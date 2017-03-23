PRESS RELEASES

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Announces New Partnerships

Mar 23, 2017
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
We are proud to announce three new partnerships for the 2017 season. GT Bicycles has come aboard as the official supplier of frames for all bikes including rental, retail and programs. Spank Industries is now the official bar, stem, and pedal supplier. And just recently, E*thirteen is on as the Official Chainguide Supplier.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
Quit dreaming, the mean looking GT Fury will be the weapon of choice for your sleepless summer. Close to 400 of these in the fleet.


"The opportunity to join forces with GT, a brand that has such deep roots in the mountain bike community, is an honour and we are thrilled to see where the relationship takes us in the future", said Rob McSkimming, VP of Business Development at Whistler Blackcomb. "GT's reputation as a race and freeride-driven organization will bring new energy to the Bike Park allowing our guests to hit the trails on the best bikes possible. We are stoked to roll out this season's line up which consists of the Fury as the DH sled and the Sanction as the All-Mountain/Enduro option".

bigquotesThe support I’ve received from GT as a Pro rider over the last 8 years has been nothing short of amazing, and I know their involvement with the Whistler Mountain Bike Park will exceed the expectations set by any other brand in the past. Whistler is arguably the greatest place on earth for gravity mountain bikers to get their fix, and what better way to enjoy the trails they have to offer than on a GT. – Tyler McCaul 

Crabapple Hits has been the long time home of the Crankworx Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank, and Spank Industries this year deepens its commitment to Whistler by providing the parts to keep the bikes under control. The entire GT fleet is equipped with Spank’s innovative Vibrocore bars, Spank stems, special edition seat posts, and Spike and Oozy platform pedals will provide the reliability you need to bag lap after lap on your favourite trails.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
The big rig has been proven on the World Cup circuit; we are excited to let it loose in the Bike Park.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
Spank’s innovative Vibrocore bars dampen the harmful vibrational frequencies that cause hand / arm fatigue over hours of repetitive riding. A perfect solution to optimize hours of comfortable riding in the Bike Park.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
Sink your shoes into these and you will feel like you're clipped in

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
For those looking for a more nimble machine, the GT Sanction is capable of handling all of the dreamy tech and flow you get get your hands on.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
Can you hear Top of the World calling your name?

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
Thanks to the guys at Fluid Function the bikes are running well and looking mint.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Joins forces with GT and Spank
Dreaming season if just about over, it's almost time to throw a leg over these beauties and go wild.

Returning to the program for the 2017 season are our friends at SRAM, Maxxis, ODI, DT Swiss, IXS, GMC, Clif, Pinkbike, Monster, Oakley, GoPro, Dakine and Kokanee – thanks for making it all happen.

To celebrate the new partnership, GT will be giving away a trip for two to opening weekend of the Bike Park where GT will also be on site. Be sure to stay tuned to @gtbicycles and stop by their booth at Sea Otter to see the custom built bikes!

While winter is still very much underway on the West Coast of Canada, our dreams are no less filled with the sound of tires ripping through dirt and air whizzing through our helmets. Start prepping, tuning and polishing; the Bike Park opens May 19.

#RideNowSleepLater
#SRSLYFUN
#GTWhistler
#SpankWhistler

ABOUT GT BICYCLES
GT is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries’ (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse cycling brands, including Cannondale, Schwinn, Charge, Fabric, GURU, SUGOI and Sombrio. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.7 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40 years, GT has provided riders of all abilities with a trustworthy, rock-solid bike they need to push their limits. GT’s legacy is instilled in every design, be it a BMX, mountain, road, or pavement bike. For more information, visit www.gtbicycles.com.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
86039 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
60489 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
56493 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
53619 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
49152 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
47309 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
45560 views
The Long Ride with Ryan Nyquist - Video
38182 views

