Whistler Bike Park To Open This Weekend, Garbanzo Zone Slated For June 10

Words: Whistler Blackcomb / Vail Resorts



Which zones will be open?

Have yourself a merry little Whismas – Whistler Bike Park opens Friday, May 19! We’re locked and loaded and can’t wait to welcome back riders. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of opening day.Starting on day one, the Fitzsimmons Zone of the Bike Park will be open. Importantly, Fitzsimmons Express will remain closed for the entire season due to ongoing construction for our lift upgrade project. Given this, all rider uploading out of Skier’s Plaza / Whistler Village will happen at Whistler Village Gondola (WVG). As well, this is the only upload option until June 10 when more zones come online.As WVG will be the only lift servicing Fitzsimmons Zone, please anticipate longer than average lineups and plan accordingly. The gondola will be able to accommodate up to four bikes per cabin. Congestion in the Village will ease as Bike Park zones open up. More on that below.Never uploaded a bike park via gondola? Check out our how to load video below. There will also be a stationary practice cabin onsite for bikers to practice loading/unloading their bikes.Garbanzo Zone is scheduled to open on June 10. Top of the World will open later this summer (date TBD). We’ll be providing updates on our social media channels as snow melts and more terrain becomes accessible.Also on June 10, and after a year-long hiatus, the Creekside Zone of Whistler Bike Park will reopen to the public with 11km of new and expanded trails. Join us for the grand opening at Creekside Base where our partner brands will be activating with giveaways, contests, lounges and more!Which trails will be open this weekend?Here’s the full list of what’s planned to open:Green:Del Bocca VistaEZ Does It – LowerEZ Does It – UpperPines of Mar GablesRodShady AcresToddBlue:Angry Pirate – LowerB-Line – LowerB-Line – Upper (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)B-Line – ConnectorBlueseum (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)Crank It Up – LowerCrank It Up – UpperDevil’s ClubHeart of Darkness (open from CIU)HornetKarate MonkeyLonghornNinja CougarSamurai Pizza CatSmoke and Mirrors.Wednesday Night DelightWorld Cup Single TrackBlack:Lower A-Line (only zones 4&5 for opening day)Angry Pirate – UpperMonkey HandsWhistler Downhill – Lower (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)Double Black:Afternoon DelightDetroit Rock City (will close intermittently throughout season due to construction)Fade to BlackPOLP FictionTatianaTech NoirThanks to our PartnersThe biggest Bike Park in the world couldn’t run without the biggest and best team. Each year, 100+ of our selected Bike Park Staff have an opportunity to receive a custom-built GT bike. These staff ride the Bike Park for their jobs regularly and they need the right tool for the job.We work closely with our partners to spec a custom-built bike with all the dream parts a mountain biker could want. For 2023, this means:Custom-built Crankbrothers wheels, with Maxxis tires and Cushcore inserts.ODI grips and SDG saddles for critical contact points.Crankbrothers pedals and Ride Concepts shoes to keep our Staff’s feet locked in.SRAM drivetrains and brakes for the start and go.Rockshox Ultimate tier suspension to smooth out those brake bumps and cushion those drops.Everything is bolted to a one-of-a-kind limited edition GT Force or Fury.We’re incredibly thankful to work with our partners to produce these amazing work horses – keep an eye out for our staff riding them this summer.Purchase your Bike Park pass today and remember to pre-ride, re-ride, freeride!