Video: Romain Paulhan Rides Epic Terrain The Alps in 'After The Lifts Close'

Words

: Santa CruzThere exists no shortage of lift-assisted terrain to ride in the Alps during the summer. Chairlifts and gondolas are probably the best way to reach epic landscapes and alpine itineraries across the mountains. But when the lifts close, everything becomes quiet and authentic. There is unlimited riding to be added at the peak of the fall season, when dirt gets its moisture back, when the mountains get back to a silent, wild state, when tree colors start popping up, and before the first snow starts showing up. So, here's a video of Romain Paulhan getting the most out of the shoulder season on his Heckler.