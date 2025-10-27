Powered by Outside

Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?

Oct 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
World Cup and World Champion is one season for Jackson Goldstone

As the silly season of team rumours begins to heat up, we have added up the team points to figure out which teams are currently topping the ranks in the pursuit of World Series team status for 2026 and 2027.

Check out the current gravity World Cup team rankings below.


What are the Rules?

To guarantee a spot as one of the exclusive World Series race teams in 2026, a team must be among the top 15 teams in the UCI Gravity rankings on the last Tuesday in October. (October 28, 2025). An opportunity to apply for the status will be sent out to teams meeting this criteria. The rules state that the top 15 rankings will be released three weeks after the deadline for UCI MTB Team registration.

The UCI calculate the rankings by "adding the points of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account." It's important to note that the points used for the team rankings are UCI points from all UCI-registered events, not World Cup series points.

bigquotesA UCI gravity team ranking is calculated using by adding the points of the 4 highest scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors, women elite and women juniors. Only the results of the finals are taken into account.UCI 4.16.006

In a new addition for this year, the top 10 teams in the rankings will be offered a two-year World Series deal. The teams ranked 11 to 15 will be offered the standard one-year deal.

If a team is not offered a World Series Team status based on its ranking, then the next option will be a season-long Wildcard entry. The season-long Wildcard entry will grant a maximum of five teams the full UCI MTB World Series status without needing to be amongst the top-ranked teams. These five teams will be selected "at the discretion of the UCI" based on these criteria:

- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during current or previous season
- Anti-doping history


What are the Current Standings?


In the gravity team standings, the Canyon CLLCTV sits clear at the top with a 740-point lead against the Santa Cruz Syndicate. The Syndicate just pulled ahead of last year's second-place team, the YT Mob. The top team going into the 2025 season, Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction, has fallen to fourth place. Both Frameworks Racing / 5Dev and Aon Racing - Tourne Campervans, who were given automatic World Series status for 2025, have fallen outside the top 15 and will be hoping for a season-long Wildcard entry next year. A tough season for the Pivot Factory Racing squad saw the team continue to sit outside the top 20, falling from 20th at the start of 2025 to a current 22nd-place ranking.

Top 15 Gravity Teams (Without the YT Mob):


- CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM // 4528
- SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE // 3788
- COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION // 3316
- ORBEA / FMD RACING // 3316
- MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH // 3049
- YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM // 2866
- CUBE FACTORY RACING // 2785
- SPECIALIZED GRAVITY // 2650
- TREK FACTORY RACING DH // 2449
- COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES // 2333
- NORCO RACE DIVISION // 2331
- MS-RACING // 2160
- AXESS INTENSE FACTORY RACING // 2066
- ROGUE RACING - SR SUNTOUR // 1683
- GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DH // 1669


Most Valuable Riders Providing Points for Teams

An unfortunate front flat took Vali Holl s chances for a win away but she still had loads of time for the crowd.

Looking closer at the riders who are contributing points towards the UCI gravity team rankings, there are two clear front-runners. Both Vali Höll and Jackson Goldstone have massive leads in the individual point rankings (based on the eligibility criteria for team rankings).

In the women's rankings, Höll holds a 380-point lead against Gracey Hemstreet, who is a little over a 100 points clear of Tahnee Seagrave in third. Of the 34 women who contribute points to a team's ranking in the UCI gravity teams leaderboard, there are eight junior racers, with Rosa Zierl the only one to make it inside the top 20.

For the men, Goldstone has an even bigger lead than Höll as he sits 503 points clear of Luca Shaw in the eligible points to help put his team higher up the team rankings. Behind Shaw, Loic Bruni sits in third place. While the women's rankings see seven racers with over 1,000 points, only five men are breaking the thousand-point threshold. Tyler Waite leads the junior racers with 809 points and sits 15th in the men's rankings. Max Alran was the only other junior male racer inside the top 20 with a 19th-place ranking.





Talking Points

Up next Vali Holl sued for littering.

