Whistler Bike Park: Fire, Ice, and Dynamite - Park Report

Jun 13, 2017 at 16:03
Jun 13, 2017
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



In the 80’s cult classic action sports movie “Fire Ice & Dynamite” by Willy Bogner, a millionaire fakes his death and forces all of his creditors and estranged children to partake in a multi-sport adventure race if they wish to claim his fortune. If you have not seen this cinematic piece of sporting genius you need to. The acting is terrible, the humor is kooky euro slapstick but the stunt work is incredible for the time. Essentially all of the Red Bull events you see popping up in your social media feeds can be traced back to the races in this movie.

What does this seemingly irrelevant movie review have to do with you? I’m glad you asked. The endeavors we have undertaken to get the Garbanzo and Creekside trails ready for opening this weekend have amounted to a not dissimilar adventure race with all manner of wacky snow removal tactics being deployed to get things open. We have pushed, pulled, cut, dug, tracked and stomped that snow into submission and even managed to do some good trail work to get things primed for the season opener. You can expect a few bits of trail to remain closed due to some residual snow or water damage but overall there will be a great offering of trails from top to bottom.

Your Garbanzo offering will include; Blue Velvet (with the odd section closed), In Deep, Fatcrobat, Captain Safety, Little Alder, Lower No Joke, Lower Freight Train, Duffman, No Duff, and Side Track.

Fall Lines - Sarah Leishman images by Laurence Crossman Enns
Time to go up! Photo by Laurence Crossman-Emms

Return to the Creekside will be via Dusty’s Downhill.

Whistler Bike Park Fire Ice and Dynamite - Park Report
A new base to get up from, free parking, quieter village, and Dusty's. Butt rub mayo anyone? Photo by Laurence Crossman-Emms

The race is not over yet, we still have Top of the World to get open so our tactical planning and shovel work will continue into late June and July. Now if only I can get a screenplay approved to make the sequel to “Fire Ice & Dynamite” at Whistler Blackcomb, I can already envision a cameo by Brett Tippie.

See you in the Park.

– Brian Finestone, Bike Park Manager

Hours of Operation:
Fitzsimmons Zone: 10am–8pm
Creekside Zone: 10am–5pm
Garbanzo Zone: 11am–7pm
Full Details

WMBP 2017
Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
128356 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
98914 views
SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride
95852 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
70424 views
This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video
67600 views
Öhlins Debuts New Trail/Enduro Forks
65220 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
62138 views
What's Different? Talking Bike Setup With the Pros - Leogang DH World Cup
59274 views






10 Comments

  • + 4
 Most years Garbo opens soft, gets beat up and then dries out really rough. With 30mm of rain forecast in the days leading up to Garbo opening and trails likely already wet due to the huge volumes of snow, I would love to see a delayed opening to let the trails dry out properly and set up for the rest of the season.

Hopefully this has been taken into account with what is open. Also, no Too Tight?
  • + 1
 This.
  • + 1
 Will be checking them out in a couple of days. First time for Whistler, thinking about renting a V10 from Evolution, and a Bronson for a few days (want to buy a Bronson so makes up for a good test ride). Anybody got some good tips for a first time visit? Will be there around the 20th-25th of June.
  • + 1
 Tips on what bikes, beer, hotels, secret stashes?
  • + 1
 I work at Evolution! We would love to give you some insights as too sweet trails to ride and fun things to do! Our V10s are sick as well!
  • + 1
 @Bomadics: got mah RV so that's covered. What bikes, secret stashes, food, other things tondo when not riding.
  • + 1
 @Co2x2: allright, see you soon then. I'll just shout your name when entering the shop. 'Yo Co2x2!'
  • + 3
 80's Cult Classic? you mean 1991.
  • + 1
 nice work boyz!
  • + 1
 Never been. /sadface

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026037
Mobile Version of Website