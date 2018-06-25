Video: 15 Of The Best Whips From Crankworx Les Gets

The dust has settled on the third Official Whip-Off Championships of the 2018 Crankworx World Tour presented by Spank.
With 90 invitational riders on the start list, and following the official Pinkbike Highlights video released, the folks at Spank bring you a focused edit of the top 15 whips of the day, including slo-mo multi-angles of the 6 winning whips, aerial birds-eye view over the new Les Gets whip off location and jump.
We wouldn’t disappoint by not including the signature whip trains, flat spin look backs and front flips that, although they disqualify the riders from being judged for that run (it is a whip-off after all), nevertheless make this one of the favourite side-shows for both spectators and riders alike.
The edit features a veritable Whip Off Hall of Fame, with no less than 25 Whip Off 1st titles amongst the top 15 riders.
Riders featured (with Les Gets 2018 placing followed by previous Whip Off wins):
Ryan Howard - Men’s 1st, Rotorua Crankworx Men’s 1st 2015 and 2016
Kade Edwards - Men’s 2nd
David MacMillan - Men’s 3rd
Vinny Armstrong - Women's 1st
Casey Brown - Women's 2nd, and Women’s 1st in every other Crankworx Whip Off since 2015!
Lea Weill - Women’s 3rd
And finalists:
Allen Cooke - 2017 Crankworx World Whip Offs Champion
Sam Reynolds - DarkFest 2017 and 2018 Whip Off 1st, and Night Harvest 2017 Men’s 1st
Louis Reboul - Innsbruck Crankworx Men’s 1st, 2017 and 2018
Bernardo Cruz - Les Gets Crankworx Men’s 1st 2015 and 2016
Reed Boggs - Rotorua Crankworx Men’s 1st 2017
Ethan Nell
Bienvenido Aguado Alba
Clemens Kaudela
Josh Bryceland
Spank Industries has a long and special affiliation with the Whip-Off event. As a favorite for bringing riders from all disciplines together in an event that is less about the podium and more about the unity and atmosphere of throwing it down with your mates to a rowdy appreciative crowd, Spank is the original presenting sponsor of the Crankworx World Tour Whip-Offs Championships in Rotorua, Innsbruck, Les Gets and Whistler since 2015, as well as the @festseries Whip-Offs at DarkFest, South Africa, HILLBILLY HUCKFEST, Norway and the iXS Dirtmasters Festival in Germany.
The 2018 Official World Whip-Off Champions will be decided on August 16th at Crankworx Whistler.
