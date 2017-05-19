Which Racer Will Wind Up on Top This Year? – Pinkbike Poll

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. It's an old stock market maxim and even though the worlds of finance and downhill racing are unlikely twins, that saying is as true on the World Cup circuit as it is on Wall Street. We know a new generation of riders will inevitably rise and displace yesterday's proven champs. Fair enough. And yet whenever the World Cup season begins, the same old question rears its head in bars, bike shops and at the trailhead… Who do you think will take the overall title this year? Invariably, people's answers are populated by the previous season's top performers. It's hard to shake the notion that 2017's best racers will step forward from the ranks of 2016's Top 10.

Who will wind up on top at the end of the 2017 season?

Who will be the elite men's overall leader at the end of 2017? Aaron Gwin

Danny Hart

Troy Brosnan

Greg Minnaar

Connor Fearon

Loic Bruni

Loris Vergier

Remi Thirion

Luca Shaw

Adam Brayton

Gee Atherton

Florent Payet

Michael Hannah

Laurie Greenland

Bernard Kerr

Who will be the elite women's overall leader at the end of 2017? Rachel Atherton

Tracey Hannah

Myriam Nicole

Manon Carpenter

Tahnee Seagrave

Eleonora Farina

Marine Cabirou

Miranda Miller

Mariana Salazar Paloma

Georgia Astle

Alia Marcellini

Carina Cappellari

Camila Nogueira

Blanca Julia Barthe

Alix Jacquemart

Well, while I know anything can happen and that some new upstart might well storm the podium at each race this season, I'm going to ask you the same old question—And since I'm lacking a crystal ball that can help me tease out the unknown younger riders who might surprise us all, I'm drawing our list of candidates for this poll from the top 15 in the 2016 Elite Men's and Womens' overall rankings.Whobeen on this list and is being overlooked? Feel free to write in your own candidates in the comments section below.Have at it.