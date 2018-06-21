Whip-Off Winning Bike Checks - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

It's a UPS bike so it always delivers. It might be a little late at times, but it'll get there. — Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard

The Trek Session's custom paint job is full of little details, like this tribute to Kelly McGarry on the top tube...

...And one to the Aptos Post Office jumps on the seatstay.

Bontrager G5 tires.

SRAM Code brakes

There's a fresh Rockshox BoXXer up front - it only has two days of riding on it, along with the usual assortment of Ride or Die stickers that always accompany R-Dog..

The whip master.

Vinny Armstrong took the win in the women's category aboard her Scott Gambler, a victory that even the speedy Kiwi DH racer hadn't predicted.

It might seem like flats would be the way to go for Whip-Offs, but Vinny came straight from DH practice and ran her Shimano Saint clipless pedals.

Vinny's Gambler's suspension is split between Fox and RockShox, with a BoXXer up front and a Float X2 in the back.

The bike's drivetrain and brakes are handled by Shimano's Saint components.

Your Crankworx Les Gets Women's Whip-Off champion.

Ryan Howard is best known for his ridiculous whips and effortless style, but his custom painted bikes always attract plenty of well-deserved attention too. This season his Trek Session 27.5 has been painted with a UPS theme, which opens the doors for all kinds of puns about sending it...As far as suspension set up goes, it stays the same no matter if Ryan is taking DH laps, attending a Fest Series event, or going past 90-degrees in a whip-off competition - stiff, with a medium amount of rebound damping.