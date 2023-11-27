Video: Romain Paulhan Rides Epic Terrain The Alps in 'After The Lifts Close'

Nov 27, 2023
by santacruzbicycles  

Words: Santa Cruz

There exists no shortage of lift-assisted terrain to ride in the Alps during the summer. Chairlifts and gondolas are probably the best way to reach epic landscapes and alpine itineraries across the mountains. But when the lifts close, everything becomes quiet and authentic. There is unlimited riding to be added at the peak of the fall season, when dirt gets its moisture back, when the mountains get back to a silent, wild state, when tree colors start popping up, and before the first snow starts showing up. So, here's a video of Romain Paulhan getting the most out of the shoulder season on his Heckler.


a baker rides a santa cruz heckler real fast

a baker rides a santa cruz heckler real fast uphill


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Romain Paulhan


Author Info:
santacruzbicycles avatar

Member since Mar 26, 2018
5 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: The Aper KOMPace Has "Rising Pivot Technology"
50471 views
A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes
41762 views
Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8 [Updated on expanding into the aftermarket]
38227 views
Review: EXT ERA V2.1 Fork
36815 views
Review: Berd’s Hawk 30 Wheels Use String Spokes for Impressive Compliance
34622 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
34612 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
31573 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
30947 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031372
Mobile Version of Website