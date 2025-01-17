[UPDATED] Which XC Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. in 2025?

What are the Rules?

What are the Current Standings? [UPDATED February 2]

Top 15 Teams Based on the 2025 Ranking System:





- Specialized Factory Racing // 6517

- Thömus Maxon // 5172

- Giant Factory Off-Road Team // 4965

- Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team // 4876

- Orbea Factory Team // 4797

- Decathlon Ford Racing Team // 4789

- Willier-Vittoria Factory Team XCO // 4719

- Trek Factory Racing - Pirelli // 4622

- Canyon CLLCTV XCO // 4375

- BH Coloma Team // 4120

- Cannondale Factory Racing // 4076

- Origine Racing Division // 3971

- KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team // 3955

- Ghost Factory Racing // 3841

- Cube Factory Racing // 3704

Current Teams Ranked 16-20 Based on the 2025 Ranking System:



- Team BMC // 3556

- Mondraker Factory XC // 3551

- KTM Factory Team // 3409

- BIXS Performance Team // 3362

- Lapierre Racing Unity // 3334



Editors Note: With some big team moves to be announced, we may see these positions change over the coming weeks. While the rankings are likely to change, the teams near the top can be confident that they will be offered the World Series team status.



Talking Points [UPDATED Janaury 23]

The Battle for a World Series Spot is Tough in XC

The Specialized Team Dominate the Rankings