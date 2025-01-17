[UPDATED] Which XC Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. in 2025?

With team news continuing to arrive daily, we have added up the points to figure out which teams are currently topping the ranks in the pursuit of World Series team status. After looking at which Downhill teams could be offered the exclusive World Series team status
, we have now added up the numbers for the XC teams.
As the publication date for the 2025 teams draws closer, we have reviewed the UCI points and the current team rosters to calculate the top 15 World Cup XC teams. While there are still some 2025 signings to be announced, there have already been enough team changes to get a useful look at which teams have fared well in the off-season and which may be in trouble. We will update the team rankings as further transfer news is announced.
Check out our current World Cup team ranking calculations below.
What are the Rules?
To guarantee a spot as one of the exclusive World Series race teams in 2025, a team must be amongst the top 15 teams in the UCI Endurance rankings at the start of the season. An opportunity to apply for the status will be sent to teams meeting this criteria. The rules state the top 15 rankings will be released three weeks after the January 15 deadline for UCI MTB Team registration.
The UCI will use a slightly different system to calculate the rankings than in 2024. For 2025, the UCI will calculate the rankings by "adding the points of the 4 highest-scored riders of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men under 23, women elite and women under 23."
Offers to become a World Series team will be first sent out to the top 15 teams in the rankings. If any of these teams do not accept the invite, teams ranked between 16 and 20 can be offered entry.
If a team is not offered a World Series Team status based on its ranking, the next option will be a season-long Wildcard entry. The season-long Wildcard entry will grant a maximum of five teams the full UCI MTB World Series status without needing to be amongst the top-ranked teams. These five teams will be selected "at the discretion of the UCI" based on these criteria:
- UCI team ranking, current and previous season
- Profile of any individual riders
- UCI Team composition (multi-category, multi-gender)
- Profile of team sponsors (out of industry, global, etc.)
- Media profile of the team (social media, etc.)
- Any injury issues during the current or previous season
- Anti-doping history
What are the Current Standings? [UPDATED February 2]
Our calculations of the XC team rankings find the Specialized Factory Team sitting at the top with a big haul of 6,685 points. After a gap of 1,513 points, the Thömus Maxon team achieves the second-best UCI points total before the Giant Factory Off-Road Team is another 207 points behind. The point lead of the Specialized team is so large they could remove their fourth point-scoring rider and still lead the rankings by 87 points.
Currently, we have Cube Factory Racing taking up the 15th-place position and with a total of 3,556 points, there is a 2,981-point spread between the top-ranked team and the team taking up the final World Series team invite position.
The newly launched Mondraker Factory XC team misses out on a top 15 spot as its total of 3,551 points places it in 17th.
Top 15 Teams Based on the 2025 Ranking System:
- Specialized Factory Racing // 6517
- Thömus Maxon // 5172
- Giant Factory Off-Road Team // 4965
- Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team // 4876
- Orbea Factory Team // 4797
- Decathlon Ford Racing Team // 4789
- Willier-Vittoria Factory Team XCO // 4719
- Trek Factory Racing - Pirelli // 4622
- Canyon CLLCTV XCO // 4375
- BH Coloma Team // 4120
- Cannondale Factory Racing // 4076
- Origine Racing Division // 3971
- KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team // 3955
- Ghost Factory Racing // 3841
- Cube Factory Racing // 3704
Current Teams Ranked 16-20 Based on the 2025 Ranking System:
- Team BMC // 3556
- Mondraker Factory XC // 3551
- KTM Factory Team // 3409
- BIXS Performance Team // 3362
- Lapierre Racing Unity // 3334
Editors Note: With some big team moves to be announced, we may see these positions change over the coming weeks. While the rankings are likely to change, the teams near the top can be confident that they will be offered the World Series team status.
Talking Points [UPDATED Janaury 23]The Battle for a World Series Spot is Tough in XC
While we see four downhill teams making a top 15 slot without using the points from four riders, there is just one team in the current XC rankings using less than four racers to achieve a ranking worthy of World Series team status.
Another difference to the Downhill rankings showing how tough it is on the XC side of World Cup racing is none of the top 20 teams uses points from signed riders who do not meet the UCI ranking criteria for individual rider entry. In our Downhill rankings, we found that 11 of the top 20 teams needed to use points from riders who could not enter a World Cup because of a low UCI ranking.
As 2026 brings in the addition of multi-year World Series team status contracts, the fight for these could be interesting to watch as teams will want riders to maximise points at World Cups and beyond this season. The Specialized Team Dominate the Rankings
After an incredibly successful 2024, season it is no surprise to see the Specialized Factory Racing squad leading the rankings, but to have such a large lead against the 2nd place team shows the true achievement of the past year of racing.
Holding a lead of 1,513 points to Thömus Maxon, the gap between the first and second-best teams is 637 points greater than the 876 ranking point spread between the 2nd and 10th ranked teams. With the rules stating teams can only use the points of four riders, the team had to leave out the still impressive totals of Sina Frei and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann totalling 1,293 and 1,143 points respectively.
Seems much more fair to just let people race and regardless of where they finish, they will be awarded on whether or not UCI likes what you said, whether your sponsors clash with theirs and whether at some point you have been critical of what UCI has ever done.
I'm guessing the two-riders who factor into the points for Alpecin-Deceunink include Puck Pieterse, but she races for Fenix-Deceunink, which is the women's side of that structure.
The Giant Factory Off-Road and Liv teams appear separately on the table above - despite seemingly being the same situation as Alpecin / Fenix are.
Whatever the case, it would seem ridiculous to not have the World Champ getting full team support at World Cup events, and I recall reading in past that there would be limits to what was allowed for non-top teams.
www.xcodata.com/rankings/WE
@edspratt
Has UCI just quietly left the building and decided WB can burn down MTB WC racing?