VIDEOS
Wheel Love - 50to01's Zany Full Length Film
Dec 6, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
This isn't your typical glossy, overproduced shredit, but Rat Boy, Loosedog Lewis, and the rest of the 50to01 crew aren't exactly your typical riders. Sit back, relax, and watch the wildness unfold.
www.50to01.com
Score
Time
+ 1
adrennan
(4 mins ago)
this is how I wish I could ride. It's like big bike bmxing. SO RAD!
[Reply]
+ 1
dualricki
(5 mins ago)
Some of the sketchiest stuff I´ve seen for a while! Sick movie!
[Reply]
