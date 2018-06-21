PINKBIKE TECH

Whip-Off Winning Bike Checks - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 21, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Crankworx 2018

bigquotesIt's a UPS bike so it always delivers. It might be a little late at times, but it'll get there. Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard


Ryan Howard is best known for his ridiculous whips and effortless style, but his custom painted bikes always attract plenty of well-deserved attention too. This season his Trek Session 27.5 has been painted with a UPS theme, which opens the doors for all kinds of puns about sending it...

As far as suspension set up goes, it stays the same no matter if Ryan is taking DH laps, attending a Fest Series event, or going past 90-degrees in a whip-off competition - stiff, with a medium amount of rebound damping.

Crankworx 2018
The Trek Session's custom paint job is full of little details, like this tribute to Kelly McGarry on the top tube...
Crankworx 2018
...And one to the Aptos Post Office jumps on the seatstay.

Crankworx 2018
Bontrager G5 tires.
Crankworx 2018
SRAM Code brakes


Crankworx 2018
There's a fresh Rockshox BoXXer up front - it only has two days of riding on it, along with the usual assortment of Ride or Die stickers that always accompany R-Dog..

Crankworx 2018
The whip master.


Crankworx 2018
Vinny Armstrong took the win in the women's category aboard her Scott Gambler, a victory that even the speedy Kiwi DH racer hadn't predicted.

Crankworx 2018
It might seem like flats would be the way to go for Whip-Offs, but Vinny came straight from DH practice and ran her Shimano Saint clipless pedals.

Crankworx 2018
Crankworx 2018
Vinny's Gambler's suspension is split between Fox and RockShox, with a BoXXer up front and a Float X2 in the back.



Crankworx 2018
Crankworx 2018
The bike's drivetrain and brakes are handled by Shimano's Saint components.

Crankworx 2018
Your Crankworx Les Gets Women's Whip-Off champion.


