Whistler Bike Park Set to Open on June 29

Jun 18, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Thomas Lemoine with a big ol whip during the mega train.

PRESS RELEASE: Vail Resorts

Get ready, it's the news many have been waiting for - Whistler will be opening up for the summer season on June 29th according to the below press release issued today. This is subject to provincial alignment and progress toward the BC Restart Plan, Phase 3. The resort shared operating plans, as well as its commitment to safety, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will open with a limited summer footprint focusing on sightseeing and mountain biking. The Whistler Village Gondola, Peak 2 Peak Gondola, and Blackcomb Gondola will bring hikers and sightseeing guests up the mountains, and the Whistler Mountain Bike Park will open with the Fitz and Garbanzo zones. Grab ‘n’ go food options will also be available at the Rendezvous, Garbanzo Bike and Bean, and the Roundhouse Lodge.

As a part of Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety, the Company is establishing certain guidelines across all of its resorts and properties in North America, which include physical distancing protocols, face-covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services. Each resort and property have enacted a unique operating plan that aligns with these guidelines and was developed in consultation with state and local health officials. Similar to the Skier Responsibility Code, Vail Resorts asks guests and employees to take on a new level of personal accountability to ensure the safety of its mountain communities.

“Whistler is a special place for all of British Columbia and we are excited to welcome guests back to our community, to the mountains and lifestyle we are known for around the world,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb chief operating officer. “We are lucky this environment lends itself to physical distancing, so we can enjoy a safe, healthy space to recreate, but we also do know we must proceed with caution. This resort is very proud to be a part of a province that has succeeded so thoroughly in flattening its COVID-19 curve. We ask our guests to continue to be vigilant and to ensure the experience is safe for every guest and employee by following all of our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to being able to safely open more activities on the mountain.”


Vail Resorts' Commitment to Safety:
Vail Resorts has reimagined the resort experience to further prioritize the health and safety of its employees and guests in response to COVID-19. In addition to complying with local orders, the Company is enforcing its own safety measures to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the mountains this summer. Safety has always been one of the Company’s core values and the new procedures and protocols being implemented have the safety of employees, guests, and communities in mind. Protocols include:

Physical Distancing:

• On mountain, the resorts’ vast outdoor settings make physical distancing easy. But in the base areas, and other locations where it is more difficult to do so, we will have signage and decals to ensure guests remain six feet (two meters) apart.  
• Guests will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas. This includes in lines, when loading and unloading chairlifts, when loading and riding in gondolas or bubble chairs, on activities such as an alpine slide or mountain coaster, and in indoor resort facilities. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own face coverings, but resorts will have them available upon request, subject to availability. Employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times.
• Plexiglass barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing measures are not possible, including at points of purchase.
• Capacity of lifts and gondolas will be reduced to allow for physical distancing. Guests will only be allowed on lifts and gondolas with travelers in their party. 
• Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing (e.g. indoor spaces, parking lots, common spaces, etc.).

Employee Protocols & Training:

• All employees are required to wear a face-covering and follow the Company’s safety protocols and procedures at all times, including regular hand washing and use of PPG.
• Employees will undergo daily health screenings and receive appropriate training to ensure safety.
• Employees are required to stay home if sick.

Guest Expectations:

•Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
•Guests will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas. This includes in lines, when loading and unloading chairlifts, when loading and riding in gondolas or bubble chairs, on activities such as an alpine slide or mountain coaster, and in indoor resort facilities. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own face coverings, but resorts will have them available upon request, subject to availability. Guests who are unwilling to comply with this safety requirement will not be permitted to participate in the experience.
•All guests are expected to comply with physical distancing guidelines outlined by public health as well as resort signage or as directed by resort employees.  

Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitization:

• High-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected with EPA-approved products that kill the COVID-19 virus.
• Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will take place daily in our gondola cabins, frequently throughout the day in our public restrooms and after each use on our alpine slide and mountain coaster carts.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the resort. Frequent handwashing is required of employees.
• All transactions for lift and gondola rides, mountain activities, on-mountain dining as well as at the Company’s lodging, retail and rental outlets will be cashless.

Hospitality & Lodging:

• Guests will be asked to maintain physical distancing guidelines and use face coverings when in common areas.   
• One guest per family will be allowed to enter the lobby for check-in/out.
• Credit/debit card transactions will be encouraged.
• Room keys will be cleaned and disinfected before they are placed into guest packets.   