• The Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team and Cube Factory Racing achieved the greatest ranking increases since the start of the year, as both teams jumped 14 places. After both the Yeti and Cube teams were given World Series status through the season-long Wildcard program, they have achieved great results that bumped them from outside the top 20 at the start of the season to comfortably inside the top ten ahead of the next selection. Being ranked inside the top ten will allow both teams to secure a two-year World Series team deal.

The Santa Cruz Syndicate also deserve some credit as they jumped 13 places as the return of Jackson Goldstone helped them go from 15th at the start of the year to 2nd place at the end of the season. The new signing of Andreas Kolb could help them rival the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team next year.


• Speaking of the Canyon CLLCTV, the incredible 2025 season for the team continues as they not only won the team rankings for the World Cup season but are also the top-ranking UCI gravity team by a strong margin of 740 points.

Making the lead for the CLLCTV even more impressive is that it doesn't even include all their racers, as Aletha Ostgaard, who holds 685 points, was not included in the points total. Canyon's factory team jumped two spots from their positioning at the start of the season and is in a strong position to continue dominating the rankings.


• Sadly, the dissolution of the YT Mob means that 3,683 points will go to waste this year as the sizeable haul of points from Vali Höll, Andreas Kolb and Oisin O'Callaghan will not be used by any team that will be sticking around for future race seasons. With two-year team deals on the line this off-season, it comes at a crucial time and the benefits of taking on the points of riders from the YT Mob could have caused a big shakeup in the standings, depending on where the riders ended up.

The end of the YT Mob will be advantageous for some teams, as with the Mob taken out of the rankings, Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres will now be offered a two-year deal and the Giant Factory Off Road team for DH will be eligible for a one-year World Series offer.


• The big unknown that we will have to wait for the official announcement will be which teams get offered a season-long wildcard entry for 2026. This year, the Scott Downhill Factory, Continental Atherton, Pivot Factory Racing, Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team and Cube Factory Racing were all offered the chance to be full World Series teams regardless of ranking. For next year, the Scott, Atherton and Pivot teams are still hoping the UCI and WBD Sports will grant them another chance for 2026.

Looking at teams that were given World Series status for 2025 but are not ranked high enough, there are Frameworks Racing / 5Dev and AON Racing - Tourne Campervans. The Aon Racing team, in particular, will need to do some hiring in the off-season, as with the retirement of Monika Hrastnik, they will lose the biggest point scorer on the team. Hrastnik provided 780 of the team's 1,382 points.



127 Comments
  • 360
 Asa has to be racing every race! Him and Anna will get a lot of points. They have to get the wildcard!
  • 691
 Must be a shoo-in since their team manager is the voice of sanity on the commentary.
  • 70
 They can race every race--they will either have an off-paddock setup OR get a wildcard entry to the rounds, annouced the week ahead of the round in question.
  • 90
 @chakaping: lol I didn’t think about that! Connections baby!
But to be honest the whole Frameworks story/team/progression has to be included!
  • 71
 I can't see that F-Works is gonna be out w/ Asa on the team, and I'll wager they're gonna pull on another top level male (with Suarez leaving) - and hopefully another top female or junior female rider. Angel was supposed to be racing 2025 but his injury nuked him, but he still had lingering contract support and just no team for early 2025. So without any results for 2025 it seems tough that Neko would contract him for 2026 given how fast the mens field is and super fast juniors coming up he could pull on or another high-level pro changing teams for 2026. The question is with what money, but another question is what major sponsors wouldn't want to help support his tea w/ Asa's & Anna's 2025 results, and the promise of the FW bike (plus the story of it basically being a homemade bike, sorta).

I'm purely speculating, but with Neko not racing anymore it seems he'd want to dive into full scale team manager, have that banger full on team (esp if Asa gets hurt - strong backups are needed on male / female sides)
  • 51
 @chakaping: Gotta be, surely. Asa's social following and status as 'generational talent' has to give them wildcard.
  • 60
 @chakaping: You mean we don't need to hear about backsides being buttered?
  • 41
 @chakaping: I’ll tell you what: if they get rid of Ric I will actually pay for a WB subscription….
  • 10
 @NikolaiB: they should consider maybe some riders that are retired now? Maybe Wyn needs to stop racing and go in the booth
  • 3811
 I thought that the Mob riders could carry their points to a new team provided they move before the 28th of Oct?

