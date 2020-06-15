When Are Bike Parks Reopening?

Canada:

With social distancing guidelines being relaxed around the world we have gathered together all the important information on when bike parks will be opening their gates for riders. Check out the list below and we will be updating this page with more news when we have it.Horseshoe Resort is open to riders with lift access currently running from Thursday to Monday.Sugarloaf NB is open for riders.There is no set date yet but owners of Whistler Bike Park, Vail Resorts, is aiming to have all of its resorts open by late June or early July.Currently, the XC trails are open to the public with lift-accessed trails expected to be open from June 26 with social distancing measures put in place.Fernie Alpine Resort is currently set to re-open on June 27.Panorama Mountain Resort is currently set to re-open on June 27.Mount Washington is currently set to re-open on June 27.Revelstoke is currently set to re-open on June 26.Big White is currently aiming to re-open on June 26.Sun Peaks is currently set to re-open on June 26.Silverstar is currently set to re-open on July 9Kicking Horse is currently set to re-open on June 26Highland reopened on May 28 with a series of measures in place to protect riders and member of staff. They are as follows:- You will need a mask to visit the park!- If you are not a season pass holder, you must reserve a day pass online in advance.- When you arrive at the mountain, check-in at the Welcome Center. Cones are placed outside the building and there are stickers on the ground inside to keep visitors six feet apart. We will be asking all riders the standard COVID-19 screening questions set forth by the State of NH. In order to minimize contact, staff will also be asking you to put your wristband on yourself.- We will be implementing social distancing guidelines in the lift line. Distancing markers are placed six feet apart, so you know where to stand.- Groups who travel to the mountain together (presumably riders who have been quarantining together) will be able to ride the lift together. Our staff will not be pairing people together. It is your responsibility to stay within your group.Mountain Creek reopened on June 6 with a series of measures in place to protect riders and member of staff. They are as follows:- If you are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone in your household who is feeling sick or has recently tested positive for COVID-19 – Please stay home. The trails will be waiting for you when you are feeling better and it is safe for you to visit.- To better allow for social distancing, we will be limiting the amount of daily Lift Tickets we will be selling. All ticket and rental purchases must be made online in advance of your visit.- There will be no onsite sales for Lift Tickets or Bike Rentals at this time.- The Red Tail parking lot and driveway will remain closed for all guest parking and drop off. All guests should enter the resort on the Cobblestone Village side at the Mountain Creek marquee sign.- Upon arrival, please check in with our staff in the booth at the entrance to the Cobblestone Parking Lot to pick up your tickets and passes. No ticket or pass pickup will be offered at the Red Tail Lodge.- When parking please try to leave at least one open space between you and the next vehicle. When at your vehicle, please try to maintain social distance and keep your socializing only to the group that you came with. There will be a time for parking lot hangs and drinks shared after a good day of riding, but that time is not now.- Please don’t Dirty Jersey and whatever trash you bring with you, please take home with you. That includes your riding buddies.- Face coverings will be required for all guests in the base area and when not riding on your bike. A full-face helmet does not count as a face covering. Regardless of what your personal beliefs are on the use of masks there will be no exceptions to this rule. Our masks keep you safe. Your masks keep us safe.- Restrooms will be available at the Red Tail Lodge. Please enter through the Biergarten entrance on the side of the lodge and maintain social distancing. Please know that we have staffed a dedicated restroom attendant to keep up on the cleaning and sanitization of our restrooms in accordance with current COVID-19 best practices.- Limited curbside repair and retail services will be offered at the Red Tail Lodge. Broke something or forgot something? See our staff in front of the Red Tail Lodge for assistance.- Rentals will be available for advanced online reservation starting on Saturday June 6. Rental bikes and pads will be thoroughly sanitized after each guest use.- Lessons will not be available at this time. We are currently working on our plans and protocols to safely be able to offer lessons and hope to be adding those in the coming weeks.- We will be limiting any high touch areas for the time being, this includes water jugs and rider seating areas at the lift. Please be prepared to be self-sufficient during your time at the park.- At this time please note that no Bike Wash will be offered for guest use. A clean bike is a fast bike, but a dirty bike is a safe bike.- Please maintain strict social distancing during your time with us at the park. Only congregate with the guests you arrived with, minimize your stopped time on trails and keep all high fives at least 6 feet apart.- While waiting at the lift, please follow all posted signage, requirements and maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and the next group of guests while waiting to load the lift.- Masks must be worn while waiting to load the lift. No exceptions.- We will be limiting the loading of the Cabriolet Gondola to only one biker or family group per cabin. Party Cabs will just have to wait.- Keep your hands to yourself. Gondola cabins will be sanitized at the top of the mountain after each ride, but for your safety and that of your fellow riders please try to limit the number of surfaces you touch in the cabin.- Have a plan in advance. Please limit the amount of time you spend at the top of the mountain and mid-mountain trail hubs. Have a plan of where you want to go in advance.- We encourage riders to only ride with those other riders who arrived with them. Please maintain social distancing on the trails and at any trail merges or hubs. Rider spacing of at least 20 feet is recommended for maximum safety.