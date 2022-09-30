Whistler Blackcomb Replacing Fitzsimmons Express Lift in 2023

We’ve been busy upgrading the Creekside Gondola and Big Red Chair, and of course expanding the Whistler Bikepark, and we’re not done yet! We’re so stoked to share the news that we’ll be getting two new lift upgrades in summer 2023, following approvals + installation: Fitzsimmons Express and Jersey Cream will both be replaced, improving lift line wait times and overall circulation and capacity.



Fitz will go from a 4-person to an 8-person high-speed chair, reducing wait times and increasing uphill capacity by 73% in winter and significantly increasing capacity in the summer, providing even greater access to our bike park.



Across the valley on Blackcomb, Jersey, the mountain’s most popular lift, will go from a 4-person to a 6-person high-speed chair, also reducing wait times, increasing uphill capacity, and improving mid-mountain circulation and capacity.



We’ve got a long history of innovation, and we’re committed to always being forward-thinking – it's part of our DNA as an industry leader. We’re excited about what this means for our mountains, and hope you are too! — Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb has announced that it is working on two new lift upgrades in 2023 that will be replacing the main chairlift in the bike park, the Fitzsimmons Express, alongside the Jersey Cream lift.The changes will see the Fitzsimmons Express go from a four-person to an eight-person chair with higher speeds that is claimed to increase capacity by 73% in winter alongside a "significant" capacity increase for the summer months.To make these changes for future improvements will mean some closures in the bike park while the work is completed. The goal currently is to start on the Fitzsimmons Express project next spring. Whistler Blackcomb says:While the Fitz zone will be subject to rolling trail closures, the aim is to communicate these in advance so no one is left unaware of what is actually open. Most of the impact from the construction will be on trails surrounding the Fitz chair. Currently, Whistler Blackcomb says that the Whistler Village Gondola will be exclusively used for mountain bikers in the summer with other users moved over to the Blackcomb Base, Garbanzo, Peak and the new Creekside Gondola. Next season will also see Creekside return with new updates to existing trails and eight new lines for riders to try.We reached out to Pierre Ringuette, Senior Manager, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Snow Surfaces at Whistler Blackcomb, for more information.

When will the Fitzsimmons Express project start?

Next spring, more to be announced soon.

How was the timing of the replacement chosen? What factors went into the decision on timing?

See FAQ (copied below) for timing question, but basically there’s no good time for construction at WB since we are a 4 season resort but the value that this lift will provide for years to come outweighs the inconvenience of the construction for next summer.

What trails in the bike park will be impacted by the closures?

Fitz zone will experience occasional rolling trail closures while the new towers and lift lines are going in – these will be communicated in advance so guests are aware. The majority of the occasional impacts will be in the trails immediately surrounding Fitz chair, while trails further from the line will be less impacted (Like Crank It Up or Dirt Merchant).

What lifts will be open for operations in Summer 2023 for mountain bikers?

Whistler Village Gondola will be utilized fully for the bike park guests, moving the sightseeing guest over to Blackcomb Base. Garbanzo, Peak and the new Creekside Gondola will be operating as usual.

Will Creekside be fully operational next year? How many new trails will be open in Creekside next year?

FAQ’s

Q: How do you plan on dealing with demand in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park without Fitz spinning?

A: There’s never a perfect time to do this kind of construction, but these projects are important for the future of accessing our mountains and your experience overall. Plans to accommodate WMBP riders are still being hammered out, but you shouldn’t expect any kind of consistent major disruption – you'll still have access to the Fitz Zone via the Whistler Village Gondola. This, in combination with uploading options and expanded bike parks trails in Creekside will help ensure timely access to the mountain.



Q: Will the bike park be open during construction?

A: Yes! We’re excited to be introducing new and expanded trails at Whistler Bike Park next summer – part of our commitment to always innovating and providing new experiences for our guests.



Q: Will the price of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park pass be adjusted to reflect Fitzsimmons chair closure?

A: You’ll still have access to the Fitz Zone and will be able to upload from Whistler Village via the Gondola – we don’t expect this to impact pricing.



Q: Why are you planning another set of lift upgrades when you haven’t been able to finish Creekside Gondola and Big Red yet? Will these be finished by opening day?

A: As it stands, Creekside and Big Red are on track to open on time. Even though the work on these projects is around the clock, we’re still planning for improvements next year. We’ll keep you posted on updates about the opening of Creekside Gondola and Big Red, too.



Q: Creekside doesn’t offer the same level of terrain as the Fitzsimmons/Garbanzo zone. Why would I want to upload there?

A: Over the summer, we invested heavily in trail upgrades to improve diversity in terrain at Creekside as part of our WMBP expansion project. Next year, visitors can look forward to Trail 1199, a new pro level race track as well as a rebuild on the popular Insomnia trail which will bring a new jump line to the area. All this and more will be readily available thanks to the 100% bike accessible gondola.



Q: So you’re saying Fitz is going to be an 8-pack that offloads to a 4-person chain...won’t that cause more congestion and backup?

A: To ensure this isn’t an issue, we’ll lean into our expertise in line management and loading efficiency to ensure as smooth an experience as possible. You should prepare for some delays on weather days, but we feel confident that this will not significantly impact flow on the majority of our ski days.



Creekside will be fully operational and we have some exciting new updates to existing Creekside Trails and 8 new single tracks (from blue to proline) to offer in the Creek.