Dining Facilities: 

• To ensure physical distancing, dining facilities will run at reduced capacity with updated floor plans in common areas. Outdoor seating will be available.  
• On-mountain dining will only offer grab ‘n go food and all transactions will be cashless.

Vail Resorts will continue to review and update our policies to adhere to the most up-to-date practices to keep employees and guests safe. Opening dates and activities at Vail Resorts’ other North American resorts can be found here.

29 Comments

  • 4 0
 This is good to see and good for the people who ride there. They have something to aim for now. Please film some stuff on opening day.....get after it and have fun. The trails will be crying out to be ridden I bet....I say this with a little tear in my eye....
  • 3 0
 I am reading this with a bit of a tear as well. Hopefully Canada will allow foreign visitors in so my mates and I can possibly salvage a late season trip Septemberish.
  • 7 0
 *scrambles to get his DH bike ready*
  • 7 0
 Fuck COVID.
  • 1 0
 Yes, in the most uncomfortable, painful way COVID can be Fucked!
  • 2 0
 This is great new, but there are a lot of details missing from this release. Will all trails be open or are they going to keep the high speed black trails closed due to risk management? What is the limit on riders in the park at a time? How are they going to manage that? There are a lot of rumours floating around out there and they didn't really do much to clarify any of them
  • 2 0
 Sweet. Interesting that the rumours about 3 hour riding windows, only blue trails etc. are not mentioned in this news release. I can't imagine they will sell unlimited day passes on opening day thought? Would be chaos.

Edit: www.whistlerblackcomb.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/commitment-to-safety.aspx

They allude to the "blues only" thing there, slowly opening terrain based on agreement with province as things develop. Makes total sense. Also looks like they will be selling day tickets on site, kind of surprised at that.
  • 1 0
 Why are many of the bike park’s iconic trails still closed?

We made the decision to open the bike park to provide a safe, well-manicured environment for mountain bikers from the surrounding area to continue enjoying the sport. Working within the guidelines provided by the provincial health authority, in consultation local and provincial leaders, we determined the best route forward is to open slowly with the aim of adding more trails as the province eases toward reopening.
  • 6 0
 ITS HAPPENING!
  • 5 1
 Not for anyone in the US, lol.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: trust me... I know. I want to cry.
Plan was moving there for the Summer... so much for that. Hope I even just get to make it at some point now...
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: We were supposed to leave tomorrow for 3 months Frown
  • 1 0
 Yeah this couldn't be more gut-wrenching honestly for those of us that have season passes and travel up there on the weekends (I know I'm very lucky to be able to do that). While I'm stoked to see they're opening, border is closed until July 21st minimum...sigh.
  • 1 0
 apparently you can get through the border if you say you are "going to Alaska".
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: are you going once the border opens?
Yeah My wife, dog, and I were supposed to go back in May until October but ever month it seems to get pushed back. Just Praying we get to go at all this season now!

And the bike park nearest to us in CO is vail owned unfortunately and zero word from them about anything..
  • 1 0
 @racerfacer: Yeah this is true. I thought about using that one. I'm actually from AK and all my family is still there, so it's kinda legit? Ha
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: Thats the plan but we're playing it by ear. Frankly a 3 month trip is unlikely, but if the border opens we plan to go for as long as we can assuming we can get housing.
  • 3 0
 Whismas Baby!
  • 1 2
 Locals-only whismas!
  • 1 0
 On the Whistler website it says that not all the trails will be open. Any ideas on what trails will be closed?
  • 2 1
 Pinkbike needs to send paid staff to ensure the bike park is racially compliant.
  • 3 2
 Now they just need to open the border back up by the 28th
  • 4 2
 It's already extended to July 21st... hopefully it'll open soon after that.
  • 1 0
 Fuck yeah!! Can't wait to get there!!!!!
  • 1 2
 I saw a sign today that said “is your haircut worth your life?”

Get over it y’all, we’re open for mf’ing business!
  • 1 0
 FUUUUUUCKKKKKK YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
  • 1 0
 The line is gunna be huge!
  • 2 2
 Stoked! And even happier the borders are still closed!
  • 1 0
 Hells yeah!!

Post a Comment



