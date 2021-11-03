Which Events are Being Broadcast at Crankworx Rotorua 2021?

It’s go time on the final stop of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour. Crankworx Rotorua is about to go live to the world.
Starting today, nine hours of mountain bike coverage will be broadcast live from New Zealand, all available right here on Pinkbike and on Red Bull TV.
What’s coming? Here’s a wee taste:CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale
Caroline Buchanan returns to Crankworx, ready to get amongst a strong women’s field whose 2021 has been all about one thing: record-breaking progression. Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull
With a stellar track record on Mount Ngongotaha, the Kiwis are on. Sam Blenkinsop, Brook Macdonald and George Brannigan are here to show the world what they’ve got.Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
The event win, the Slopestyle World Championship, the Triple Crown. They’re all on the line for one man. No rider has ever won all three in a season (when Rogatkin won the Triple Crown in 2018, Rheeder won the overall SWC). Could this be the biggest pay day in mountain bike competition history?
Tuhoto and Shania, qualifying strong. Photos: Clint TrahanRockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
Go the locals. Qualifiers have wrapped on the Pump Track, and in the top or close, the Kiwi riders are on track to shine. Watch for Billy Meaclam (who qualied first) and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (qualifying second) to challenge past winner Tomas Lemoine, and Jenna Hastings (qualifying third) and Shania Rawson (fourth qualifier) to give Kialani Hines (first qualifier) a run for her money. Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua
The final race of the season, this will be where the final King and Queen points are claimed. Can Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen assert their dominance in this discipline and seal the deal on their overall wins?
Details and schedule for all the live broadcasts can be found here: redbull.com/nz-en/events/crankworx-rotorua
For those looking to get in on the action, Crankworx Medal Predictor gives fans the chance to guess the winners for Slopestyle, with bonus points available for flexing their Crankworx trivia muscles. Up for grabs is a STATUS Complete Bike.
Play Crankworx Medal Predictor: redbull.com/int-en/projects/crankworx-world-tour-winner-predictor#/dashboard
Get all the details of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour: crankworx.com
