disc brake with child safe rotor guard and trail ready mtb geometry.

photo
A Dirt Hero found at the Magura booth.
photo


Marin Bikes

Marin was showcasing three kids bikes, including the new 20" Coast Trail (bottom bike), which comes with a superlight aluminum frame and fork, smooth rolling tires and 16", 20" or 24" wheel options.


photo
The Coast Trail, San Quentin 24" and Rift Zone Jr 24" mountain bike.
photo
The Rift Zone Jr. 24" Full Suspension (130mm F+R) bike from Marin.


Norco

photo
Norco 2024 Fluid 1 FS 24".
photo
Norco 2024 Fluid 1 FS 20" (120mm F/100mm R).


Leatt

photo
Dressed for the bike park and looking like a pro.
photo
Leatt Junior Fusion Vests.


DHaRCO

photo
The Youth Tech Party Shirt for on and off the bike fun.
photo
Gravity Pants and Shorts from DHaRCO.


Prevelo

photo
Prevelo's Zulu series are capable hardtail mountain bikes packed with big features for small riders. They've recently received an update to be UDH compatible, shave significant weight from the frame, and a host of other upgrades.

photo
Editor's note: my kid has the 14-inch wheeled Zulu series bike and absolutely loves it. -Brian
photo
Zulu Three in Bodacious Blue.


Commencal

photo
The Commencal Ramones Push bike comes in a 12 or 14 with optional disc brake.
photo
Commencal Clash 20 V2 full suspension with 125mm F+R suspension.

photo
Commencal offers a solid range of kid riding apparel.
photo


