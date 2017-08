What's R.A.D.? Racing Armor Designs, Creative and Protective Frame Solutions

What's R.A.D.?

Racing Armor Designs is a brand of protective adhesive born from Cedric Gracia and Production Privée.



Racing: Because we are race car passionate, we always look at the tech used in Formula 1 and other race series and we spotted teams wrapping their cars instead of painting them.



Armor: The specific composition of the polymers used in Formula 1 results in a very light and strong film that proves to be impact-proof, self-healing, self-cleaning and durable (no yellowing nor crackling), protecting your frame better from daily aggressions. This film comes from Hexis and is called "BodyFence".



Designs: Using the best printing and cutting technologies, we are able to adapt BodyFence films to any kind of designs, this is why R.A.D stickers come in a wide range of colors, finishes and limited editions, but also shapes including full coverings.



Hexis was very excited to accept our mad C-Dog to put into images from the nearly magic properties of the Hexis Bodyfence films:



At R.A.D, we have plenty of solutions to protect your bike, from small pre-cut, colored, clear, and customs full wraps.





R.A.D Kits are available in clear or black or in a variety of colours as below.



R.A.D Wraps: Full frame protections will be available on





OEM Program: At R.A.D, we are totally open to working in conjunction with brands and we are already working some. Lately, we worked with DMR bikes for their new sled!



The DMR SLED just got a whole lot better! Now you can put sticker decals on it! A post shared by DMR Bikes (@dmrbikes) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:07am PDT



If you have any questions, feel free to take a look at our dedicated website



