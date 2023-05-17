Whistler Bike Park To Open This Weekend, Garbanzo Zone Slated For June 10

May 17, 2023
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  

Words: Whistler Blackcomb / Vail Resorts

Have yourself a merry little Whismas – Whistler Bike Park opens Friday, May 19! We’re locked and loaded and can’t wait to welcome back riders. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of opening day.

Which zones will be open?

Starting on day one, the Fitzsimmons Zone of the Bike Park will be open. Importantly, Fitzsimmons Express will remain closed for the entire season due to ongoing construction for our lift upgrade project. Given this, all rider uploading out of Skier’s Plaza / Whistler Village will happen at Whistler Village Gondola (WVG). As well, this is the only upload option until June 10 when more zones come online.

As WVG will be the only lift servicing Fitzsimmons Zone, please anticipate longer than average lineups and plan accordingly. The gondola will be able to accommodate up to four bikes per cabin. Congestion in the Village will ease as Bike Park zones open up. More on that below.

Never uploaded a bike park via gondola? Check out our how to load video below. There will also be a stationary practice cabin onsite for bikers to practice loading/unloading their bikes.

Whistler Village Gondola

by WhistlerMountainBikePark
Views: 259    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Garbanzo Zone is scheduled to open on June 10. Top of the World will open later this summer (date TBD). We’ll be providing updates on our social media channels as snow melts and more terrain becomes accessible.

Also on June 10, and after a year-long hiatus, the Creekside Zone of Whistler Bike Park will reopen to the public with 11km of new and expanded trails. Join us for the grand opening at Creekside Base where our partner brands will be activating with giveaways, contests, lounges and more!


Which trails will be open this weekend?

Here’s the full list of what’s planned to open:

Green:

Del Bocca Vista
EZ Does It – Lower
EZ Does It – Upper
Pines of Mar Gables
Rod
Shady Acres
Todd
Blue:

Angry Pirate – Lower
B-Line – Lower
B-Line – Upper (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)
B-Line – Connector
Blueseum (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)
Crank It Up – Lower
Crank It Up – Upper
Devil’s Club
Heart of Darkness (open from CIU)
Hornet
Karate Monkey
Longhorn
Ninja Cougar
Samurai Pizza Cat
Smoke and Mirrors.
Wednesday Night Delight
World Cup Single Track
Black:

Lower A-Line (only zones 4&5 for opening day)
Angry Pirate – Upper
Monkey Hands
Whistler Downhill – Lower (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)
Double Black:

Afternoon Delight
Detroit Rock City (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)
Fade to Black
POLP Fiction
Tatiana
Tech Noir


Thanks to our Partners

The biggest Bike Park in the world couldn’t run without the biggest and best team. Each year, 100+ of our selected Bike Park Staff have an opportunity to receive a custom-built GT bike. These staff ride the Bike Park for their jobs regularly and they need the right tool for the job.

We work closely with our partners to spec a custom-built bike with all the dream parts a mountain biker could want. For 2023, this means:

Custom-built Crankbrothers wheels, with Maxxis tires and Cushcore inserts.
ODI grips and SDG saddles for critical contact points.
Crankbrothers pedals and Ride Concepts shoes to keep our Staff’s feet locked in.
SRAM drivetrains and brakes for the start and go.
Rockshox Ultimate tier suspension to smooth out those brake bumps and cushion those drops.
Everything is bolted to a one-of-a-kind limited edition GT Force or Fury.


We’re incredibly thankful to work with our partners to produce these amazing work horses – keep an eye out for our staff riding them this summer.


Purchase your Bike Park pass today and remember to pre-ride, re-ride, freeride!
https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/bike-park-passes.aspx

24 Comments

 godspeed, those who brave the lineup this w/e
 I would if I could
 Lines starts in Squamish
 @Drew-O: Horseshoe bay more likely.
 I cannot wait to see the social media posts of the line for the gondola June 11th. I predict a line wrapping through most of the village. Will still be a good vibe there though.

Check this video out of the long line crowded insanity this spring.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sm8tTbzybW8
 I appreciate that the upgrade to the Fitz chair is necessary so people complaining about it need to come to terms with the fact that sometimes things have to be a little worse before they get better. However, because the Fitz chair is going to be closed for the summer, this'll be the first summer in over a decade I'll be skipping my trips to Whistler. If Vail decided to reduce lift prices to reflect the fact that people will get 1/3 as many laps in then I'd consider it. But full price tickets to get 3 runs in for a day is a little rich.
 It's almost worth heading up there just to watch how long the lineup will get.
 Holy Shit! So bummed. Canceling my condo reservations. Last year mid week the waits were 30-40 min at Fitz with creekside closed. The gondola capacity can't even be half of Fitz. So basically it's a creekside only summer. Other parks are better than creekside alone.
 Let's turn this bad news around. What's everyone's second favorite bike park? As in where will you be going this summer now that whistler is hopelessly f*cked. I hope some other resorts are stepping it up.
For me:
1. Angel Fire - IMO as close to whistle as it gets but way better value.
2. Trestle/ Frisco

Maybe I'll check out revelstoke and big white. Silverstar was trash for me last year, zero trail maintenance. I havn't been to Sun Peaks in a few years.
 Can confirm Revelstoke is worth the drive, the bike park is impressive.
 Here comes the gongshow...I'll wait until Creekside is open. Then I can justify spending pretty much$100/day
 Fitz Express closed for the season? That's what you call "Ah...who cares...they'll pay $$ and wait and they'll like it."
 Assuming the gondola is running at full speed (big if), capacity is only about 15% lower than normal, so the lines might not be as bad as everyone is expecting.
 I remember waiting in both lines, Fitz and gondola as well. Can't imagine it won't be so bad
 That might be true in theory, but what about all the hikers and sight seers who take the gondola up each day? Capacity will have to be shared with that crowd as well.
 @shoreboy1866: VG is only uploading bikers this summer so they will fill 100% of the gondolas. Only download for sightseers.
 feels like a great summer to give some other bike parks in the region a try. no doubt whistler will be worth the spend next summer with every lift running tho
 Capacity down prices up, welcome to Vail resorts.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
