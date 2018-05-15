Video: Whistler Bike Park Opens This Friday

PRESS RELEASE: Whistler Bike Park

Zander Geddes is stoked to bring more nose bonks to the park on opening day.

EWS stalwart Remi Gauvin sure can open the throttle on the big bike.

It wouldn't be a 2018 movie opening without Dwayne Johnson. Paul Stevens sends it from the top rope.

Zander blasting through Afternoon Delight. With the bike park open from 10 AM - 8 PM every day of the week as of Friday, you can get your delight from morning until night.

Local dual-sport maestro Ian Morrison knows that closing up ski season opens the door for bike park season.

Early Bird Pass Sale ends May 20

New Pass Media Required for 2018

Weekend Festivities

Credits

#RideNowSleepLater

