What's Your Favorite Discipline? Bam Hill Goes All-In - Video

Mar 11, 2017 at 14:00
Mar 11, 2017
by Sascha BamHill  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Bam Hill goes All-In

by BamHill
Views: 578    Faves: 2    Comments: 0

Dirt, Slopestyle, Enduro and Downhill have many things in common, and they all provide their own and special attraction. This is why Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill would not only focus on one discipline.


Bam Hill goes All-In
Of course every bike will reach its limits. It makes no sense to hunt down a downhill course on a dirtbike, and it is just as uninteresting to push a downhill bike over big dirtjumps.


Bam Hill goes All-In
On the other hand, with the modern Enduro's already very much is possible, so that this bikes cover almost the whole Gravity sector.


Bam Hill goes All-In
Race drivers or athletes, who are very much on the road during the season, look forward to every minute at home! Finally time to meet friends and to carry out the garage treasures.


Bam Hill goes All-In
This is how Sascha life is, on his journeys there is always room for only one bike. Dirt and downhill bike unfortunately have always to stay at home.


Bam Hill goes All-In
Rider: Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill
Camera: Thanh Ebert aka Pro Media Roots
Music:
Spots: Nutbush Forest, Altenberg & Bad Wildbad
Must Read This Week
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
72388 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
64592 views
Maxxis Unveils Tubeless Ready DH Tires, More 2.6” Options
61545 views
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
61208 views
Fails of the Month - February
54946 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
53034 views
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
42926 views
Movies For Your Monday
32241 views






5 Comments

  • + 7
 I had no idea Sam Hill's son had grown so quick!
  • + 4
 We're talking about disciplines providing attraction, notice that XC isn't mentioned !
(no hate to our fellow XC riders tho)
  • + 2
 I was expecting this to be about the real Bam Hill. I'm sure he's already faster than me. Way faster than me.
  • + 1
 This is literally all I've ever done since I started biking. Mainly because I can only afford one bike.
  • + 1
 That one footed table... Almost like watching Drop In TV. Need a pic of that!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034000
Mobile Version of Website