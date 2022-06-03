What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.

Every Specialized shop is concerned with their recent moves and overstep in their asks. How we each handle our relationship with Specialized is different. Whether we say it we are concerned and upset. That being said our shop philosophy is ‘wait and see’. We are going to do the best we can with what we have. They do make very good bikes. Arguably the best ebikes on the market. As a dealer there is no one brand that offers the breadth of products and categories that Specialized offers. We would be VERY challenged with trying to cobble together an ebike presentation. No one else can supply the quantity of bikes that Specialized does. As challenging as they've always been to partner with, they've never been so odious that I'd seriously consider ending the relationship. — An anonymous Specialized shop representative