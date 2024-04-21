What's New for the Kids at Sea Otter 2024

What's better than nerdy bike stuff? Nerdy bike stuff for kids. Woom
Woom showed up to Sea Otter with a large selection of demo bikes for the kids. It was a bustling zone with a small pump track, obstacle course and of course... all the kids. Kids Ride Shotgun
The Dirt Hero is Kids Ride Shotgun off-road balance bike designed for kids 2 - 5 years old, featuring a 12 - 14" convertible wheel size, 2.25” Vee Tire Crown Gem pneumatic tires, Magura disc brake with child safe rotor guard and trail ready mtb geometry.Marin Bikes
Marin was showcasing three kids bikes, including the new 20" Coast Trail (bottom bike), which comes with a superlight aluminum frame and fork, smooth rolling tires and 16", 20" or 24" wheel options. Norco LeattDHaRCOPreveloCommencal