Side note, Pivot needs to do some serious team management. Gut the whole roster except BK and Jenna, recruit a fast junior like Oli Clark and try to pick up an established name like Greenland who is coming back to form.
  • 50
 Greenland as in Laurie Greenland? Will he no longer be in the Syndicate?
  • 61
 @rtg9891: I thought he had one year remaining but could be wrong
  • 315
 @rtg9891: I can't see how he can justify his place on the Syndicate following the last 3 seasons results. I think he needs a fresh start at a different team.
  • 390
 @rtg9891: They just signed Kolb and Greenland was the only Syndicate rider who didn't congratulate him on the post. Obviously not solid evidence but it's no secret that Laurie has been struggling for a while now so it wouldn't shock me to see him leave the Syndicate
  • 200
 4.18.013 - A rider can only be added to another team and move points during the designated transfer period during the season. That was in July this year. Otherwise it's not allowed during the season, or considered an off season transfer and points don't move.

assets.ctfassets.net/761l7gh5x5an/6qYIYIddcAPjN248n7tVDI/3a4ef7bf0ed73838265b3fc7f952134e/UCI_MTB_Rules_-_Part_IV_-_ENG.pdf
  • 432
 The old boys club is strong at Pivot 🤣
  • 174
 I think if Laurie leaves the Syndicate then I think that'll be him done. I know he's struggled with various ailments over the last 2 or 3 seasons. I hope it's not the case because he's an amazing person and rider, so perhaps a new team is the right approach. I would hope also that just because someone didn't comment on a social media post, that doesn't mean they don't like the person...
  • 103
 BK is the team management and his crash taking him out for a chunk of the season didnt help.
  • 13840
 BK is good at grooming.......sorry guiding juniors.
  • 10
 @mezeldridge-tull: no doubt.
  • 191
 @CM999: And his girlfriend didn't do much to help score points while he was gone, either.
  • 30
 @mezeldridge-tull: I'm sure everyone loves Andi, but Laurie may be feeling a bit miffed with SC management, even if a change of team is probably best for him at this point - really hope to see him back up there on a new bike
  • 120
 I think Pivot was copying my fantasy playbook - taking great care to pick riders that injure themselves and miss the race.
  • 1118
flag plyawn (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @darkstar66: I deal with this nonsense in of all places, software development, where we can no longer groom the backlog but have to "refine" it. And I guess I take my dog to the "pet hair guidance and manipulation salon"?
  • 311
 the entire Pivot team seems doomed. Nobody on the team is consistent and in reality nobody has a real shot at a victory. If BK is going to keep racing and run the team i don't see a future.
  • 42
 @mezeldridge-tull: Why would Greenland be done? Ailments don't get you canned, consistent underperforming does. Is that what you meant?
  • 190
 @CaptainSnappy: He has consistently underperformed for years, because he's a mega bloke and super cool it goes undetected but his 1 race win was 6 years ago. The Syndicate is one of the highest level teams in the sport, they want consistent winners or at least consistent top 5 threats, not someone who consistently doesn't even qualify.
  • 70
 @somebody-else: I've googled the life out of "Laurie Greenland Syndicate contract" and can't find anything. Although another member commented that it's likely he signed a four year max contract in 2022 (including that year) meaning he's done at SC. It would also explain how SC has extra budget for Kolb too.

I'm a big fan of LG as a rider and human. Hope he lands no two wheels somewhere.
  • 1964
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @plyawn: Yeah bet BK took a certain inexperienced rider to the team truck and pump them full of ......er talent. Its not abuse of power its "forcefully teaching"
  • 527
 @darkstar66: There's levels to calling out what may be considered an inappropriate relationship, and you're taking it too far. Be better.
  • 23
 Tagging to this post to hopefully get more eyes: Can someone explain why riders now don't carry points forward or if it just doesn't matter actually since their results are obvious?

