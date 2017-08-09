What's R.A.D.? Racing Armor Designs, Creative and Protective Frame Solutions

What's R.A.D.?
Racing Armor Designs is a brand of protective adhesive born from Cedric Gracia and Production Privée. http://www.racingarmordesigns.comRacing:
Because we are race car passionate, we always look at the tech used in Formula 1 and other race series and we spotted teams wrapping their cars instead of painting them.Armor:
The specific composition of the polymers used in Formula 1 results in a very light and strong film that proves to be impact-proof, self-healing, self-cleaning and durable (no yellowing nor crackling), protecting your frame better from daily aggressions. This film comes from Hexis and is called "BodyFence".Designs:
Using the best printing and cutting technologies, we are able to adapt BodyFence films to any kind of designs, this is why R.A.D stickers come in a wide range of colors, finishes and limited editions, but also shapes including full coverings.
Hexis was very excited to accept our mad C-Dog to put into images from the nearly magic properties of the Hexis Bodyfence films:
R.A.D Kits are available in clear or black or in a variety of colours as below.R.A.D Wraps:
Full frame protections will be available on www.racingarmordesigns.com
in October.OEM Program:
At R.A.D, we are totally open to working in conjunction with brands and we are already working some. Lately, we worked with DMR bikes for their new sled!
