Whistler Bike Park: Puppies & Bikes - Park Report

Banjo's first day on the job: checking in on the Joyride course build.

The Park Report

The recently completed Southpark creates an intermediate option from top to bottom in the Creekside zone. With more berms than you can shake a stick at, Creekside is great place to start and end your day in the park.

The new Lower Dirt Merchant will follow the speed and size of the new Upper Merch section built a few years ago.

Trail expansion for 2018 is nearly complete, but the crews aren't slowing down. More trails may be coming online through the summer as we aim to have more additions to the south side ready for summer 2019.

With the heat comes the dust. Our crew, with the help of some new irrigation projects, are working hard to keep things maintained all over the Bike Park.

I just got a puppy. While standing in the garden at 2:46am encouraging this small creature to hurry up and do his business, it dawned on me how much mountain biking and having a puppy have in common. First commonality, everyone likes puppies and mountain bikes. Well maybe not everyone but those who don’t are probably serial killers so they don’t count. Second commonality, both puppies and bikes are fun to play with but often result in getting bit when you push it too far. They both have sharp teeth that are guaranteed to puncture your ankles, calves and shins if you put them in the wrong place at the wrong time. Third commonality, leaving either one unattended will likely result in it not being there when you return. Fourth, both puppies and bikes are great ways to meet people, probably because anyone with a bike or a puppy is probably not a serial killer. Fifth, the only thing better than bikes and puppies are more bikes and more puppies. Finally, the sixth commonality is in discovering new places with your bike or puppy, exploring is what bikes and puppies are all about!On the subject of exploring on your bike, we are now 100% open from Top of the World to bottom of Creekside, take advantage of the easy access and free parking by making Creekside your start and finish point. We have done some key maintenance on Delayed Fuse and it is riding much better now. Southpark is open top to bottom with more berms than a puppy has sharp teeth so there is now a “Blue” intermediate line all the way down the Creekside. We have added "Upper Earth Circus" to the mix along with a few tech connectors off Southpark, “Trail” a fun little black diamond singletrack link to Ride Don't Slide with tons of potential to expand. Lap Creekside and keep your eyes peeled for more “New” trail.New projects on the go include Lower Dirt Merchant which is rapidly taking shape and will hopefully be ready for Crankworx. The new alignment allows us to resurrect a Bike Park Classic “Rippin’ Rutabaga” effectively giving us two trails for the price of one. The new Merch will be big, continuing with the Double Black difficulty rating, while Rippin will remain single black Freeride. We are in the process of removing the old containers on Freight Train because they were no longer structurally sound forcing the closure of the on-off feature. Now that they are being recycled we can replace them with a fresh one and rebuild an iconic feature which has been a test piece since it opened in 2006.A new Una Moss section, “Weasel Juice” opened recently from the top of the Creekside Gondola leading back toward the Fitz / Garbo Zones starting across from the bottom of Red Express. This section allows riders to stay off Expressway for a spell while heading to Blueberry Bathtub.Conditions are rapidly changing with the heat and lack of rain so expect the unexpected when you are out there riding in these “Loose” conditions. Drop your tire pressure a few PSI to gain back some traction and be aware of dust on rock slabs and “shrabble” in corners. We will be out sweeping and watering throughout the heat wave and watering lower A-Line with our new irrigation system twice daily. We are also installing a second system on Heart of Darkness so the egress from Crank it Up / C-More will hopefully be drastically improved.Time to let the dog out, hope to see you in the Park. –BF & BanjoPhotography courtesy Brian Finestone, Robin O'Neill, John Entwistle, Clint Trahan and Laurence Crossman Emms