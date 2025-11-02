Which XC Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?

What are the Rules?

What are the Current Standings?

Most Valuable Riders Providing Points for Teams

Talking Points

As the silly season of team rumours begins to heat up, we have added up the team points to figure out which teams are currently topping the ranks in the pursuit of World Series team status for 2026 and 2027.Check out the current XC World Cup team rankings below.To guarantee a spot as one of the exclusive World Series race teams in 2025, a team must be among the top 15 teams in the UCI Endurance rankings at the start of the season. An opportunity to apply for the status will be sent to teams meeting this criteria.In a new addition for this year, the top 10 teams in the rankings will be offered a two-year World Series deal. The teams ranked 11 to 15 will be offered the standard one-year deal.If a team is not offered a World Series Team status based on its ranking, the next option will be a season-long Wildcard entry. The season-long Wildcard entry will grant a maximum of five teams the full UCI MTB World Series status without needing to be amongst the top-ranked teams. These five teams will be selected "at the discretion of the UCI" based on these criteria:- UCI team ranking, current and previous season- Profile of any individual riders- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)- Media profile of the team (social media, etc.)- Any injury issues during the current or previous season- Anti-doping historyFor any team without World Series status, there will still be single-event wildcard entry spots handed out one month before each World Cup round in 2026. There are still individual rider entry pathways outside of the team requirements.In the endurance team standings, it is once again Specialized Factory Racing who reigns supreme, leading the Decathlon Ford Racing team by 309 points. Securing third place, the Canyon CLLCTV XCO team was bolstered by Jenny Rissveds' incredible performances in the second half of the 2025 season and just missed 2nd place by 24 points. The Giant Factory Off-Road Team, which placed third at the start of the year, fell significantly in the rankings to 14th and is only just in the running for a single-year World Series team by ranking. In a last-minute upset, points gained in the final week of eligibility for World Series team deals pushed the BIXS Performance Race Team ahead of the Trek Factory Racing - Pirelli squad to take the 10th-place spot and the last multi-year World Series team deal spot.- SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING // 6554- DECATHLON FORD RACING TEAM // 6245- CANYON CLLCTV XCO // 6221- CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING // 6087- THÖMUS MAXON // 5852- WILIER-VITTORIA FACTORY TEAM // 5588- ORBEA FOX FACTORY TEAM // 5391- CUBE FACTORY RACING // 5027- SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM // 4903- BIXS PERFORMANCE RACE TEAM // 4723- TREK FACTORY RACING - PIRELLI // 4690- ORIGINE RACING DIVISION // 4451- KMC RIDLEY MTB RACING TEAM // 4148- GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - XC // 4044- LAPIERRE RACING UNITY // 4026Examining the individual rider points, it's Samara Maxwell who dominates the rankings as she provided 3,089 points to her race team after an extraordinary 2025 race season. Alongside Maxwell, Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller and Christopher Blevins were the only other racers to secure more than 2,000 UCI ranking points by the World Series team deadline. Across the women's and men's top 15 riders by UCI ranking points, only three did not add their points to the totals of a race team. For the women, it was the self-supported racers Candice Lill and Isla Short, while Victor Koretzky's 1,294 points were not enough to add to the Specialized Factory Racing number-one-ranked points haul.• Will anyone beat Specialized Factory Racing next year? After topping the rankings to decide the first World Series team at the start of 2025, the Specialized Factory team has once again topped the rankings. With a perfect record so far, it will be interesting to see if any team can topple Specialized from the top spot next year.Looking at the numbers, the fight for the number one rank was closer at the end of 2025 than at the start, with the Decathlon Ford Racing Team coming within 309 points of Specialized. Compared to its number one spot at the start of 2025, where Specialized led by 1,513 points, the fight was closer after the full race season.• When it comes to the World Series team deals offered by the UCI ranking, there will not be too many changes for next year, as only the BH Coloma Team and Ghost Factory Racing have failed to make it back inside the top 15 after the 2025 race season. Taking their place, Lapierre Racing Unity holds 15th and the BIXS Performance Race Team jumped from 19th at the start of 2025 to 10th. The BIXS Performance Race Team achieved this with single-event wildcard entries after not being offered World Series status by the UCI and WBD Sports.For the two-year World Series team deals, seven have maintained a top-10 ranking after this year's racing. Cannondale Factory Racing, Cube Factory Racing and BIXS Performance Race Team all increased their ranks following this season's racing and pushed out three teams from the top echelon of the sport.• With 15 of the World Series team spots decided by rankings, the last five spots will be picked by the UCI and WBD Sports. Of the five teams offered this for 2025, only Lapierre Racing Unity achieved a top-15 rank. The Alpecin-Deceuninck, BMC Factory Racing, Liv Factory Racing and Mondraker Factory XC teams were all unable to secure a World Series spot for the future based on their rankings. Given that they all received the golden ticket year-long World Series status spots this year, we would imagine most of these teams would likely do so again next year, which would leave a single spot open.