Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?

As the silly season of team rumours begins to heat up, we have added up the team points to figure out which teams are currently topping the ranks in the pursuit of World Series team status for 2026 and 2027.
Check out the current gravity World Cup team rankings below.
What are the Rules?
To guarantee a spot as one of the exclusive World Series race teams in 2026, a team must be among the top 15 teams in the UCI Gravity rankings on the last Tuesday in October. (October 28, 2025). An opportunity to apply for the status will be sent out to teams meeting this criteria. The rules state that the top 15 rankings will be released three weeks after the deadline for UCI MTB Team registration.
The UCI calculate the rankings by "adding the points of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account." It's important to note that the points used for the team rankings are UCI points from all UCI-registered events, not World Cup series points.
|A UCI gravity team ranking is calculated using by adding the points of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account.—UCI 4.16.006
In a new addition for this year, the top 10 teams in the rankings will be offered a two-year World Series deal. The teams ranked 11 to 15 will be offered the standard one-year deal.
If a team is not offered a World Series Team status based on its ranking, then the next option will be a season-long Wildcard entry. The season-long Wildcard entry will grant a maximum of five teams the full UCI MTB World Series status without needing to be amongst the top-ranked teams. These five teams will be selected "at the discretion of the UCI" based on these criteria:
- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
What are the Current Standings?
In the gravity team standings, the Canyon CLLCTV sits clear at the top with a 740-point lead against the Santa Cruz Syndicate. The Syndicate just pulled ahead of last year's second-place team, the YT Mob. The top team going into the 2025 season, Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction, has fallen to fourth place. Both Frameworks Racing / 5Dev and Aon Racing - Tourne Campervans, who were given automatic World Series status for 2025, have fallen outside the top 15 and will be hoping for a season-long Wildcard entry next year. A tough season for the Pivot Factory Racing squad saw the team continue to sit outside the top 20, falling from 20th at the start of 2025 to a current 22nd-place ranking. Top 15 Gravity Teams (Without the YT Mob):
- CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM // 4528
- SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE // 3788
- COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION // 3316
- ORBEA / FMD RACING // 3316
- MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH // 3049
- YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM // 2866
- CUBE FACTORY RACING // 2785
- SPECIALIZED GRAVITY // 2650
- TREK FACTORY RACING DH // 2449
- COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES // 2333
- NORCO RACE DIVISION // 2331
- MS-RACING // 2160
- AXESS INTENSE FACTORY RACING // 2066
- ROGUE RACING - SR SUNTOUR // 1683
- GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DH // 1669
Most Valuable Riders Providing Points for Teams
Looking closer at the riders who are contributing points towards the UCI gravity team rankings, there are two clear front-runners. Both Vali Höll and Jackson Goldstone have massive leads in the individual point rankings (based on the eligibility criteria for team rankings).
In the women's rankings, Höll holds a 380-point lead against Gracey Hemstreet, who is a little over a 100 points clear of Tahnee Seagrave in third. Of the 34 women who contribute points to a team's ranking in the UCI gravity teams leaderboard, there are eight junior racers, with Rosa Zierl the only one to make it inside the top 20.
For the men, Goldstone has an even bigger lead than Höll as he sits 503 points clear of Luca Shaw in the eligible points to help put his team higher up the team rankings. Behind Shaw, Loic Bruni sits in third place. While the women's rankings see seven racers with over 1,000 points, only five men are breaking the thousand-point threshold. Tyler Waite leads the junior racers with 809 points and sits 15th in the men's rankings. Max Alran was the only other junior male racer inside the top 20 with a 19th-place ranking.
Talking Points
• The Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team and Cube Factory Racing achieved the greatest ranking increases since the start of the year, as both teams jumped 14 places. After both the Yeti and Cube teams were given World Series status through the season-long Wildcard program, they have achieved great results that bumped them from outside the top 20 at the start of the season to comfortably inside the top ten ahead of the next selection. Being ranked inside the top ten will allow both teams to secure a two-year World Series team deal.
The Santa Cruz Syndicate also deserve some credit as they jumped 13 places as the return of Jackson Goldstone helped them go from 15th at the start of the year to 2nd place at the end of the season. The new signing of Andreas Kolb
could help them rival the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team next year.
