Where Eagles Dare: High in Tuscany

Dec 10, 2017
by Ian Robertson  
Last summer I decided to book a holiday with Richard Williams, a guide I had met when he was working in northern Italy with Riviera Bike. Richard has now set up his own company, Ridgeline, deep in the Tuscan hills above Pisa. I had been promising myself a trip there for a couple of years since he set up there and finally got it sorted this summer. Even better I managed to persuade 10 of my riding buddies to come along with me, including Paul who flew in all the way from LA just for the trip. To be fair it wasn't difficult to persuade them to come after showing them the pictures of the trails, food and scenery on Richard's website. The pressure was on Richard to produce an unforgettable holiday.

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Cheers! From Richard, Davide, Paul, Tom, Chris, ME, John, Toby, Gareth, James, Frances, Jesse (and Dave on the camera!)

Luckily he didn't even come close to failing.

The accommodation is an Agriturismo on the edge of a small town called Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, about an hour's drive north of Pisa where we flew in to. The Agriturismo was a 'basic' country farm hotel. We all shared large twin rooms. But when I say basic, it had a great restaurant serving amazing fresh local food, decent WiFi, a swimming pool and breakfast cafe serving superb breakfast cappuccino. Not only that but there was a fully appointed workshop/bike store as well!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
This was to be our home for the next week...

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Looks bike friendly!

Anyway - enough chit-chat - suffice to say I decided to take my camera gear along to try and get some good riding shots of everyone. So glad I did as the scenery and trails were amazing...

Enjoy!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
NOT the uplift truck.

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Looking forward to jumping into the that at the end of a hot dusty day's riding!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Anyway - to the business at hand and some last minute fettling in the workshop...

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
How's this for the first trail of the holiday - natural bike park berms in the burnt forest

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Frances is certainly enjoying it!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
The lunches never disappointed - limitless fresh pasta and more...

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Richard in his element, leading us down amazing dark hidden trails

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Dave and Tom doing their best to keep up!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Who asked for more switchbacks?

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Yep! says it all!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Richard's local guide Nick showing he can still keep up on a 29er hardtail.

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Even the climbs are scenic...

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
...and I mean scenic!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Coffee to start day 2.

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Breakfast, Tuscany style

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Paul enjoying his cappuccino

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Time to hit up the local SuperEnduro trails - very steep!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Davide - another of Richard's local guides - who also owns a brewery - more of that later!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Richard dropping into amazing trails above Calci

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Are we having fun lads?

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
The bikes rest up during another delicious lunch

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Toby enjoying more trails above Calci

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
John dropping into Calci

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Tom - not in his natural Scottish habitat

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Of course, the guide has to show off!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Jesse enjoying the olive groves

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Finally - time for some of Davide's beer!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Steak night tonight - some seriously large lumps of amazing beef!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Tasted as good as it looks!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Dave enjoying the views high above Massa

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Easy does it John - it's a long way down!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Natural trails test out the guys

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
That doesn't stop Dave messing about

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Where Eagles Dare!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
There was a little bit of carrying

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
A church made of rocks, miles from anywhere...

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
He's at it again!

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Last day - and steep rocky challenges.

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
The last trail of the last day and Toby leads the train home over the railway bridge...

Where Eagles Dare High in Tuscany
Stormy sunset over the pool on our last night

www.ridgeline.bike

@captainian


