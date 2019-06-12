EVENTS

Whip Off Results - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Bernardo Cruz

The scenic sideways session from Innsbruck has finished and the new European Whip Off Champions have been crowned.


Men

1st Kaos Seagrave
2nd Kade Edwards
3rd Peter Kaiser

Women

1st Casey Brown
2nd Vinny Armstrong


2 Comments

  • + 1
 So I take it T-Mac never got his bikes.
  • + 1
 G UP!

Post a Comment



