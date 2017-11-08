Testing 27.5 vs 29 With Vanderham and Gauvin - Video

If you and I are anything alike, you probably want to argue over what wheel size is best about as much as you want to piss on an electric fence. I sure as hell don't want to piss on an electric fence again, but this is a wheel size discussion with a twist: we headed into the forest to watch Rocky Mountain's enduro specialist Remi Gauvin and going-really-f*cking-huge specialist Thomas Vanderham test 27.5'' and 29'' wheels to see which diameter is quicker for them.
Of course, we all know that those two are more skilled than the average Joe, so in came our own average, er, Ken. Enter Rocky Product Manager Ken Perras as the third player.
Vanderham and Gauvin may have different needs when it's go-time, but this day was all about finding out which bike can be ridden faster.
Rocky Mountain, and specifically Mr. Gauvin, were in the forest looking to find out which bike is faster and, equally as important, which one is easier
to ride fast: the 27.5'' wheeled Altitude
(150mm of rear wheel travel) or the 29'' wheeled Instinct BC Edition
(155 of rear wheel travel). Both machines have similar intentions, travel, suspension action, and close-ish geometry, but differ in wheel size, making this an interesting comparison.
If it were me, I'd chose big wheels all day, every day, but I'm not the guy racing Enduro World Series events for a living, whereas Remi is doing exactly that.
With similar angles and travel, choosing between the Altitude (left) and BC Edition Instinct (right) might come down to what wheel size you prefer.
And because Remi and Thomas were truly looking to find out which bike is faster and not just more fun to ride, some Freelap timing equipment was in order. No guessing here, then. Remember, this day of shuttle runs and timing equipment wasn't about which bike is more fun, or even which bike is better - "better" means different things to different people, after all - but simply which bike was faster under Remi, Thomas, and Ken.
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
54 Comments
I know my home trails. If I rode one of them six times, three each on one bike, I would expect the times getting faster with each run on one bike (as I got used to that bike), but wouldn't expect that familiarization effect to make a difference (as I already know the trail).
Bottom line, both work well. I'm super glad I have my Patrol now. That thing is wicked fast on the descents and super fun to ride.
26in/27.5in/29in - What's The Fastest MTB Wheel Size? - Part 1: youtu.be/vhS1HfvBeYA
26in/27.5in/29in - What's The Fastest MTB Wheel Size? - Part 2: youtu.be/kxfrykeSNCE
- I am a professional legend
If I want a weekend warriors opinion (such as myself) I need to look no further than the comment section.
Post a Comment