I partly wanna bash on the idea that teams hold the points vs. the riders, but I've not read / studied up on why that change was implemented. It just seems especially problematic since riders change teams every 2-3 yrs anyway, and they need leverage to join new teams - and so in the case of YT imploding (((and Markus being unable to sell his $15M lamborgini collection (or just a few of them)) to keep the team afloat so YT's points evaporate. But this then lets another team bump up into the top 15.

That being said we all know what these riders can do - Kolb is already on SC, Oisin is already on Trek and Vali will likely goto Commencal (or whoever the hell she wants because she's Vali f*cking Hoell). So maybe it doesn't really matter - I'm just unsure why the change to team points is more important now than riders carrying those points - need to get schooled on this. I guess it all has to do with the format of the top 15 teams being automatically in, as the game is now played, vs. the much more open field of teams and privateers in the past (?)
  • 40
 @Mtn-Goat-13: the teams keeping points is how it works in road and they just transferred it over to DH. On the road it makes sense because even the best individual rider in the work needs a team working for them (except for Pogacar). A big reason WB and uci wants teams to keep points is in theory it results in fewer more recognizable and stable teams. It would be confusing if at the end of every year there was a reshuffle of people buying riders for points. This way the top teams stay top teams for at least a couple years and more stability is there for sponsors.
  • 5234
 All you noobs in here clamoring like daytime show gossip about PFR being stalemate... when they actually had an outstanding season last year and a tough one this. Several riders have moved on, Kerr and Griffith had serious injuries just to name a couple things. You imbeciles think snatching up top riders is easy peasy, You haven't a clue how tough and costly these things are to obtain. @darkstar66 accusing BK of grooming anyone is slander. Jenna is an adult and can make here own life decisions and has a family and friends that supports her. Chris Cocalis would not support such inappropriate behavior if that were the case. Stop being a gossiping shill and insinuating those things in an attempt to defame these individuals.
  • 130
 @Mtn-Goat-13: As I see it, the UCI/WBD system is trying to push the sport toward a more professionalized model where teams invest in long-term infrastructure rather than cycling through riders every couple of seasons. If a team knows it has a guaranteed spot for the next few years, it’s more likely to put real money into staff, tech, marketing, development programs, etc. That’s much harder to justify if your qualification status depends entirely on which riders you can sign each off-season.

Riders move more frequently than teams, but teams are the ones building the bigger platform around them; mechanics, coaches, testing programs, logistics, content, sponsors. So shifting points to teams incentivizes that stability: the team makes the investment into the series, and riders want to be part of a stable program.

That said, the other side of this is real. It makes it harder for smaller or emerging teams to break in. Without a proper feeder system across the world (national series, development league, junior-to-elite progression that works), there’s a risk that the sport becomes more closed off. Fewer spots, fewer upsets, fewer paths upward. If the series shrinks to only a handful of fully backed teams, the talent pipeline gets tighter, and the sport can stagnate.

So the idea can improve professionalism but only if it’s paired with a real, well-supported development pathway. Right now, that part feels like it’s lagging behind the structural changes.
  • 20
 @pisgahgnar: Wow: beautifully stated (and I recall hearing some of this on pods now) and without being able to really clearly summarize it - I had to ask 1st before lunging out w/ some crazy shit (like I'd nomally do). Anyway - does make sense and honestly I was wildly opposed to privateers, higher-placing riders getting moved out but it really does make more sense and realistically makes for way more exciting racing I'd say - not to mention some degree less of track damage leading up to race day, though mabye that's arguable.

Heard on this still having problems though and I realize there are many pathways to getting to race as shown in this article and comments (wildcard teams, individual riders) and I'll guess this gets worked out over the next couple years. It was pretty cool seeing some badass results from lesser known / supported riders (like most of Rogue) or a few other one-offfs (Gale, Connely, etc). so I hope the rider field doesn't get cut down too hard. I'd guess the trickiest part is going to be the feeders and getting new riders in - seems like that's gonna be tougher now.

