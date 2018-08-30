Video: Trail Engaged Season 2 - An Update From Whistler Bike Park's Trail Crew

Welcome to Trail Engaged, Season 2. We're committed to reviewing your comments and acting on them as much as possible. So, if you come across a section of trail that needs a little love, have a suggestion on how to make a feature better, or are dreaming up something awesome, this is your chance to let us know. We won't be able to complete everyone's change requests, but we'll do our best to keep the Bike Park prime.
Although we don't respond to every suggestion receive (we do read them all), Peter Matthews, a veteran on the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Trail Crew and innovator of some of the best shapes in the park, is here to respond and show how your suggestions are making a difference.Episode One
In the first episode of this new season we take a look at a comment from our post last year that has been implemented, why trails may not be open when you want them to be, and knowing which trails are open or closed before you end up at the trail head. Have an Idea?
Do you have a suggestion or comment on our to make the bike park more rad? Make sure you hit us up here
to let us know.
Stay tuned for more episode dropping soon.
Video by Good Fortune Collective & Brock Newman.Fall Passes on Sale Now
You've put two-thirds of a season of hard laps on the bike, now is not the time to quit. So this fall, stop at nothing to get the best riding of the season. Whatever else you had on the agenda, well, it can wait.
Unlimited Fall Pass: $299 – Ride any day, all day long from September 1 to closing day October 9.
Fall Pass Add-On: $229 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding from September 1 to closing day October 8.#RideNowSleepLater
6 Comments
