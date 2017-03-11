What's Your Favorite Discipline? Bam Hill Goes All-In - Video

Dirt, Slopestyle, Enduro and Downhill have many things in common, and they all provide their own and special attraction. This is why Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill would not only focus on one discipline.
Of course every bike will reach its limits. It makes no sense to hunt down a downhill course on a dirtbike, and it is just as uninteresting to push a downhill bike over big dirtjumps.
On the other hand, with the modern Enduro's already very much is possible, so that this bikes cover almost the whole Gravity sector.
Race drivers or athletes, who are very much on the road during the season, look forward to every minute at home! Finally time to meet friends and to carry out the garage treasures.
This is how Sascha life is, on his journeys there is always room for only one bike. Dirt and downhill bike unfortunately have always to stay at home.
Rider: Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill
Camera: Thanh Ebert aka Pro Media Roots
Music:
Spots: Nutbush Forest
, Altenberg & Bad Wildbad