The other bene of the WC changes (maybe I'm wrong) is that at least the US series seem to have gotten more media / boost like DHSE & Monster so I'd love to see those grow and be able to see more killers showing up at Rock Creek, Windrock and other regional spots to blow our minds vs. just an occassional WC race at Snowshoe .... and now they are out again.
  • 928
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @pisgahgnar: What guide book are you referring to here? The nonce's guide to inappropriate behaviour around minors?
  • 1228
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @likeittacky: Yeah kinda like accusing anyone with a contrary opinion to yourself of being an imbecile.
  • 118
 @darkstar66: Your post was not an opinion it was a blatant scorning.
  • 716
flag dirtmakesmehappy (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @likeittacky: Based on your comment history, you need a hug and someone to tell you that you're doing a good job.
  • 214
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @likeittacky: Meh
  • 2113
 @likeittacky: I’m with you on the whole Slander but with BK!
Leave him the F alone, her mum comes to races etc.., there’s nothing untoward going on, half the team are Kiwis and it’s a very small community so give it a rest!
I’ve held back from saying anything up until now but for F’sake have a look in the mirror! Stop parroting Slander and enjoy the sport!
  • 55
 @dirtmakesmehappy: You're apparently one of the fools reading my comments out of context to say what it is you want it to be not what it is actually being said. A Common theme here on PB.
  • 44
 @tokyo-bakka: WTF are talking about... are you drunk?
  • 13
 @darkstar66: Yeh
  • 19
flag dirtmakesmehappy (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @likeittacky: Can I give you a hug? I smell good, showered like a week ago, and I often carry snacks.
  • 26
flag likeittacky (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @dirtmakesmehappy: Hug yourself kook
  • 79
 @likeittacky: You’re an angry elf.
  • 15
flag likeittacky (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @dirtmakesmehappy: You attempt to muddle things too much and think you are being smart but you are bewildered by your own lack of reason causing you to taunt and troll while exhibiting childish behavior.
  • 15
flag dirtmakesmehappy (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @likeittacky: No, it's not that deep, truly. You're hoping for rage, I am giving you a pillow to scream into. It's fine, I am bored with it.
  • 240
 I appreciate Ed's breakdown, because I find this stuff bewildering. Bookmarked so I can refresh my memory countless times throughout the coming year.
  • 170
 He does a really good job and then we see him in the comments and acting on feedback. That’s what makes him great.
  • 50
 @snomaster: Couldn't agree more.
  • 131
 For BK and many others, it is not only about points. Will they continue getting the sponsorship dollars? BK might be better off moving away from the WC and focus on RedBull, Crankworx and other series. But do the rules really matter? It was asked earlier in the season how was it that Gwin was able to pick which races he raced? How was it Jesse Melamed was able to do the last two. How did Canyon just add him. I believe there was similar questions about other riders. Does Warner Bros. and the UCI just pick and choose how and when the rules apply. Like so many other sports money and politics destroy the sport.
  • 61
 Having money obviously helps but there aren’t that many DH teams so I don’t think the wildcards are very competitive, if a team like gwin racing wants one or any other team with riders that can consistently get into finals they will get one. Canyon may have had Jesse registered as a CLTV rider the whole year even though he does enduro since teams can have 10 riders total and 4 elite men. Canyon have 3 elite men (Shaw, Henri Keifir and Troy Bronson) so no reason for them not to register Jesse if he wants to do 1 or 2 DH WC’s.
  • 110
 Gwin Racing was awarded 1 of 8 wildcard spots given on a round by round basis last season for every race he competed in. He still would have been eligible to race without the wildcard spot due to him being a top 50 UCI ranked rider. All top 50 male and female riders, as well as top 100 juniors may enter world cups regardless team. The question next year is; are round by round wildcard spots still be awarded?
Canyon was able to add Melamed because teams may start 4 riders per category. With only 3 elite males, they have an open spot.
All the rules were laid out before the season started. Warner Brothers definitely didn't pick an choose to whom or when they applied them.
  • 60
 @mountaineer-007: there is still 8 wildcards for each round.
  • 95
 Regardless of PFR’s results. Their social media presence is unrivalled. They’re leaps and bounds beyond anyone else in the paddock. Running Bk’s and EdBull consistently each and every week. They bring a ton of measurable viewers to the sport and sponsors. BK was injured most of the season but he was still in the narrative. Finn injured as well, Laurie a bit injured, both barely on the radar. Aon has the coolest bike of the season and a great team, but zero social value. But an outside sponsor if they can keep them on for another year.

