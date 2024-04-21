What's New for the Kids at Sea Otter 2024

Good times.

Woom

Woom 1, the smallest balance bike (12") in the line up, designed for kids 18 months and older. Woom 2 is an ultralight 14" bike for the 3+ age range.

The Woom OFF 4, 5, and 6.

Kids Ride Shotgun

A Dirt Hero found at the Magura booth.

Marin Bikes

The Coast Trail, San Quentin 24" and Rift Zone Jr 24" mountain bike. The Rift Zone Jr. 24" Full Suspension (130mm F+R) bike from Marin.

Norco

Norco 2024 Fluid 1 FS 24". Norco 2024 Fluid 1 FS 20" (120mm F/100mm R).

Leatt

Dressed for the bike park and looking like a pro. Leatt Junior Fusion Vests.

DHaRCO

The Youth Tech Party Shirt for on and off the bike fun. Gravity Pants and Shorts from DHaRCO.

Prevelo

Prevelo's Zulu series are capable hardtail mountain bikes packed with big features for small riders. They've recently received an update to be UDH compatible, shave significant weight from the frame, and a host of other upgrades.

Editor's note: my kid has the 14-inch wheeled Zulu series bike and absolutely loves it. -Brian Zulu Three in Bodacious Blue.

Commencal

The Commencal Ramones Push bike comes in a 12 or 14 with optional disc brake. Commencal Clash 20 V2 full suspension with 125mm F+R suspension.

Commencal offers a solid range of kid riding apparel.

What's better than nerdy bike stuff? Nerdy bike stuff for kids.Woom showed up to Sea Otter with a large selection of demo bikes for the kids. It was a bustling zone with a small pump track, obstacle course and of course... all the kids.The Dirt Hero is Kids Ride Shotgun off-road balance bike designed for kids 2 - 5 years old, featuring a 12 - 14" convertible wheel size, 2.25” Vee Tire Crown Gem pneumatic tires, Magura disc brake with child safe rotor guard and trail ready mtb geometry.Marin was showcasing three kids bikes, including the new 20" Coast Trail (bottom bike), which comes with a superlight aluminum frame and fork, smooth rolling tires and 16", 20" or 24" wheel options.