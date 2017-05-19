USER GENERATED

Which Racer Will Wind Up on Top This Year? – Pinkbike Poll

May 19, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. It's an old stock market maxim and even though the worlds of finance and downhill racing are unlikely twins, that saying is as true on the World Cup circuit as it is on Wall Street. We know a new generation of riders will inevitably rise and displace yesterday's proven champs. Fair enough.

And yet whenever the World Cup season begins, the same old question rears its head in bars, bike shops and at the trailhead… Who do you think will take the overall title this year? Invariably, people's answers are populated by the previous season's top performers. It's hard to shake the notion that 2017's best racers will step forward from the ranks of 2016's Top 10.
Gwin goggs
Photo by Nathan Hughes.

Well, while I know anything can happen and that some new upstart might well storm the podium at each race this season, I'm going to ask you the same old question—Who will wind up on top at the end of the 2017 season? And since I'm lacking a crystal ball that can help me tease out the unknown younger riders who might surprise us all, I'm drawing our list of candidates for this poll from the top 15 in the 2016 Elite Men's and Womens' overall rankings.

Who should've been on this list and is being overlooked? Feel free to write in your own candidates in the comments section below.

Have at it.


Who will be the elite men's overall leader at the end of 2017?



Who will be the elite women's overall leader at the end of 2017?



19 Comments

  • + 37
 I wonder how it feels to have won the only WC so far this season and then not even make it on Pinkbike's overall winner poll? haha
  • + 21
 I think that whoever rides the fastest throughout the season will be the overall winner.
  • + 11
 It's a bold move, Cotton, let's see if it pays off.
  • + 3
 @vroomvroompartystarter: "I think the key here is going to be not getting hit"
  • + 2
 Well the Womens is Rachel but I hope someone shows up an starts to challenge her so it makes it a little more entertaining. The men it could be anyone at this point. It would be cool if Loic won but my money is on Hart or Gwin
  • + 2
 I think Tahnee Seagrave will put the most pressure on Rachel. She even admitted it herself that the pressure is high and Tahnee is nipping at her heels.
  • + 7
 whoever's on a 29er
  • + 5
 As long as good racing and no serious injuries, that's enough for me
  • + 2
 Ah poor Fayole not even a mention for the lad
  • + 1
 Hey PB - SIEGENTHALER finished top 5 last year in standing. How about you add her back to your "poll"?
  • + 1
 Because Rachel.
  • + 1
 As much as I want Aaron Gwin to to win I'm not sure considering his luck recently- just flat tires and shit weather rip
  • + 2
 why even have a poll for the women?
  • + 1
 Surely Jack Moir should be on the men's list!
  • + 1
 Rachel Atherton? never heard of her...
  • + 1
 drinkwater
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



