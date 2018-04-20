Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018









Bold made their entrance into the mountain bike world three years ago with the launch of the Linkin , a 130mm 29er that caused no shortage of second (and third, and fourth) glances due to its design, which hides the shock inside the frame. A longer travel version was the next addition to the lineup, but now Bold are preparing to take things even further with their upcoming Unplugged model. The new bike has 29” wheels, with loads of tire clearance for big tires, and up to 165mm of travel depending on the chosen geometry setting. Bold Unplugged Details

• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 161 - 165mm

• Carbon frame

• Integrated dropper post

• Head angle: 63.5° - 65° w/ 170mm fork

• Adjustable BB and chainstay length

• Availability: Late July

• www.boldcycles.com

The shock is still hidden in the frame, but Bold have taken steps to make it easier to reach without needing any tools. The access plate is now attached to the underside of the downtube by two magnets, and further secured into place by a bolt that threads into the outside of the bottom bracket shell. Additionally, while prior bikes used custom DT Swiss shocks, the new frame shape provides enough room to fit a shock with a piggyback reservoir, in this case a RockShox Super Deluxe.





What exactly is going on inside the frame? The Unplugged uses a Horst Link suspension design - the upper link has a bell-crank style shape that attaches to what would typically be the bottom of the shock inside the frame, with the top of fixed to the downtube using a trunnion style mount.



Even up close it takes a moment to wrap your brain around how it works, but once it clicks it makes total sense.

A look at the inside of one of Bold's earlier models.









A magnetic cover keeps the shock out of the way of mud and grime, but can be removed without tools to adjust air pressure and other settings.





Bold wanted to provide riders with plenty of options to configure the bike's geometry exactly to their liking. To that end, the headset bearings sit in a retainer that can be rotated to change the head angle by 1.5-degrees, resulting in a head angle of either 65-degrees or 63.5-degrees with a 170mm fork.



Match those numbers up with the 160ish millimeters of rear travel and the Unplugged looks like it could be quite the machine on the descents. The head angle isn't the only geometry figure that's adjustable – there are also four bottom bracket height and chainstay length positions, changes that are accomplished via a set of chips that sit where the chainstay is attached to the seatstay.







The are clever little details everywhere on the Unplugged, like this little fin that's designed to keep the chain from slapping against the derailleur housing. A set of flip chips allows rides to pick from four different chainstay lengths.



All of the housing is routed internally, a feature that works with the hidden shock to creating an exceptionally clean looking bike. Bold will also be offering a dropper post that's fully integrated into the frame, a concept they worked with KS to execute. That post will have up to 150mm of drop on the medium and large sizes, but for riders looking for more drop the post can be unbolted and replaced with a standard 31.6mm post.



The final stages of development on the Unplugged are currently underway, and if all goes to plan this stealthy Swiss machine should be available by the end of July.







Unplugged is the best way for a mountain bike to be.