64 Comments

  • + 13
 Good move by GT. I'm sure they will massively increase their BC/Canada market share with 400 used rental Furys coming out of WBP every year. I've always felt seeing a shitton of Glories, rental or no was synonymous with being in WBP. In a couple years, maybe it'll be GTs.... Now if only they changed their Canadian business model to get out of Sportchek...
  • + 2
 Glories are just everywhere in BC bike parks, not just Whistler.
  • + 9
 If you want to sell your Fury sell it now before everyone assumes it was a rental bike
  • + 1
 Exactly. Ha!!!!!!
  • + 5
 @WhistlerMountainBikePark has the bike park ever opened late due to snow pack on the lower mtn? With 57 days till opening day do you think it will be one of those years? #tripplanning
  • + 20
 Hey @sexley No, the Park hasn't opened late due to snowpack. There is quite a bit of snow to the valley at the moment but it's an average amount for this time of year. Without being able to predict the future, I would feel confident you'll be riding on May 19. Expect more details as we get closer to opening when we can figure out what will be ready for opening day.
  • + 0
 @WhistlerMountainBikePark: Obviously there isnt a set date yet, but when can we expect the garbanzo zone to open?
  • + 3
 @WhistlerMountainBikePark: hells yeah may 19th.

stamp it.
  • + 3
 @WhistlerMountainBikePark: May 20th is my Birthday!! yeah! Spank and iXS will be there to represent!!
  • - 3
 @griffinamorrison: I was just up there on monday. My predictions: lower mountain will be open on time. Garbo will be open mid to late summer. Top of the World will probably be waiting until next year.
  • + 1
 @jayacheess: same as every year lol
  • + 1
 @VicSandrin: Mine as well
  • + 1
 @VicSandrin: I'll be up there for opening weekend. Let's get a lap or two in together!
  • + 1
 @jayacheess:

Environment Canada is giving a 70% probability that temperatures will be above normal after we are done with this crappy winter. They are predicting a 0-10% chance it will be a colder summer than normal.
weather.gc.ca/saisons/image_e.html?img=s456pfe1t_cal&bc=prob
  • + 1
 @jayacheess: I hope not, it's officially a crap summer if I don't get to ride Top of the World.
  • + 7
 Should of been Norco.
  • + 4
 Cant say I like the bikes but using Vibrocore bars was a brilliant decision
  • + 1
 One of the cool things about renting a bike a Whistler was that you could choose from a lot of different models from different manufactures and compare, whether that comparison was just for fun, or to help you decide what you liked and/or wanted to buy. Or maybe you have a bike at home that I love and want to rent it in BC because I can't fly with it, or something like that...GT is just fine in my book, but variety is the spice of life! who wants 400 of the same bike when there are so many good ones out there?
  • + 2
 There are other rental shops at WBP, not just the main one. Plenty of other bike brands still to chose from.
  • + 1
 i feel like u never see anyone riding gt anymore they need to change there frames .........whistler prob got reall good deal for that reason that they dont even sell anymore and if u go on any biking website they are ridiculously cheap with huge per4centage off..there are like 2 people in the whole east coast riding them lol
  • + 1
 A lot of us dream about the sound of our skis slicing through snow at this time o year as well as the summer riding season. Unfortunate to see a partnership couldn't be made with any of the many capable Canadian brands. No doubt GT made it worth WBP's while to be the brand of choice. Not that there is anything wrong with GT bikes.
  • + 2
 "And just recently, E*thirteen is on as the Official Chainguide Supplier."

