Video: Garret Mechem Hits Whistler & Kamloops in 'What's the Difference?'

As soon as they could, Garret Mechem and Derek McCuiston left home in Santa Cruz, California and drove straight to the Canadian border. In the midst of competing in the Crankworx B.C. Summer Series, Garret and Derek found time to stack clips and throw some style in two of British Columbia’s most iconic freeride spots: Whistler Bike Park and Kamloops Bike Ranch.“Being a month long, this trip really changed our perspective on a lot of things. Bouncing from place to place week after week really showed us that no matter the situation or conditions, there is not much else we would rather be doing. It also showed us that whether freeriding or racing, if your mission is to have a sick time, then really, WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?”- Garret and DerekRider
: Garret MechemDirected by
: Derek McCuistonFilm
: Derek McCuistonEdit
: Derek McCuistonPhotography
: Derek McCuiston & JB Liautard
2 Comments
Post a Comment