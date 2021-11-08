Video: Garret Mechem Hits Whistler & Kamloops in 'What's the Difference?'

Nov 8, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


As soon as they could, Garret Mechem and Derek McCuiston left home in Santa Cruz, California and drove straight to the Canadian border. In the midst of competing in the Crankworx B.C. Summer Series, Garret and Derek found time to stack clips and throw some style in two of British Columbia’s most iconic freeride spots: Whistler Bike Park and Kamloops Bike Ranch.

“Being a month long, this trip really changed our perspective on a lot of things. Bouncing from place to place week after week really showed us that no matter the situation or conditions, there is not much else we would rather be doing. It also showed us that whether freeriding or racing, if your mission is to have a sick time, then really, WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?”
- Garret and Derek

Rider: Garret Mechem
Directed by: Derek McCuiston
Film: Derek McCuiston
Edit: Derek McCuiston
Photography : Derek McCuiston & JB Liautard










Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Garret Mechem


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 These commencal edits are the BEST!
  • 1 0
 Nice music choice.