Not one chainguide pictured in this press release...
  • + 5
 probably because of the "just recently" part...
  • + 4
 @weirc: Exactly!
  • + 3
 Dang I was sure they'd go back Canadian
  • + 2
 @spank-bikes @duttonmike @WhistlerMountainBikePark Great news guys! Stoked to read about this new partnership!!
  • + 1
 Mick thanks! we are stoked too Smile
  • + 1
 @VicSandrin: I was trying to tag you but didn't know you're PB name! Cheers Vic this is really cool!
  • + 2
 Phew. For a fleeting moment I thought there was going to be an e-bike announcement.
#noEbikesatWhistler
  • - 1
 #they're100%allowed
#oldnews
#AlineonEbike
  • + 2
 Stoked to see us on the bikes this year! Spank vibrocore bars will change your life! Smile
  • + 3
 Cool, that's what I ride, awesome bike. Good for them
  • + 2
 Now I can finally buy a Glory without everyone thinking I bought a rental
  • + 2
 whistler = GIANT bicycles... that is all
  • + 3
 Spank...very good!!
  • + 2
 that Rob McSkimming is dreamy! Why no picture?
  • + 2
 thought the bikes look better...Wink
  • + 1
 Man, those bikes look so HOT, always liked GTs!
  • + 1
 It's not like they got rid of Giant, just ian.
  • + 1
 Did not see that coming
  • + 1
 Glory be to GT.
  • + 1
 i don't drive
  • + 1
 GT i only BMX u
  • - 1
 Why not Rocky Mountain?? I was hoping to rent a new Slayer.
  • + 3
 Because neither side in that agreement could probably afford RM. They are more expensive and their production is probably smaller than GT.
  • + 2
 Pretty sure you cent rent Slayers at Summit sports
  • + 1
 Carbon only versions for the slayer right now too
  • + 3
 The shops in the town still rent other brands including Rocky Mountain
  • - 2
 I agree Rocky Mountain would have been awesome!!
  • + 1
 Summit Sports(also owned by WB) has the Rocky deal. Ask them if they will have slayers
  • + 1
 European Bikeparks like Les Deux Alpes and Motolino you can find M16, V10, Rocky Mountain carbon Maiden and Mondraker all for 80-90 euro a day with protection It's nice to have different shops to chose on Bikeparks .
  • - 2
 Hope these are better durability wise than those giants!
  • + 4
 Care to elaborate?
  • - 3
 @rory: In my opinion, the Glory's ride feel just ended up feeling clunky at the end of the season. I rode a non-fleet Glory for a few years and it always felt solid, but the park Glories just felt hollow and creaky in the frame. That's probably true for most fleet bikes but the large diameter-thinner wall tube design probably didn't enjoy the abuse.
  • + 15
 Its not a frame issue. Its a maintenance issue. With 400+ bikes in the fleet and under 7 Mechanics. Thats over 50 bikes per mechanic.(I doubt you can tune that many in an 8hr shift) The bikes do not see the service that a personal bike does. The glorys' held up better than any other bike WBP has had including all bikes in the Demo Center. If these Gts hold up any where near as good as the glorys' I'd call it a success and hard work by the mechs.
  • + 3
 @lunchbox: I think people really underestimate how hard rental donkeys are ridden and abused with minimal upkeep. I am sure all of the rental bikes see at least 60 days of rde it like you stole it, with the only servicing being to fox broken parts.
  • + 0
 @carym: I agree. Its a crazy job to keep that fleet running safely let alone to the level people keep there personal bikes.
  • + 1
 WBP rental fleet is great data gathering for companies if they so chose to utilize it. I rented a Wilson early season and again late season. Late season bike felt like a bag of shit covered hammers compared to a few months prior. Yes the bike probably wasn't the same one I rode earlier.
  • + 1
 @lunchbox: Nailed it, not at all the bikes fault, ridden well maintained giants and they're really good bikes, but i went through 10 rental bikes in a week due to poor maintanence, even fixed a few myself instead of taking it back!
  • + 3
 @lunchbox: I have thought for years that being a bike mechanic for a rental fleet at a bike park must be evidence of having been very, very bad in a former life with a huge karma debt to pay off.
  • + 1
 I have a Sanction, and the thing is built like a tank. Seems like they have as good a chance as anything to survive bike park rental fleet abuse.
  • + 1
 @WestCoastGhost: All rental bikes feel like shit sooner rather than later. They get ridden every day by some hack with 'not my bike lol' syndrome. I foresee a lot of swearing at wobbly BB linkages...
  • - 3
 E*thirteen is on as the Official Chainguide Supplier...
oh wow. what an important message..
  • + 11
 "E*thirteen is on as the Official Chainguide Supplier...
oh wow. what an important message.."

oh wow. what an important comment..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049423
Mobile Version of Website