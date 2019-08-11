Day 1 Photo Epic: On Top Of The World - EWS Whistler 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

Whistler peak would be the start of this year's Whistler EWS rather than the closer that he have been accustomed to seeing year after year

The riders approaching the top of the highest peak at Whistler resort. Slight thunderstorms delayed the lift for about 20 minutes, however.

A rider on the storm

Top of the...Top of the World.

The riders watching the competition dropping in.

Dylan Wolski would be the first Pro man on track just as the weather began to get cranky

Whistler's famous high alpine trial, Top of the World kicked things off

Felix Burke fresh off a Trans BC victory, and now looking good on the enduro bike.

The recent rainfall has kept the rocks relatively sticky, allowing riders to keep it pinned in these granite corners.

Rae Morrison navigating the dusty rocks high on Whistler Peak

5th for Sam Hill but he is still more than 40 seconds down.

Remi Gauvin embraced the pain of a 20-minute run to come 8th

There was nothing polite about the way Richie Rude crushed all the competition today by well over 30 seconds. He will start the second day of racing with a truly massive lead.

Miranda Miller rounds out the top five and could very much still make the podium

Julie Duvert drops into the moonscape that is Top of the World

A beautiful night on the top of Whistler

Isabeau Courdurier came out on top but not by the usual large margin we are used to seeing

4th and in the mix for Katy Winton

Not the start to the weekend Adrien Dailly was looking to have

Antoine Vidal leads out the U21 men after day 1

The top of the world trail is a classic high alpine adventure.

Peter keeping his eyes on the prize.

The Giant Factory Racing team has two racers sitting in the top 10, not bad after the first stage.

Rain and fog made visibility an issue for the last 30 riders on track

Alex McAndrew on the first minute of a 20 plus minute stage

Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau would come 3rd just a few seconds of the pace of Noga Korem

The storms slowly began to roll in

It was looking a bit more like winter than summer just as the top men took to the track

Eddie Masters was a rider we expected to see in the mix on the long and rough opening stage, but a last minute rain storm may have dampened his performance a bit.

Keegan Wright putting the power down as the rain began to fall

Noga Korem kept Isabeau honest on the long opening stage and is very much in touch to battle for the lead on Sunday's 5 stages

Codey Kelly just above the tree line on the longest EWS stage of the year

Into familiar territory (for most) as they enter the Fitzsimmons zone

Dodge, dive, dip, duck, and dodge

The crowd has found it's heckelers rock.

Elliot Heap looking fast coming into the final quarter of stage 1

Leonie Picton focused through the ribbon of single track that is "Too Tight"

A top to bottom of Whistler mountain is not without its sprints

Hugo Pigeon dominates the "Afternoon Delight" tech section

The last bit of tech is some of the most daunting on the course, with wheel swallowing holes and a steep grade. Zakarias Blom Johansen makes light work of it though

Going into tomorrow the weight falls on Ritchie Rude as he takes the first stage with a 32.54-second lead.

No big views today, unfortunately. Hopefully, we have more sun than rain tomorrow, but at the moment that seems less than likely

The results are in from the first stage of the weekend in Whistler and as always there was plenty of drama to be had high on the mountain. With a descent of over 5k feet and totaling 20 minutes or more lots can happen and plenty can go wrong, and while it may have been just one stage to start the weekend in Whistler those statistics are more in line with a full day of racing at pretty much any other venue. Add some ever changing weather to the mix and you have a recipe for a proper nail biterThe women's race was able to dodge the incoming storms, and while a bit windy and chilly high on Whistler peak it was mostly a dry and sunny affair. Not surprising at all would be Isabeau Courdurier taking the lead, but by how much (or little) was the real story. We have come to expect large time gaps in the women's race and on a stage as long as Top of the World is was quite a pleasant surprise to see the top 4 all within 25 seconds of each other once the dust had settled. Sunday's 5 stages are no walk in the park and with small margins separating the top ladies the race is very much up for grabs. You can be sure Noga Korem, Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau, and Katy Winton will be feeling confident as they take the fight to Isabeau.For the men, it would be a Yeti Cycles one-two punch by Richie Rude and Shawn Neer at the front of the field and the former Whistler local Josh Carlson in 3rd. Richie has a history of crushing the long Top of the Word stage and he has used his strengths there to come from behind and win on two occasions here in Whistler so he was always the odds on favorite to kick things off today. But to do so by a dominating 33 seconds is mind boggling. With rain moving in on all the riders during their runs there were definitely a few surprise faces at the front of the order and a whole lot of big-name contenders much further down. Most notably series leader Florian Nicolai and the current number two of Eddie Masters who both failed to land inside the top 10.Sunday is a new day and there's still a whole lot of racing to do in Whistler. History would also tell us that it's never over until it's over on these iconic trails and on more than a few occasions disaster has struck riders down at the very last minute. The fight is on, so be sure to check back tomorrow for all the action from the final 5 stages here in Whistler.