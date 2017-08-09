What's R.A.D.? Racing Armor Designs, Creative and Protective Frame Solutions

Aug 9, 2017 at 10:59
Aug 9, 2017
by R.A.D. R.A.D.  
 
Cedric Gracia displaying its chromed custom R.A.D. wraps and the Yellow R.A.D. kit on its HighTower Santa Cruz
WHAT'S
R.A.D.?
Creative and Protective Frame Solutions

What's R.A.D.?
Racing Armor Designs is a brand of protective adhesive born from Cedric Gracia and Production Privée. http://www.racingarmordesigns.com

Racing: Because we are race car passionate, we always look at the tech used in Formula 1 and other race series and we spotted teams wrapping their cars instead of painting them.

Armor: The specific composition of the polymers used in Formula 1 results in a very light and strong film that proves to be impact-proof, self-healing, self-cleaning and durable (no yellowing nor crackling), protecting your frame better from daily aggressions. This film comes from Hexis and is called "BodyFence".

Designs: Using the best printing and cutting technologies, we are able to adapt BodyFence films to any kind of designs, this is why R.A.D stickers come in a wide range of colors, finishes and limited editions, but also shapes including full coverings.

Hexis was very excited to accept our mad C-Dog to put into images from the nearly magic properties of the Hexis Bodyfence films:

At R.A.D, we have plenty of solutions to protect your bike, from small pre-cut, colored, clear, and customs full wraps.

R.A.D KIT CLEAR www.racingarmordesigns.com
R.A.D KIT BLACK www.racingarmordesigns.com
R.A.D Kits are available in clear or black or in a variety of colours as below.

Our R.A.D KITS comes in various color and glossy or finish. www.racingarmordesigns.com

R.A.D Wraps: Full frame protections will be available on www.racingarmordesigns.com in October.

Customisable R.A.D. Wraps willl be available in October on www.racingarmordesigns

OEM Program: At R.A.D, we are totally open to working in conjunction with brands and we are already working some. Lately, we worked with DMR bikes for their new sled!

The DMR SLED just got a whole lot better! Now you can put sticker decals on it!

A post shared by DMR Bikes (@dmrbikes) on


If you have any questions, feel free to take a look at our dedicated website http://www.racingarmordesigns.com or feel free to drop us an e-mail!

MENTIONS: @racingarmordesigns
2 Comments

  • + 2
 I dunno. I sort of like the nicks and scratches my bike gets. Keeps it "Not Showroom Fresh" if you know what I mean. Anyone can have a clean bike, but not everyone can have a bike ravaged by trail use...
  • + 1
 If you want to try as many bikes possible without breaking the bank (frameswap), you'll need protection if you are going to sell them after few months use, as cosmetic damage lowers the price.. My point of view.

Post a Comment



