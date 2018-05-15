Video: Whistler Bike Park Opens This Friday

PRESS RELEASE: Whistler Bike Park
Everything opens, and with many of those openings comes a new opportunity to do something great. In the off-season, you may have spent some time opening up a textbook, maybe cracked open a couple of cold ones, or even opened up your arms to friends you haven’t seen in a while. Because that’s what you do when the park is closed. And those moments are great.
But when the time comes for the dirt to firm up, the laptop to be put down, and the bike to come out – one opening stands out from the rest. Lift-access riding is back in your life, with new trails and fresh lines, so open your hand and close it around your handlebar – the Bike Park opens on Friday. Early Bird Pass Sale ends May 20
Don't have your pass yet? The early bird Sale with bonus offers ends on May 20. Buy an unlimited season pass and get a free Top of the World ticket and Bring-A-Friend ticket. More offers on 10 and 5 day passes available here
.New Pass Media Required for 2018
Everyone will need a new physical bike park pass and to sign a new waiver for this summer, your 2018 pass will not auto-load onto your winter pass or 2017 bike park pass. Get ahead of the game by visiting guest services, located beside the Whistler Village gondola, in advance if you are able to. They are open 9 AM - 5 PM every day, and will be staying open until 8 PM on both Friday night and Saturday for those rolling into town in the evening, or working during the day. For more more information, click here.Weekend Festivities
The SRAM/RockShox Race Support Truck will be in attendance for the bike park opening weekend. They are celebrating the 20th anniversary of BoXXer with historical displays and a trivia contest to win a new BoXXer. Stop by and see the new Lyrik and BoXXer and get your suspension set up for the season.
Our friends from Pinkbike will be on hand, firing up the stoke, bike checking and getting some well-deserved laps in. Rumour has it the Director of Good Times himself will be on-site, make sure to give him a high five. If you can't make it to the park this weekend, stay tuned to Pinkbike for opening weekend content coming out in the days following.
GT Bicycles will also be at the base of the park Friday through Sunday, swing by their tent to see what they have going on this season and get some sweet swag.
The 90's Revival, presented by GT, SRAM and RockShox, kicks off at 9 PM at the GLC. Join the Official Whistler Mountain Bike Park Season Opener party to celebrate the start of bike park season as well as all things 90's mountain biking. Dressing in your best 90's MTB attire is not mandatory, but it's certainly preferred.Credits
Riders - Zander Geddes, Remi Gauvin, Ian Morrison, Paul Stevens
Video - Good Fortune Collective and Absolute Cinema
Photography - Clint Trahan#RideNowSleepLater
MENTIONS: @WhistlerMountainBikePark
7 Comments
Post a Comment