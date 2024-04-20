What's New in Women's MTB Apparel at Sea Otter 2024

Wild Rye

It's always fun to join the annual pilgrimage to Sea Otter and peruse for all the newest bike related things. I grew up here and have fond memories of my dad bringing me to the track for Sea Otter way back in the mid-1990s. This year I am recreating my past and have my 16 year old and 19 month old in tow as I explore the booths and say hi to friends old and new. With that in mind, I utilized my time management skills and wandered around looking for all the newest women specific mountain biking apparel. I will say some of the big players are not present this year, and a lot of the vendors have minimized what they showcase, but I was still able to find a good selection of quality apparel.Wild Rye continues to expand their mountain bike offerings and the Rita Lightweight Short ($105) and Keller Crop Tank ($65) are this season's hot commodities. The Rita shorts are a no frills 6" riding short that come in two designs and feature a zippered side pocket and elastic back on the waistband. For all you ladies who have been waiting for short riding shorts, there will be a plethora of options this year. The Keller Crop Tank complements just about any pair of shorts and will allow you'll to show off your farmer's tans and large biceps on those grueling hot summer rides.The Specialized Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey ($70) is a super lightweight breathable jersey that utilizes the VaporRize fabric which is made from a Recycled Polyester blend to create a superior wicking ability. The Women's Trail Air Shorts ($130) come in three color options, boast an 11.5" inseam, and run on the smaller slim side despite Specialized calling them "relaxed fit".Shredly is a female owned and operated company focused on size inclusivity and developing stylish and functional mountain bike apparel. There was a wide selection of shorts and pants on display at the Shredly booth this year and it was hard to pick just one kit.The Yeti Turq Dot Air Short ($160) is their most advanced trail riding short that has all the key features you want plus a more neutral color so your friends can't pick you out of a crowd. The Women's Turq Air Short Sleeve jersey ($100) complements the shorts, and per Yeti is "the cream of the crop for lightweight, breathability and comfort.It's hard to not love everything about Curious Creatures and their push to add a little fun into life while still creating high quality functional apparel. The Sun Dog Pant ($180) and Corner Pocket Tee ($75) will earn you style points out on the trail.Outdoor Research has hit the market with a fresh line-up of mountain bike apparel. Featured here is their Fall 2024 Freewheel riding pant and Freewheel Short Sleeve Jersey ($60). With Bas van Steenbergen and Georgia Astle on their sponsored athlete list, OR is working hard to establish themselves in the MTB world.ION has continued to update their women's mountain bike apparel with fresh colors and designs and super decent price points every year.The Leatt MTB AllMtn 2.0 shorts ($89.99) stray from the typical male focused waist designs and feature an elastic waistband with laser cut ventilation for comfort. The jersey is the AllMtn 2.0 short sleeve jersey ($54.99), and comes in three color options and features the Tencel high-performance comfort material made from utilized tree pulp in Austria.