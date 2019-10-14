Where Have All the Women's Bikes Gone? A Look Inside an Ever-Changing Market

My first pony

Circa 2002, aboard my Trek 6700 WSD. I clearly had never heard of a bike fit before – why didn’t anyone tell me to raise my seat? Photo: Mom

It's nice to see bikes designed specifically for women.

This bike fits so much better than my old (mens frame) bike.

WSD Geometry is a perfect fit for me. (being 5'3")

The fit is MUCH better than my previous bike and other "men’s" frames I have tried.

I think part of the reason I fell in love with mountain biking is because I started on this great bike.

It's not about tearing down the whole concept

Yeti launched their Yeti Beti line in 2015, and will be discontinuing it beginning with their 2020 models. Photo: Dave Trumpore

Juliana released their first frame in 1999 under the Santa Cruz brand. 20 years later, Juliana is a standalone brand using the Santa Cruz frames for their builds. Photo: Robin O’Neill

Women’s specific geometries - who is still using them and why?

Bonnie Tu, Founder of Liv Cycling – Photo: Liv

“I believe if women want to feel comfortable and perform well on a bike, she should try a bike that has been designed specifically for women’s geometry and anatomy. We don’t tweak another bike to adjust for a woman, instead we look at how women’s bodies are built and work while riding, and build the frame around that.” - Bonnie Tu, founder of Liv Cycling

Just because it feels correct, doesn’t always mean it is.

The scatter plot shown above is taken from "When to Share Product Platforms: An Anthropometric Review. It shows the average total leg lengths and saddle heights of men and women showing that for the same leg length a female rider will be position with a lower saddle height (on average)

Retailers and marketing conspiracies

Former professional XC and enduro racer, Kelli Emmett, who is now Juliana’s Sports Marketin Coordinator . Photo: Brian Vernor

“I think that women's products served a really incredible purpose at the time of making cycling more welcoming for women. It's like, look, there's a lot of women that feel really comfortable within the brand that's for them. Right? And there's nothing wrong with that either.” - Stephanie Kaplan, Road Product Manager, Specialized

Yeti – Photo: Ben Duke

Women and men just want to ride great bikes