• Speaking of the Canyon CLLCTV, the incredible 2025 season for the team continues as they not only won the team rankings for the World Cup season but are also the top-ranking UCI gravity team by a strong margin of 740 points.
Making the lead for the CLLCTV even more impressive is that it doesn't even include all their racers, as Aletha Ostgaard, who holds 685 points, was not included in the points total. Canyon's factory team jumped two spots from their positioning at the start of the season and is in a strong position to continue dominating the rankings.
• Sadly, the dissolution of the YT Mob means that 3,683 points will go to waste this year as the sizeable haul of points from Vali Höll, Andreas Kolb and Oisin O'Callaghan will not be used by any team that will be sticking around for future race seasons. With two-year team deals on the line this off-season, it comes at a crucial time and the benefits of taking on the points of riders from the YT Mob could have caused a big shakeup in the standings, depending on where the riders ended up.
The end of the YT Mob will be advantageous for some teams, as with the Mob taken out of the rankings, Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres will now be offered a two-year deal and the Giant Factory Off Road team for DH will be eligible for a one-year World Series offer.
• The big unknown that we will have to wait for the official announcement will be which teams get offered a season-long wildcard entry for 2026. This year, the Scott Downhill Factory, Continental Atherton, Pivot Factory Racing, Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team and Cube Factory Racing were all offered the chance to be full World Series teams regardless of ranking. For next year, the Scott, Atherton and Pivot teams are still hoping the UCI and WBD Sports will grant them another chance for 2026.
Looking at teams that were given World Series status for 2025 but are not ranked high enough, there are Frameworks Racing / 5Dev and AON Racing - Tourne Campervans. The Aon Racing team, in particular, will need to do some hiring in the off-season, as with the retirement of Monika Hrastnik
, they will lose the biggest point scorer on the team. Hrastnik provided 780 of the team's 1,382 points.
But to be honest the whole Frameworks story/team/progression has to be included!
I'm purely speculating, but with Neko not racing anymore it seems he'd want to dive into full scale team manager, have that banger full on team (esp if Asa gets hurt - strong backups are needed on male / female sides)
Side note, Pivot needs to do some serious team management. Gut the whole roster except BK and Jenna, recruit a fast junior like Oli Clark and try to pick up an established name like Greenland who is coming back to form.
I'm a big fan of LG as a rider and human. Hope he lands no two wheels somewhere.
I partly wanna bash on the idea that teams hold the points vs. the riders, but I've not read / studied up on why that change was implemented. It just seems especially problematic since riders change teams every 2-3 yrs anyway, and they need leverage to join new teams - and so in the case of YT imploding (((and Markus being unable to sell his $15M lamborgini collection (or just a few of them)) to keep the team afloat so YT's points evaporate. But this then lets another team bump up into the top 15.
That being said we all know what these riders can do - Kolb is already on SC, Oisin is already on Trek and Vali will likely goto Commencal (or whoever the hell she wants because she's Vali f*cking Hoell). So maybe it doesn't really matter - I'm just unsure why the change to team points is more important now than riders carrying those points - need to get schooled on this. I guess it all has to do with the format of the top 15 teams being automatically in, as the game is now played, vs. the much more open field of teams and privateers in the past (?)
Riders move more frequently than teams, but teams are the ones building the bigger platform around them; mechanics, coaches, testing programs, logistics, content, sponsors. So shifting points to teams incentivizes that stability: the team makes the investment into the series, and riders want to be part of a stable program.
That said, the other side of this is real. It makes it harder for smaller or emerging teams to break in. Without a proper feeder system across the world (national series, development league, junior-to-elite progression that works), there’s a risk that the sport becomes more closed off. Fewer spots, fewer upsets, fewer paths upward. If the series shrinks to only a handful of fully backed teams, the talent pipeline gets tighter, and the sport can stagnate.
So the idea can improve professionalism but only if it’s paired with a real, well-supported development pathway. Right now, that part feels like it’s lagging behind the structural changes.
Heard on this still having problems though and I realize there are many pathways to getting to race as shown in this article and comments (wildcard teams, individual riders) and I'll guess this gets worked out over the next couple years. It was pretty cool seeing some badass results from lesser known / supported riders (like most of Rogue) or a few other one-offfs (Gale, Connely, etc). so I hope the rider field doesn't get cut down too hard. I'd guess the trickiest part is going to be the feeders and getting new riders in - seems like that's gonna be tougher now.