I’d think having guys like Ed travel about doing consumer races and coverage. Would be a huge win. No longer at the pointy end, but faster than any punter at a 7 day enduro. Gets him on the podium every day, in front of customers who actually buy those bikes. Races like the TransBC, Trans Sierra Norte, etc. Make EdBull content for those events
  • 102
 @bonfire: I think you’re massively overestimating the value of getting 25k YouTube views a week.
  • 22
 @owl-X: I think marketing is a big deal and - in the bike industry especially - getting 25k of the same viewers getting good vibes and familiarity with your product every video makes big in-roads into them trusting your brand enough to buy a bike. I think you're underestimating the value of 25k consistent viewers to a bike brand.

Troy Brosnan is getting 7k views on his videos with certain ones spiking higher. Amaury Pierron gets 9k with certain vids spiking higher. Norco is averaging 9k viewers for their "Just Getting Started" series. Troy does about the same number of videos as BK but Amaury and Norco do fewer videos.

BK's 15k with some spiking higher plus Jenna's channel, Roger's channel (which isn't really getting much but could do a lot better), and EdBull Media is a big bunch of marketing push for Pivot.

The fact that Troy's channel employs two media folks (one of them also doing all the editing) tells you that Canyon finds a lot of value in Troy's 7k-10k viewers. Norco's Just Getting Started looks like a significant cost with sound design, multiple filmers, editing, etc., too. They must see value in their 9k viewers or they wouldn't do it.
  • 10
 @schmalzy: UCI gets 150-200k views on the elite men’s highlights, and around 50k on the women’s, and that’s on the MTB series channel, they also upload them to the UCI channel. GoPro laps on the GoPro channel also get a lot more views than BK. Riders like Troy and Amaury also get consistent screen time on the broadcast and highlights because they are consistently top 10 riders every weekend.
  • 31
 @xciscool: That's all true.

We're not talking about UCI screen time, though, are we? We're not counting seconds of video that the individual riders are visible across the myriad of mtb content channels. We're talking about the individual rider-made/brand-sponsored videos and channels (at the end of the day, that's what all these mtb rider channels are: ways for the riders to further make themselves valuable to their sponsors).

In fact, you're making my argument even stronger.

In addition to all coverage the top-10 riders get from the UCI channel - Canyon and Norco and Commencal STILL see significant value in 9k views on the rider/brand channel. They see enough value that they employ extra staff members and have them travel with the team to produce videos. Not cheap.

If the UCI video views were enough, they wouldn't hire and send extra staff to the races. The fact that they then pay people to travel and make videos for the individual brands/riders means that those videos have even more value as marketing tools for the brands.
  • 10
 @schmalzy speaks the truth that understandably displeases many. I'm pretty sure that the reason marketing managers like social media engagement is that it is vastly more quantitative than what was possible previously, especially for comparatively small scale activities like selling bicycles. I can tell you from personal experience in the bike industry that in the pre-social media era, it was quite hard to tell whether one or another marketing strategy was working. TV show ratings and advertising, especially for specialty shows and channels, was pretty opaque and dubious. Marketing choices seemed therefore to be often based on vibes, basically feelings and personal biases and a person's ability to influence their management colleagues. Some industry leaders liked racing, some didn't, but you couldn't really measure the impact of one or another event. So social media engagement is very attractive, even if it may be biased and not entirely representative.
  • 150
 Real question is…who is vali rising for?
  • 20
 I’ve seen ‘commencal’ mentioned before like placid. Would be cool to see her on specialised but.
  • 110
 Kinda left out that there is also 8 wildcard spots awarded for each round announced a month before each race. Every dh team that applied for a spot this past season got one.
  • 170
 I was 50/50 on including something about the single-round team entry, but I decided to leave it out and focus on only the World Series team status. With the single-round team entry spots and individual rider entry, it is pretty hard for a top rider and team without World Series status to miss a round of racing.
  • 144
 Thanks to the UCI for the most complicated system in the history of sports. What a nightmare they have created. This is progress?
  • 90
 Keep in mind that UCI is the bike equivalient of FIFA and the Int'l Olympic Committee. It's all about grifting and appearing to maintain some type of high level stewardship while charging $400-500+ euro / dollars for a given site to host a race (whether that's Switzerland or West Virginia) then awarding a measley $3750 (or whatever) for a 1st place win (and yes I get that riders have their own deals w/ sponsors but that varies wildly). Tell me UCi can't afford $15 or $20k for a winner and I'll give you my mega-yacht. They are mostly about being org that makes the ost cash with the least work, and even then - its prob still beans vs. road bike racing. But maybe I'm just jaded...
  • 81
 TL;DR: The top teams listed above get unconditional paddock spots at all rounds going into next season.

