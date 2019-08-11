Day 1 Photo Epic: On Top Of The World - EWS Whistler 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI
The results are in from the first stage of the weekend in Whistler and as always there was plenty of drama to be had high on the mountain. With a descent of over 5k feet and totaling 20 minutes or more lots can happen and plenty can go wrong, and while it may have been just one stage to start the weekend in Whistler those statistics are more in line with a full day of racing at pretty much any other venue. Add some ever changing weather to the mix and you have a recipe for a proper nail biter
The women's race was able to dodge the incoming storms, and while a bit windy and chilly high on Whistler peak it was mostly a dry and sunny affair. Not surprising at all would be Isabeau Courdurier taking the lead, but by how much (or little) was the real story. We have come to expect large time gaps in the women's race and on a stage as long as Top of the World is was quite a pleasant surprise to see the top 4 all within 25 seconds of each other once the dust had settled. Sunday's 5 stages are no walk in the park and with small margins separating the top ladies the race is very much up for grabs. You can be sure Noga Korem, Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau, and Katy Winton will be feeling confident as they take the fight to Isabeau.
For the men, it would be a Yeti Cycles one-two punch by Richie Rude and Shawn Neer at the front of the field and the former Whistler local Josh Carlson in 3rd. Richie has a history of crushing the long Top of the Word stage and he has used his strengths there to come from behind and win on two occasions here in Whistler so he was always the odds on favorite to kick things off today. But to do so by a dominating 33 seconds is mind boggling. With rain moving in on all the riders during their runs there were definitely a few surprise faces at the front of the order and a whole lot of big-name contenders much further down. Most notably series leader Florian Nicolai and the current number two of Eddie Masters who both failed to land inside the top 10.
Sunday is a new day and there's still a whole lot of racing to do in Whistler. History would also tell us that it's never over until it's over on these iconic trails and on more than a few occasions disaster has struck riders down at the very last minute. The fight is on, so be sure to check back tomorrow for all the action from the final 5 stages here in Whistler.
0 Comments
Post a Comment