- See an injury or if you are injured yourself... Call EMS at 973-864-8888- Ride within your limits and ability level and always follow the Mountain Bike Rider Responsibility CodeTamarack reopened on May 28 with a series of measures in place to protect riders and member of staff. They are as follows:- Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet away from other groups of people not riding the lift with them and while standing in lines. There will be a maximum of two guests allowed on each chair- Hand sanitizer dispenser stations will be placed at each lift.The park will return to normal operation May 2ndBryce Resort re-opened on June 15Angle Fire opened on May 29 with a series of precautions in place to protect staff and riders.- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.- Stay home if you are not feeling well, or are sneezing, coughing or have a fever.- Utilize masks, gloves and hand sanitizer when enjoying public spaces.- Practice social distancing, and stay 6ft away from those not in your household.Snow Summit opened on June 12Silver Mountain Bike Park is open to riders.Blue Mountain is back open for riding.Thunder Mountain Downhill park reopened on May 30.Big Sky re-opens on June 26Trestle Bike Park re-opens on June 27 with a series of precautions in place to protect staff and riders.Snowshoe re-opens on July 2.Bryce Resort re-opens on June 26Windhill Bike Park // Rogate reopened on June 6 with a series of measures in place to protect riders and member of staff. They are as follows:- Limited numbers on site - Visitors will need to pre-purchase a day pass as only limited numbers will be allowed per site per day. We are working on the ability for registered members to do this but it won’t be operational until we have a confirmed opening date. There will be a provision for Full and Site members to have the cost of pre-purchased day passes refunded on arrival. As numbers will be restricted Full and Site members pre-booking and then not turning up would be an unacceptable outcome.- If you arrive having not pre-purchased one of the limited day passes you will not be able to ride - no exceptions even if you’ve made a 500 mile round trip having first made sure your vision is OK by visiting a local beauty spot.- Unaccompanied minors (under 14) will not be admitted even if they have purchased a ticket - the parks are not to be seen by parents as an alternative to home schooling.- As much as the B1KEPARKS are a third place outside of Home and Work/School please during this first period of phased opening please only visit to ride as opposed to hang out – So during this phase please only Arrive, Ride, Depart. Obviously that is not to say you must been a state of perpetual motion but getting dropped off for the day and spending most of it socialising is not reasonable behaviour in the current climate.- If you are worried that your eyesight has been impaired due to the virus, neither our trails or the drive here are the places to check how well its working, stay home and recuperate until you have fulfilled the quarantine required.- Maintain social distancing if queuing on session push ups, fire roads or anywhere else.- Riders to ride full runs or if seasoning trail only from designated session points.- Ride within yourselves, a constant stream of emergency vehicle to sites is likely to see us closed down again….besides do you really want to be in an A&E department where contagion risks higher and the staff are already massively under-resourced.Havoc Bike park is open but just for members.Descend Bike Park is open to riders.The 417 Bike Park will reopen on the 11th July for push/ride up option only Thursday - Sunday. pre-booking onlyLa Bresse reopened on June 6. Although some tracks and facilities remain closed.Les Gets is currently open during weekends with a full opening on June 30Châtel Bike Park fully opens from 27 June. Although the bottom part will be open for the Weekend of 20 & 21 June.Les Arcs re-opens on June 27Alpe d'Huez aims to re-open on June 20Les Deux Alpes is currently open for weekends in June but it will be fully open from June 27La sorrera is open for riding.Pure riding has reopened.La fenasosa is now open.4 riders bikepark is opening June 20.La Molina is planning to open late June.The Mottolino bikepark re-opened on June 13Caldirola is open for the summer seasonMt Alpet is open to ridersSt-Gree has reopenedPrato Nevoso is now open.Currently, Pila is open on weekends (13/14 and 20/21 June). Starting from 27 June the telecabine, the chairlift of Chamolé, rentals and adventure park will be open every day until September 7.Bikepark Champéry-Morgins reopened on June 11Davos is now open to riders.Lenzerheide reopened on June 6Swiss Bike Park in Oberried is now open to riders.Chaumont is now open to riders.Verbier reopened on June 6.Crans Montana reopened on June 11.Dorenaz is now open to riders.Bike Park Thunersee is now open.Alpen Bike Park reopened on June 6Kandersteg reopened on June 6Zermat is now open to riders.Biel is now open to riders.Flims-Laax is now open to riders.Leysin re-opens on June 27La Berra is set to reopen on July 1Leogang reopened on May 29 with a series of rules and precautions in place to protect riders and staff. They are as follows:- Mouth and nose protection must be worn when queuing as well as during the entire cable car ride- Keep a sufficient distance- Do not leave mouth-nose protection in the cable car- Discard used handkerchiefs and masks- Care must be taken for ventilation during the cable car ride- Disinfectant dispensers are installed at all stations and in the cash desk area. Our employees are also equipped with the necessary protection.Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is now open to the public.Planai-Schladming reopened from June 11 to 14. A full opening will begin on June 20Is now open to riders for the summer.Winterberg is now open to riders.Bischofsmais/Geißkopf has reopened.Bad Wildbad is now open to riders.Hahnenklee is now open to riders.Lenggries has reopened.Skyline Queenstown and Skyline Rotorua are currently open but with reduced hours. They are also following rules and precaution to stop the spread of the virus. They are as follows:- You will not be asked to share a cabin with others. Guests and staff can choose to ride a Gondola cabin by themselves or with their respective bubbles.- We have deployed complimentary hand sanitiser stations for guests and staff at pay stations and key locations around the complex.- Visual reminders on the importance of practising good hygiene are displayed in key areas such as bathrooms and staff rooms.- We have increased the frequency and extent of our cleaning schedules.Christchurch Adventure Park is now open Wednesday to Sunday, but you must follow distancing guidelines