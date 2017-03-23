Whistler Mountain Bike Park Announces New Partnerships

We are proud to announce three new partnerships for the 2017 season. GT Bicycles has come aboard as the official supplier of frames for all bikes including rental, retail and programs. Spank Industries is now the official bar, stem, and pedal supplier. And just recently, E*thirteen is on as the Official Chainguide Supplier.
Quit dreaming, the mean looking GT Fury will be the weapon of choice for your sleepless summer. Close to 400 of these in the fleet.
"The opportunity to join forces with GT, a brand that has such deep roots in the mountain bike community, is an honour and we are thrilled to see where the relationship takes us in the future", said Rob McSkimming, VP of Business Development at Whistler Blackcomb. "GT's reputation as a race and freeride-driven organization will bring new energy to the Bike Park allowing our guests to hit the trails on the best bikes possible. We are stoked to roll out this season's line up which consists of the Fury as the DH sled and the Sanction as the All-Mountain/Enduro option".
|The support I’ve received from GT as a Pro rider over the last 8 years has been nothing short of amazing, and I know their involvement with the Whistler Mountain Bike Park will exceed the expectations set by any other brand in the past. Whistler is arguably the greatest place on earth for gravity mountain bikers to get their fix, and what better way to enjoy the trails they have to offer than on a GT. – Tyler McCaul
Crabapple Hits has been the long time home of the Crankworx Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank, and Spank Industries this year deepens its commitment to Whistler by providing the parts to keep the bikes under control. The entire GT fleet is equipped with Spank’s innovative Vibrocore bars, Spank stems, special edition seat posts, and Spike and Oozy platform pedals will provide the reliability you need to bag lap after lap on your favourite trails.
The big rig has been proven on the World Cup circuit; we are excited to let it loose in the Bike Park.
Spank’s innovative Vibrocore bars dampen the harmful vibrational frequencies that cause hand / arm fatigue over hours of repetitive riding. A perfect solution to optimize hours of comfortable riding in the Bike Park.
Sink your shoes into these and you will feel like you're clipped in
For those looking for a more nimble machine, the GT Sanction is capable of handling all of the dreamy tech and flow you get get your hands on.
Can you hear Top of the World calling your name?
Thanks to the guys at Fluid Function the bikes are running well and looking mint.
Dreaming season if just about over, it's almost time to throw a leg over these beauties and go wild.
Returning to the program for the 2017 season are our friends at SRAM, Maxxis, ODI, DT Swiss, IXS, GMC, Clif, Pinkbike, Monster, Oakley, GoPro, Dakine and Kokanee – thanks for making it all happen.
To celebrate the new partnership, GT will be giving away a trip for two to opening weekend of the Bike Park where GT will also be on site. Be sure to stay tuned to @gtbicycles and stop by their booth at Sea Otter to see the custom built bikes!
While winter is still very much underway on the West Coast of Canada, our dreams are no less filled with the sound of tires ripping through dirt and air whizzing through our helmets. Start prepping, tuning and polishing; the Bike Park opens May 19.#RideNowSleepLater#SRSLYFUN#GTWhistler#SpankWhistlerABOUT GT BICYCLES
GT is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries’ (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse cycling brands, including Cannondale, Schwinn, Charge, Fabric, GURU, SUGOI and Sombrio. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.7 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40 years, GT has provided riders of all abilities with a trustworthy, rock-solid bike they need to push their limits. GT’s legacy is instilled in every design, be it a BMX, mountain, road, or pavement bike. For more information, visit www.gtbicycles.com.
