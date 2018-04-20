FIRST LOOK

Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 20, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.


Bold made their entrance into the mountain bike world three years ago with the launch of the Linkin, a 130mm 29er that caused no shortage of second (and third, and fourth) glances due to its design, which hides the shock inside the frame. A longer travel version was the next addition to the lineup, but now Bold are preparing to take things even further with their upcoming Unplugged model. The new bike has 29” wheels, with loads of tire clearance for big tires, and up to 165mm of travel depending on the chosen geometry setting.
Bold Unplugged Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 161 - 165mm
• Carbon frame
• Integrated dropper post
• Head angle: 63.5° - 65° w/ 170mm fork
• Adjustable BB and chainstay length
• Availability: Late July
www.boldcycles.com

The shock is still hidden in the frame, but Bold have taken steps to make it easier to reach without needing any tools. The access plate is now attached to the underside of the downtube by two magnets, and further secured into place by a bolt that threads into the outside of the bottom bracket shell. Additionally, while prior bikes used custom DT Swiss shocks, the new frame shape provides enough room to fit a shock with a piggyback reservoir, in this case a RockShox Super Deluxe.

What exactly is going on inside the frame? The Unplugged uses a Horst Link suspension design - the upper link has a bell-crank style shape that attaches to what would typically be the bottom of the shock inside the frame, with the top of fixed to the downtube using a trunnion style mount.

Even up close it takes a moment to wrap your brain around how it works, but once it clicks it makes total sense.
Bold Cycles LTD
A look at the inside of one of Bold's earlier models.

Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.
Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.

Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.
A magnetic cover keeps the shock out of the way of mud and grime, but can be removed without tools to adjust air pressure and other settings.


Bold wanted to provide riders with plenty of options to configure the bike's geometry exactly to their liking. To that end, the headset bearings sit in a retainer that can be rotated to change the head angle by 1.5-degrees, resulting in a head angle of either 65-degrees or 63.5-degrees with a 170mm fork.

Match those numbers up with the 160ish millimeters of rear travel and the Unplugged looks like it could be quite the machine on the descents. The head angle isn't the only geometry figure that's adjustable – there are also four bottom bracket height and chainstay length positions, changes that are accomplished via a set of chips that sit where the chainstay is attached to the seatstay.


Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.
The are clever little details everywhere on the Unplugged, like this little fin that's designed to keep the chain from slapping against the derailleur housing.
Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.
A set of flip chips allows rides to pick from four different chainstay lengths.

All of the housing is routed internally, a feature that works with the hidden shock to creating an exceptionally clean looking bike. Bold will also be offering a dropper post that's fully integrated into the frame, a concept they worked with KS to execute. That post will have up to 150mm of drop on the medium and large sizes, but for riders looking for more drop the post can be unbolted and replaced with a standard 31.6mm post.

The final stages of development on the Unplugged are currently underway, and if all goes to plan this stealthy Swiss machine should be available by the end of July.


Bold Bikes Unplugged Prototype. Sea Otter 2018.
Unplugged is the best way for a mountain bike to be.


34 Comments

  • + 13
 If James Bond were to have a mountain bike
  • + 3
 And it will cost a pretty Money Penny ....
  • + 9
 Never mind where’s the shock!! Where’s the bottle??
  • + 8
 It's not installed, but there are mounts for a cage on the top of the downtube, where they belong.
  • + 3
 Probably integrated
  • + 1
 Integrated hydration system. Water is stored in down tube and you suck it out with a straw...
  • + 1
 @Leo48333: What are you, a triathlete or something???
  • + 2
 I'm really picky with suspension setup going back n forth with volume spacers and trying to different sag setups and what not. I love the clean look of this but for someone who likes to geek out trying different setups this just isn't gonna be a bike I cant get along with.

@mikekazimer
Do you know if there has been any talk about adding sag measurements along the upper rocker around the bearing to allow riders to see what their sag is at? Maybe it's already there I just can't see it from the photos. A small detail that would be very beneficial.
  • + 4
 Looks pretty trick to me, I approve,
  • + 3
 How would you check sag on this thing?
  • + 2
 Valid question, not sure why the downvotes. I'm curious too. X-ray glasses sold separately? Bike looks rad otherwise. Would ride in 27.5
  • + 2
 It looks super cool and it's probably fine for most XC riding, but I wonder how hot that shock gets after a long descent
  • + 0
 Was thinking the same thing. My DPX2 gets almost too hot to touch with more than 2-3k, and they used a structurally important location to tuck the piggyback in. And after reading about how Santa Cruz re-laminated a frame with a conventional oven...
  • + 3
 That may be a concern. The concept does however leave room for maybe some active cooling. That is, what if the suspension is designed to also actively drive air through the chimney shaped housing of the shock (which obviously needs openings at the bottom and the top)? That may actually give you more effective cooling than the ambient air flowing past a shock when up to speed, as seen on conventional bikes. I expect they must have foreseen this concern.
  • + 0
 maybe they'll add some cooling air intakes on the next prototypes if a closed frame really cause heating problems
  • + 3
 There are ports in the head tube that are designed to allow air flow through the frame to prevent exactly that issue.
  • + 2
 XC?? It has 165mm of travel, 170mm fork, and slack head angle. Riding XC with that much travel and slack geometry sounds like torture.
  • + 1
 @fredro: I know, I meant the concept of an integrated shock. If anything, it's probably better for xc stuff because it limits dropper options somewhat.
  • + 1
 Holy adjustments batman!! I'm stoked to see just how far these guys are pushing his adjustable your bike can be!
  • + 3
 I want
  • + 0
 On mtb-news.de you can see the quite ingenious adjustable headset design which was introduced by newmen components at eurobike. No more aligning angleset cups.
  • + 1
 Press-fit, gtfo here. An otherwise cool bike company ruined by poor decisions on details.
  • + 1
 The pivots just need capped to trip out everyone on trail
  • + 2
 Slick.
  • + 1
 Please post a video of the suspension cycle
  • + 1
 Beautiful!
  • + 1
 Oi oi cheeky
  • + 0
 "unplugged is the best way for a mtb to be" EMTB skepticism right there.
  • + 0
 passive aggressive for sure lolol
  • + 1
 Set it and...forget it?
  • - 1
 Too vertical travel path ?
  • - 3
 Certainly a bold move to drop a bike like this given the harshness of the PB comment section. They've got to be unplugged from reality.
  • + 0
 but why
  • - 1
 hmmmmmm i dont hate it. slight e-bike vibes but looks rad!