All other teams will be at the mercy of the wildcard system.

If a team does not have a paddock spot but has qualified riders, those riders can still ride; however, they will not have convenient access to pits and amenities. I'd imagine they work with their suspension sponsors and friendly teams to have quicker access to stands and tools nearby.

Now, all of this is waived off if they can stand on their helmet, do a backflip, and catch the green beanbag that Rob Warner hucks at them at full speed. These riders get to ride regardless of the circumstances.
  • 70
 Team rankings are based on UCi points which count non World cup races. If you are a team manager whose team didn't make the cut and didn't send your riders to smaller races, that's on you.
  • 179
 Squeezing out everything except the big dogs, what has happened to this sport? Bummer
  • 111
 UCI sold the series to a giant corporation.
  • 215
 It’s only supposed to be the top dogs. That's the whole point, the continental series are there to provide the way in and proving ground to earn your place in the main event.
  • 101
 @owl-X: a second-rate corporation that talks big but doesn't deliver, and looks like it's falling apart
  • 60
 @owl-X: A giant corporation which is now selling itself. That cannot possibly bode well for the series unless it gets sold off separately to someone who cares about the sport.
  • 50
 @owl-X: That giant corporation is itself up for sale. WBD is looking for a buyer and will probably be broken up.
  • 10
 @pisgahgnar @chapaking @yerts

Well um yeah. That’s what they do!

(At least for the half century I’ve been on the planet.)
  • 12
 Whoa whoa whoa. Mondraker, Commencal, Yeti, Frameworks, Atherton, etc. are not "big dogs".
  • 30
 @owl-X @pisgahgnar - guggity guggity guggity THAT'S ALL FOLKS! Bugs and Elmer Fudd have spoken and they are broke-n-a-joke, barely even know DH is a sport...
  • 21
 @Yerts: Red Bull we are looking at you
  • 10
 @zigzigler: No they arent. The are outside the top 15 teams so by definition they cant be
  • 10
 @CM999: Mondraker is in the top 6.
  • 10
 really though? I can't think of anyone who I would be interested in watching who didn't make the races. Sure there are lots of riders who were going to the races to who had no hope of making the cut who won't be there. They are better served racing other races until they can hope to make the top 30.
It's better to have less riders. Just a bit brutal
  • 41
 There’s a lot going on here. I can’t imagine Pivot, Atherton and Frameworks not getting spots. Many teams have work to do!
-Is BK in hot water?
-How many wildcards can we expect? How many were there this year?
-The finals-only season point totals offer great analytical data. Now that qualifying is so dramatic on its own, how much should qualifying points factor going forward?
-It appears as Gracey‘s finish line crash at MSA was the difference of a two year contract for Norco as well.
-What other roster moves should we expect?
-Given this format, launching a new team would be an enormous challenge! Will anyone try?
  • 60
 Well, there have been rumours of Atherton packing it in this year, perhaps Pivot will as well?
I'm not up to date with the Vital thread, but we know Nukeproof are looking to get their frames back into the series, but probably in a lower-budget team.
  • 30
 Wasn't there some contingency for high ranked riders being able to race every stop even if their team wasn't included? I can't imagine they'd not have Asa at every stop in his first year in elites, especially with a #2 over all position in juniors this season.
  • 30
 Yes, the entry requirements for individual riders stay the same for next year. This article was focused on only the World Series team status, but there are also single-round team entries given out one month before each race.
  • 30
 I believed Gwin still had another WC win or 2 in him for the past 7 years if he could only stay healthy and be on a capable bike. Definitely not. He helped design the Whiteface track and couldn't get a top 10. Look at the times, the top guys could beat him with a crash on some tracks Been a Gwin fan since day 1, unfortunately that guy is long gone.
  • 31
 2/4 of the belt-driven bikes gone?