The other bene of the WC changes (maybe I'm wrong) is that at least the US series seem to have gotten more media / boost like DHSE & Monster so I'd love to see those grow and be able to see more killers showing up at Rock Creek, Windrock and other regional spots to blow our minds vs. just an occassional WC race at Snowshoe .... and now they are out again.
Leave him the F alone, her mum comes to races etc.., there’s nothing untoward going on, half the team are Kiwis and it’s a very small community so give it a rest!
I’ve held back from saying anything up until now but for F’sake have a look in the mirror! Stop parroting Slander and enjoy the sport!
Canyon was able to add Melamed because teams may start 4 riders per category. With only 3 elite males, they have an open spot.
All the rules were laid out before the season started. Warner Brothers definitely didn't pick an choose to whom or when they applied them.
I’d think having guys like Ed travel about doing consumer races and coverage. Would be a huge win. No longer at the pointy end, but faster than any punter at a 7 day enduro. Gets him on the podium every day, in front of customers who actually buy those bikes. Races like the TransBC, Trans Sierra Norte, etc. Make EdBull content for those events
Troy Brosnan is getting 7k views on his videos with certain ones spiking higher. Amaury Pierron gets 9k with certain vids spiking higher. Norco is averaging 9k viewers for their "Just Getting Started" series. Troy does about the same number of videos as BK but Amaury and Norco do fewer videos.
BK's 15k with some spiking higher plus Jenna's channel, Roger's channel (which isn't really getting much but could do a lot better), and EdBull Media is a big bunch of marketing push for Pivot.
The fact that Troy's channel employs two media folks (one of them also doing all the editing) tells you that Canyon finds a lot of value in Troy's 7k-10k viewers. Norco's Just Getting Started looks like a significant cost with sound design, multiple filmers, editing, etc., too. They must see value in their 9k viewers or they wouldn't do it.
We're not talking about UCI screen time, though, are we? We're not counting seconds of video that the individual riders are visible across the myriad of mtb content channels. We're talking about the individual rider-made/brand-sponsored videos and channels (at the end of the day, that's what all these mtb rider channels are: ways for the riders to further make themselves valuable to their sponsors).
In fact, you're making my argument even stronger.
In addition to all coverage the top-10 riders get from the UCI channel - Canyon and Norco and Commencal STILL see significant value in 9k views on the rider/brand channel. They see enough value that they employ extra staff members and have them travel with the team to produce videos. Not cheap.
If the UCI video views were enough, they wouldn't hire and send extra staff to the races. The fact that they then pay people to travel and make videos for the individual brands/riders means that those videos have even more value as marketing tools for the brands.
All other teams will be at the mercy of the wildcard system.
If a team does not have a paddock spot but has qualified riders, those riders can still ride; however, they will not have convenient access to pits and amenities. I'd imagine they work with their suspension sponsors and friendly teams to have quicker access to stands and tools nearby.
Now, all of this is waived off if they can stand on their helmet, do a backflip, and catch the green beanbag that Rob Warner hucks at them at full speed. These riders get to ride regardless of the circumstances.
Well um yeah. That’s what they do!
(At least for the half century I’ve been on the planet.)
It's better to have less riders. Just a bit brutal
-Is BK in hot water?
-How many wildcards can we expect? How many were there this year?
-The finals-only season point totals offer great analytical data. Now that qualifying is so dramatic on its own, how much should qualifying points factor going forward?
-It appears as Gracey‘s finish line crash at MSA was the difference of a two year contract for Norco as well.
-What other roster moves should we expect?
-Given this format, launching a new team would be an enormous challenge! Will anyone try?
I'm not up to date with the Vital thread, but we know Nukeproof are looking to get their frames back into the series, but probably in a lower-budget team.
Teams that did not make the cut:
Goodman Santa Cruz
Scott Downhill Factory
Frameworks / 5DEV
AON Racing (belt drive)
Continental Atherton (belt drive)
Pivot Factory Racing
Gwin Racing
Gwin wanted to race all the Monster Pro Downhill races and stay in the US more this year. That's why he didn't enter all the world cups.
Using your NFL reference, would it be OK for ESPN to decide which teams can or can't play in the NFL?
Who decides who competes in Crankworx?
IIRC, Redbull had similar governance as WBD over the series.