Whip Off Results - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
Jun 12, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
The scenic sideways session from Innsbruck has finished and the new European Whip Off Champions have been crowned.
Men
1st
Kaos Seagrave
2nd
Kade Edwards
3rd
Peter Kaiser
Women
1st
Casey Brown
2nd
Vinny Armstrong
+ 1
chriskneeland
(0 mins ago)
So I take it T-Mac never got his bikes.
[Reply]
+ 1
Wever
(1 mins ago)
G UP!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
