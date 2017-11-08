VIDEOS

Testing 27.5 vs 29 With Vanderham and Gauvin - Video

Nov 8, 2017
by Mike Levy  


If you and I are anything alike, you probably want to argue over what wheel size is best about as much as you want to piss on an electric fence. I sure as hell don't want to piss on an electric fence again, but this is a wheel size discussion with a twist: we headed into the forest to watch Rocky Mountain's enduro specialist Remi Gauvin and going-really-f*cking-huge specialist Thomas Vanderham test 27.5'' and 29'' wheels to see which diameter is quicker for them.

Of course, we all know that those two are more skilled than the average Joe, so in came our own average, er, Ken. Enter Rocky Product Manager Ken Perras as the third player.


Thomas Vanderham and Remi Gauvin
Vanderham and Gauvin may have different needs when it's go-time, but this day was all about finding out which bike can be ridden faster.


Rocky Mountain, and specifically Mr. Gauvin, were in the forest looking to find out which bike is faster and, equally as important, which one is easier to ride fast: the 27.5'' wheeled Altitude (150mm of rear wheel travel) or the 29'' wheeled Instinct BC Edition (155 of rear wheel travel). Both machines have similar intentions, travel, suspension action, and close-ish geometry, but differ in wheel size, making this an interesting comparison.

If it were me, I'd chose big wheels all day, every day, but I'm not the guy racing Enduro World Series events for a living, whereas Remi is doing exactly that.


Rocky Mountain Altitude and Instinct
With similar angles and travel, choosing between the Altitude (left) and BC Edition Instinct (right) might come down to what wheel size you prefer.


And because Remi and Thomas were truly looking to find out which bike is faster and not just more fun to ride, some Freelap timing equipment was in order. No guessing here, then. Remember, this day of shuttle runs and timing equipment wasn't about which bike is more fun, or even which bike is better - "better" means different things to different people, after all - but simply which bike was faster under Remi, Thomas, and Ken.


54 Comments

  • + 20
 The real question is does pissing on an electric fence actually give you a shock ???????
  • + 5
 Yes.
  • + 35
 You'll need a ShockWiz to answer that question.
  • + 0
 @MTBrent: FTW
  • + 2
 @MTBrent: slow clap...bravo, sir, bravo.
  • + 1
 Not if you are on a 29er
  • + 1
 Totally and you get a woody!
  • - 1
 @VPS13 it gives you a shock and it is not metric
  • + 1
 It will most likely induce some heavy rebound. Try toning it down three clicks, and report back with any results or improvement.
  • + 18
 If 27.5 is good for you, great. If 29 Is good for you, great.
  • + 1
 It's what floats your boat at the end of the day Smile
  • + 12
 Vandersteez has serious speed. So talented on a bike.
  • + 1
 He is a guest coach on Ryan Leech online course on jumping bikes, in advanced section, and he gives some really good advice. His advice helped me a lot, I finally learned to air jumps instead of squashing them. And he is so bloody humble while he talks, he talks like a kid asked about his drawing, and as he talks in the background then he sends maaaassive jumps in Coastal Gravity park. I'd love to meet him. He also qualified to a DH World Cup so he is not only stylish, he can ride faaaaaast. There can be no doubts about that.
  • + 9
 but what if they rode the 29 first 3 laps.. seems like it was set up to show the 29 faster and I bet after 3 laps you have it memorized and its easier to go faster.. Tom should race enduro..
  • + 4
 Except they're riding a home trail (note they say "we're in Vancouver" they all know well, no?

I know my home trails. If I rode one of them six times, three each on one bike, I would expect the times getting faster with each run on one bike (as I got used to that bike), but wouldn't expect that familiarization effect to make a difference (as I already know the trail).
  • + 1
 I've tried that and it isn't really a factor as once you know the trail you know the trail. Three laps on the 27.5 is more than enough on short a track for them to be comfortable. Personally, I've gone to 29 on everything after having both for a season and doing my own back to back comparisons. 29 simply put is a much more composed ride, but with the right bike it is just as playful as 27.5. IMHO
  • + 9
 Conclusion:Thomas needs to start racing!
  • + 4
 2013 called, they want their Rocky Mountain advert disguised as a pointless wheel comparison test back...
  • + 1
 I just went from a long-er travel 29er (Yeti SB95) to a long-travel 27.5 (Transition Patrol). I can tell the difference, for sure. The 29er does seem to carry it's speed more; for me I only notice it on flatter trails. I was concerned about the BB-drop, but the Patrol has plenty (which is great!). The 29er felt very tall and large. The Patrol feels smaller and more controllable, yet it also fits me.

