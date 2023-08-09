Video: 'Where The Magic Happens' with Dakoda Tagg (& Best Friend) in Colorado

Words
: Devinci
Some people ride to push their limits. Others live for the thrill. For Dakoda Tagg, riding is about connecting with his dog, aptly named Ryder. Together, they race the rocky trails of Gunnison, Co, never more than a few yards apart.
“It doesn’t matter where we’re going,” he says. “We’re just riding.”
It’s hard to describe the feeling of freedom we can experience on a trail. When everything clicks, nothing should get in the way—especially not your bike. Dakoda relies on Devinci’s quiver killing Troy, whether he’s smashing laps in Crested Butte’s Bike Park or going out for an evening pedal with his dog.
Watch Dakoda and Ryder carve paths through the boulder-studded deserts and towering peaks of Colorado.
For more details about the Troy, including frame tech, specs and build options visit devinci.com
Videography & Photography: David Dieckhaus
ABOUT DEVINCI
On the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.