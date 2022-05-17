Whistler Heli Biking Returns for Summer 2022 with Brand New Alpine Trail

Blackcomb Helicopters comes in for a ridge top landing in Whistler, British Columbia - Trevor Lyden Photo

Press Release: AlpX Expeditions // Whistler Heli Biking

Descending above the treeline- Daniel Ronnback Photo

Tippie's doing it, why aren't you? - Trevor Lyden Photo (left) Michael Overbeck Photo (right).

“We wanted to build a trail that offered a world class experience to riders of many levels. We believe we have done just that. This has been years in the making, and we couldn’t be more excited to be up and running this summer” — Jordy Norris



Founded in Whistler, British Columbia and operating for over 30 years, Blackcomb Helicopters is the leading helicopter touring and heli-services company in the pacific northwest. 100% carbon offset, Blackcomb provides heli-tourism, utility and civil services and operates from bases at Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Pemberton, Squamish, Sechelt, Lillooet, Terrace and Springbank, AB. Blackcomb is a member of the McLean Group of Companies, a diversified portfolio of privately held businesses. Learn more here



See ya this summer! - Daniel Ronnback Photo

After several years of dreaming, planning and building, Blackcomb Helicopters will be opening a newly built heli-biking trail between Whistler and Pemberton, BC. With the opening of this new trail, they will be operating under a new division specific to adventure tourism, AlpX Expeditions (AlpX).AlpX is the unification and expansion of Blackcomb’s year-around offerings of heli-hiking, weddings, picnics and ski touring activities. This also includes the recent acquisition of Tyax Adventures, a backcountry operation offering a network of float plane accessible cabins and trails in the mountain biking and hiking mecca of the South Chilcotin Mountains & Big Creek Provincial Parks.You may remember Heli-biking in Whistler from just a few years ago. When unsanctioned trails became increasingly popular, Blackcomb Helicopters was asked by the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations to discontinue access until a more sustainable long term option was in place. Following a lengthy tenure application process, Blackcomb Helicopters aka AlpX is excited to be offering this option to riders again through a sustainably developed and operated program.This new heli biking trail from AlpX has been the culmination of 5 years of consultation with the Province of British Columbia, Lil’wat Nation’ Land Referrals Committee, Squamish Nation, resource organizations and local user groups. The trail work is being completed by Howler Contracting, a Whistler-based trail building crew lead by Zander Strathearn. A temporary alpine camp was created for the build team, where they spent their days building trail and their evenings by the wood stove. The resulting trail will be 13km of freshly built singletrack over 1600m (5,250ft) of descent, including a 3km Black Diamond peak descent, a 1.2km climb trail, and an Intermediate Blue trail of 9km that follows an alpine ridgeline down through old growth forest to open terrain with a mix of singletrack and bike park style flow sections.Blackcomb Helicopters worked with AeroDesign (now DART) to develop the first ever production bike rack approved by Transport Canada and the FAA for commercial use in 2016. This provides a system that is both safe for passengers and bikes. We have come a long way from the days of long-lining a cluster of bikes together where you were lucky to start your ride without one of your brake levers snapping off!Director of Marketing, Tourism & Sustainability at Blackcomb Helicopters, Jordy Norris added:Since 2018, Blackcomb Helicopters has offset 100% of carbon emissions created by tourism flights. In 2019, our commitment moved to offset 100% of business operations as the first full service helicopter operation in the world to do so. Additionally, AlpX has retained qualified biologists and professionals to undertake the appropriate studies and make recommendations to ensure the least impact to environmental resources throughout this project. Environmental values are managed according to the Wildlife Guidelines for Backcountry Tourism/Commercial Recreation in British Columbia and will be a foundation of Blackcomb Helicopters’ operations.Prices start from $349CAD per rider when you book a private heli for your group of 5.--