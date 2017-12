"If I'm not behind my camera, I'm either building new trails or doing laps with my teammates, VinnyT, Raph Robles, Antoine Buffart or Kristof Lenssens. Conditions don't really matter. I would even say that the worse it gets, the more fun we'll have! Sometimes it gets so challenging and scary that no one else wants to join us. But at the end of the day, it's mountain biking and we love it. Don't we?"



Shaperideshoot's owner, Gaëtan Rey