Teams that did not make the cut:

Goodman Santa Cruz
Scott Downhill Factory
Frameworks / 5DEV
AON Racing (belt drive)
Continental Atherton (belt drive)
Pivot Factory Racing
Gwin Racing
  • 31
 If gwin wants to race this year they should get a wild card. He did very well considering the infrequency of events and there are some good young riders that could use a team that’s racing every event.
  • 10
 Yeah I have been excited to hear him talk about finally being able to dedicate himself to training and racing next year. I hope he gets to race.
  • 118
 UCI and WB shoud be banned to have anything to do with DH. They have no love or understanding of the sport. They are in it only to sell more commercial rights.
  • 10
 I bet that isn’t good reading for such a large team as Specialized. I’d imagine their target is nothing other than top three. How that plays out for Finn we shall see, but their ranking as it is seems to be predominantly from the contribution of just two riders.
  • 64
 It would be cool to see Double O and MoiMoi to Frameworks, Oisin to build the DH team, and Jack to get an enduro program running....
  • 191
 Oisin is on Trek Factory Racing
  • 23
 @jokullthor: That was just a rumor. Maybe it will be become true someday but nothing official yet.
  • 90
 @josephls7Y5q: hes literally been spotted riding a trek back home
  • 22
 Maybe all the analysis is unnecessary because WB will cancel the series after it gets acquired in the next couple of months. That's when the bigger fish decides MTB didn't offer enough ROI to be worth doing. Especially when investors demand higher profit margins regardless of the long term cost. When those long term consequences occur the investor just sells that stock in WB and simply repeat the process with some other company.
  • 10
 Entirely possible, and a big fear from the start of the WBD era. Remember the $80,000,000 movie these guys made but didn’t release due to some money brain logic? That’s who’s running our sport. They could pull the plug any time.
  • 30
 @edspratt great article. thank you
  • 13
 I get why they made these changes, but it’s clashed badly with changes in the wider industry, so we’ve ended up in a position where someone like Aaron Gwin can’t compete in a full series, should he wish to, which is bonkers.
  • 70
 Gwin can do the full series if he wants to. This season he chose not to.
  • 10
 @bgoldstone: How so? Weren't all his entries wildcards this season?
  • 50
 @ro-bert: Gwin is a top 50 ranked UCI rider. He can race any world cup he wants. His team was also given a wildcard spot for the races he entered/applied for. If he wanted to enter more races, he would have been given more entries.

Gwin wanted to race all the Monster Pro Downhill races and stay in the US more this year. That's why he didn't enter all the world cups.
  • 55
 Why the f*ck is a TV production company even deciding who should get to participate in a sport? f*ck WBD and f*ck UCI
  • 62
 Anybody can participate in DH in a general sense. But somebody has to select who gets to compete in World Cups. You have to be an NFL team to qualify for the Super Bowl
  • 21
 @pmhobson: Apologies, maybe I didn't word it correctly.

Using your NFL reference, would it be OK for ESPN to decide which teams can or can't play in the NFL?
  • 31
 @flange2032: So if the race organizer (who happens to also be the broadcaster) isn't going to make the rules about who gets to race, the only folks left to would be the UCI. Is that what you want?

Who decides who competes in Crankworx?

IIRC, Redbull had similar governance as WBD over the series.
  • 20
 @flange2032: ESPN did this with NCAA football over the last 20 years. They decided what teams should join the conferences they broadcast.
  • 10
 @pmhobson: RB were just the media partners, they had no say on how the sport was run, that's changed since WBD took the reins.
  • 10
 Soooo anyone know how this affects Gwin Racing/Crestline?
  • 20
 Dylan maples to Pivot...
  • 34
 Oisin to Frameworks
  • 20
 That would be RAD….love MUSH…!
