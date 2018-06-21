Whip-Off Winning Bike Checks - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

|It's a UPS bike so it always delivers. It might be a little late at times, but it'll get there.— Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard
Ryan Howard is best known for his ridiculous whips and effortless style, but his custom painted bikes always attract plenty of well-deserved attention too. This season his Trek Session 27.5 has been painted with a UPS theme, which opens the doors for all kinds of puns about sending it...
As far as suspension set up goes, it stays the same no matter if Ryan is taking DH laps, attending a Fest Series event, or going past 90-degrees in a whip-off competition - stiff, with a medium amount of rebound damping.
Vinny's Gambler's suspension is split between Fox and RockShox, with a BoXXer up front and a Float X2 in the back.
The bike's drivetrain and brakes are handled by Shimano's Saint components.
