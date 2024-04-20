What's New in Women's MTB Apparel at Sea Otter 2024

Apr 20, 2024
by Nikki Rohan  
It's always fun to join the annual pilgrimage to Sea Otter and peruse for all the newest bike related things. I grew up here and have fond memories of my dad bringing me to the track for Sea Otter way back in the mid-1990s. This year I am recreating my past and have my 16 year old and 19 month old in tow as I explore the booths and say hi to friends old and new. With that in mind, I utilized my time management skills and wandered around looking for all the newest women specific mountain biking apparel. I will say some of the big players are not present this year, and a lot of the vendors have minimized what they showcase, but I was still able to find a good selection of quality apparel.

Wild Rye

Wild Rye continues to expand their mountain bike offerings and the Rita Lightweight Short ($105) and Keller Crop Tank ($65) are this season's hot commodities. The Rita shorts are a no frills 6" riding short that come in two designs and feature a zippered side pocket and elastic back on the waistband. For all you ladies who have been waiting for short riding shorts, there will be a plethora of options this year. The Keller Crop Tank complements just about any pair of shorts and will allow you'll to show off your farmer's tans and large biceps on those grueling hot summer rides.

photo
Wild Rye Rita Lightweight Short and Keller Crop Tank.
photo
Wild Rye Rita Lightweight Short.


Specialized

The Specialized Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey ($70) is a super lightweight breathable jersey that utilizes the VaporRize fabric which is made from a Recycled Polyester blend to create a superior wicking ability. The Women's Trail Air Shorts ($130) come in three color options, boast an 11.5" inseam, and run on the smaller slim side despite Specialized calling them "relaxed fit".

photo
Specialized Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey and Trail Air shorts.
photo
Specialized Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey.


Shredly

Shredly is a female owned and operated company focused on size inclusivity and developing stylish and functional mountain bike apparel. There was a wide selection of shorts and pants on display at the Shredly booth this year and it was hard to pick just one kit.

photo
Shredly Cropped Mesh Long Sleeve Hoodie ($8Cool and Seamless Hipster Cham ($5Cool .
photo
Shredly All Time and Limitless Pants.


Yeti

The Yeti Turq Dot Air Short ($160) is their most advanced trail riding short that has all the key features you want plus a more neutral color so your friends can't pick you out of a crowd. The Women's Turq Air Short Sleeve jersey ($100) complements the shorts, and per Yeti is "the cream of the crop for lightweight, breathability and comfort.

photo
Yeti Women's Turq Dot Air Short and Turq Air S/S jersey.
photo
Yeti Women's Turq Dot Air Short.

Curious Creatures
It's hard to not love everything about Curious Creatures and their push to add a little fun into life while still creating high quality functional apparel. The Sun Dog Pant ($180) and Corner Pocket Tee ($75) will earn you style points out on the trail.

photo
Curious Creatures Sun Dog Pant and Corner Pocket Tee.
photo
Ramble Scramble Short ($139).


Outdoor Research
Outdoor Research has hit the market with a fresh line-up of mountain bike apparel. Featured here is their Fall 2024 Freewheel riding pant and Freewheel Short Sleeve Jersey ($60). With Bas van Steenbergen and Georgia Astle on their sponsored athlete list, OR is working hard to establish themselves in the MTB world.

photo
Outdoor Research MTB riding kits.


ION
ION has continued to update their women's mountain bike apparel with fresh colors and designs and super decent price points every year.

photo
A fresh line-up of women specific kits from ION.


Leatt
The Leatt MTB AllMtn 2.0 shorts ($89.99) stray from the typical male focused waist designs and feature an elastic waistband with laser cut ventilation for comfort. The jersey is the AllMtn 2.0 short sleeve jersey ($54.99), and comes in three color options and features the Tencel high-performance comfort material made from utilized tree pulp in Austria.

photo
Leatt MTB AllMtn 2.0 shorts and AllMtn 2.0 jersey.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Sea Otter 2024 PBWMN


Author Info:
nkrohan avatar

Member since Apr 22, 2014
37 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
59621 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
46201 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44290 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42643 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42042 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36582 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
31975 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29226 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Looks like I'll be continuing to shjop at kmart for riding tops!!!!
  • 1 0
 Not great







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045531
Mobile Version of Website