Bottom line, both work well. I'm super glad I have my Patrol now. That thing is wicked fast on the descents and super fun to ride.
  • + 1
 But Pinkbike said the Instinct BC is "...it's not an enduro bike, despite its travel, and Rocky doesn't pitch it as one either - look at the Altitude if that's what you're after." lol. If I had a dime for every time a slack medium-long travel 29er was labeled as "not an enduro race bike"... well I'd be as wealthy as a dentist, and then I could go buy a new bike.
  • + 4
 Isn't the Slayer their "enduro" sled? I'd be interested in seeing that bike thrown in as well.
  • + 0
 Slayer with 26" would make the article complete.
  • + 0
 @dylandoe: + 100, compatible 26 + Smile
  • + 1
 Guys aren't necessarily running the longest travel trail bikes that their brand has to offer, and in Yeti's case, their burliest trail bike is "only" 6". Graves on a Stumpy, Rude on a 5c for a portion of the season, Remi on an Altitude for much of the season, Santa Cruz guys on bikes other than the Nomad, Carlson on a Trance.
  • + 0
 I liked this 2-part video series as well on the topic and it also included 26in for those that think #26aintdead...
26in/27.5in/29in - What's The Fastest MTB Wheel Size? - Part 1: youtu.be/vhS1HfvBeYA
26in/27.5in/29in - What's The Fastest MTB Wheel Size? - Part 2: youtu.be/kxfrykeSNCE
  • + 0
 id be interested to see if they rode the 27.5 again, what those times would be. Im pretty sure that the more i ride a trail, the better i know the lines and will keep improving my speed (up to a certain point obviously). Seems like on Ride #1, I will know much less about the trail than I will on ride #4.
  • + 0
 I like my 29er. I've never owned a 650 bike, and only ridden a few demos, but compared to 26 the most noticeable thing for me is rear tire grip. Climbing up tricky sections is easier- you can stand up on the pedals without your rear slipping as easily when putting down the power. Descending down ultra-steep and loose chutes also has more noticeable rear tire grip- the wheel has a bit more room to brake before it locks up.
  • + 1
 At Ultra steep stuff and drops the 29er rear tire has especially more grip when hitting your cojones.
  • + 2
 The "winner" is the consumer, who can empty their bank account faster on a new 29 or 27.5 RM.
  • + 0
 I think that is usually the general consensus with new age longer travel 29er's but this was pretty cool to see back to back tests from people who can really tell the difference.
  • + 0
 I'm going to go on a whim here and say that Rocky didn't hire the same dudes to film this that made "In the Valley of the Sun" Maybe it was your in-house filmer, but please hire us next time Rocky! www.levelvisuals.com
  • + 1
 This couldn't be filmed in Vancouver. They weren't using a Tacoma as the shuttle vehicle...
  • + 0
 Would a good way to test these things be to do a no pedal run so that effort is not a factor? It comes down to gravity, the terrain and wheels rolling over stuff?
  • + 0
 no, because the wheel size pedal differently; the smaller wheels in theory can accelerate faster out of a slowdown (turn), while the larger wheels make it easier to pedal over rougher ground
  • + 0
 @hamncheez: Right, so that highlights the different advantages and disadvantages without a 3rd party influence. That does make sense though about cornering that the wheels under some kind of effort will be naturally slower but it seems like it could be just as hard to control effort with means of not influencing a result
  • + 1
 Who's got time to watch a ten minute long video. Just lay this out in something I can read!
  • + 0
 Would have been interesting to see them add the 27.5+ wheels in the mix on the BC edition with 2.8 minions.
  • + 0
 Kept waiting for the "be a dick about it" moment in the video. Pleasantly disappointed.
  • + 1
 I got 29 problems wheel size ain't one.
  • + 0
 Once I start riding my local trails with no brakes, I'll bump up to a 29er.
  • + 0
 Thank you for this testing session. I was never in the wheel size bandwagon. I still find it interesting to know.
  • + 2
 Neither
  • + 0
 36er is where it's at man, amirite?
  • + 0
 Holding out for 30.5" wheels!
  • + 1
 Coconut? Can't tell.
  • + 0
 Just go ride your damn bike.
  • + 0
 - What do do for a living?
- I am a professional legend
  • + 0
 Ride what ever u want .. I bet Sam Hill is faster than both on a monocycle
  • + 0
 26 aint dead ! Smile
  • - 3
 Experience of world class riders has absolutely nothing to do with all the rest of us. 26 and 29 both work just fine, thank you.
  • + 1
 26?
  • + 6
 Except for the fact that these guys probably log more miles than the rest of us, are paid to ride their bikes professionally, are connected to the manufactures who actually make the bikes to help with input, and so on and so on....
If I want a weekend warriors opinion (such as myself) I need to look no further than the comment section.
  • + 2
 @rockyjonny: Exactly. And none of that has any bearing on any of us. But keep drinking the cool aid, pinkbike kids.
  • + 0
 I'll take both please

Post a Comment



