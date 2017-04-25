Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
What's You Favorite Product From a Competitor? - Sea Otter 2017
Apr 25, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Asking brands about their favorite product is easy, it's always theirs. But what if we changed the rules and it had to be from a competitor? Vernon Felton turns the tables and gets some interesting answers from Sea Otter attendees.
32 Comments
Score
Time
+ 43
velocitajano
(1 hours ago)
Vernon with the real talk these days. I'm into it.
[Reply]
+ 4
ibishreddin
(43 mins ago)
Should make a series where Vernon goes around asking people about bikes. Its called 'real talk with Vernon felton'
[Reply]
+ 2
Kramz
(32 mins ago)
I liked that a lot. MRP is my favourite company, I don't know why, but their stuff is really appealing, but I'd have to try it out to actually know.
[Reply]
+ 31
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
Hey Vernon what do you like more about other bike websites over pinkbike?
[Reply]
+ 33
gordon2456
(53 mins ago)
Probably the lack of a comments section lol
[Reply]
+ 1
onetrykid
(27 mins ago)
Vernon : I like that mtbr has a forum for ebikes and they are welcome there and the folks at mtbr are more open to adopting new wheel standards.
[Reply]
+ 11
vernonfelton
Mod
Plus
(15 mins ago)
Oh,
@Tmackstab
... Fair play to you, sir! Okay, hmmm.... Great question.
I like NSMB's re-design and the site has a deep roster of really effing good writers. Props to them on that.
Vital's podcasts are rad. They are doing good work on that. Way to go, Brandon.
Freehub has been cranking out some really great videos about photographers, riders and places. Great storytelling.
I like that the Radavist consistently produces travel pieces that make me want to leave town and head into the hills.
I could go on and on. There are a lot of good sites and mags out there--each with their strongpoints.
Thanks for asking and turning the tables. I deserved that.
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(7 mins ago)
@vernonfelton
: kudos for a straight up (and in-depth) answer sir
[Reply]
+ 1
handynzl
(2 mins ago)
@vernonfelton
: You sure it's got nothing to do with pizza???
[Reply]
+ 14
bman33
(1 hours ago)
Cheers Noah for no being full of Sh*t. I also want one of those One Up tools
.
[Reply]
- 1
rrsport
(17 mins ago)
I love how everyone is amazed by the integration of tools when there has been other companies doing integrated solutions for years
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(9 mins ago)
@rrsport
: So people are at fault because a company did it better or did a better job marketing their product? Almost nothing is new. Refinements and proper exposure go a long way. Why be a douche about it?
[Reply]
+ 12
dtimms
(1 hours ago)
Yea Noah @mrp! That one up tool is sick. But so is the mrp chain guide and forks!
[Reply]
+ 6
bedell99
(1 hours ago)
MRP is definetly on the up. Solid company, solid products.
[Reply]
+ 6
oogens
(1 hours ago)
I used to really dislike MRP, but found out they make great product just had terrible taste in old english fonts. Now I love MRP
[Reply]
+ 1
RileyWiebe
(32 mins ago)
Stoked that guy gave an honest answer! Will definitely be looking at MRP for my next chain guide!
[Reply]
- 2
rrsport
(18 mins ago)
I love how everyone is amazed by the integration of tools when there has been other companies doing integrated solutions for years
[Reply]
+ 2
iamamodel
(44 mins ago)
I'd like to see someone asking probing questions to sort out who knows their stuff and who doesn't. "So your updated product is wider/ trunnion/ clevis/ assymetric/ carbon/ hookless/ has adjustable HSC/ etc. What is the advantage of that?"
[Reply]
+ 4
fattyheadshok
(43 mins ago)
Too funny Vernon,
Blank stares, nervous lip biting, stammering..."Uuuh I haven't left the booth." Perfect. CPK FTW! Best answer.
[Reply]
+ 4
chrisclifford
(55 mins ago)
Why does Pinkbike upload videos on YouTube rather than on their native video player? I'm genuinely curious not trying to start something
[Reply]
+ 5
cgdibble
(43 mins ago)
As someone who works as a developer and spends my days working on delivering video (not youtube), I will say Youtube/Google is really powerful for video delivery. A site/company like Pinkbike that is small in terms of developers can't compete with the benefits of what youtube brings to the table outa the box and free.
Hey, just look at the redbull player and the resources they have at their disposal for building a video platform and the thing is often a wreck.
[Reply]
+ 5
zirkman
(35 mins ago)
They upload to Youtube because their videos can then be found and viewed by people who are not just on PB. Hosting their own videos significantly decreases the potential viewership.
[Reply]
+ 6
conv3rt
(1 hours ago)
I'm diggin these. You may proceed
[Reply]
+ 3
erik2k10
(1 hours ago)
This sea otter was a bust. Other than some boost stuff, nothing new. Consumers will be waiting till next year before they pull out their wallet
[Reply]
+ 4
abtcup
(56 mins ago)
I kinda agree with you there. Nothing really blew my mind this year. I wasn't looking to buy a bike...so I just skimmed through the bike manufacturers. Same with parts...I didn't see anything that made me drool. I did get my Fox fork serviced for 20 bucks though.
[Reply]
+ 1
src248
(3 mins ago)
Affordable(ish) carbon wheels, oneup's stuff, lots of new or seriously upgraded forks from companies that aren't Fox or RS, wireless shifting conversion, some cool tool kits, the new Polygon and Marin bikes, new Cannondale bikes. Plenty of interesting stuff
[Reply]
+ 1
Intensevp
(39 mins ago)
But should we believe that people have no idea of other companies ideas? It's ok to be interested in something else.
Ask the questions. Make them squirm!!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
aschohn
(1 hours ago)
They should have asked him about his favorite VitalMTB article
[Reply]
+ 1
src248
(2 mins ago)
That's been answered in the comments
[Reply]
+ 2
HARv379
(47 mins ago)
It's true some days your lucky to get away from the booth to even pee yet get lunch.
[Reply]
+ 3
IamSeaDevil
(51 mins ago)
This was a refreshing change!
[Reply]
+ 1
jubilee55
(41 mins ago)
10/10 would watch again.
[Reply]
Post a Comment