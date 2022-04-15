close
Whistler Mountain Bike Park Closes Creekside to Prepare for Big Plans Ahead

Apr 15, 2022
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
photo: Christie Fitzpatrick

PRESS RELEASE: Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Whistler Blackcomb will be working the dirt, the cables and the helicopters this summer as the mountain launches a summer of construction to upgrade the Creekside Gondola and Big Red Express chairlift.

The Creekside trail system boasts a unique maze of flow and tech trails, moving from dense, loamy forest to picturesque alpine meadows with spectacular mountainside views of the lakes below. In demand from the outset of its 2018 debut, the Creek Zone is a favourite creative outlet for mountain visionaries and the new lifts should add fuel to the planners’ and builders’ fire for many years to come.


“It’s critical for us to innovate, create, and build out our trail network to keep the Whistler Mountain Bike Park among the best lift-accessed places to ride in the world. We want to attract the sport’s elite athletes, host big events like Crankworx, and attract everyone from the elite athletes to new riders for many years to come,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO.


To manage demand this year, two of the three open Zones will expand capacity. Garbanzo Chair will open at 10:15am, adding 45 minutes of laps to the Garbo Zone each day, and additional bike cabins will be earmarked on the Whistler Village Gondola to move riders up the mountain faster. Passes are on sale now here.


In other big news, the 1500-metre, world-renowned descent from Whistler’s Peak, know as Top of the World, will return to its pre-pandemic daily schedule. The trail opens early July, weather and snowmelt permitting. Riders can expect to see the traditional closures for Crankworx, returning to Whistler Aug. 5-14 for the first time since 2019, along with the Enduro World Series. General admission is free; upgrade to a VIP by purchasing a pass here.



With intense focus on the lift project, changes and updates to the park will be minimal this year. There is a new drop into the entrance of Tatiana. Phase 2 expansion of the Gatorade Skills Park will see the addition of jump features on a new trail called Cat’s Meow, and an outdoor lounge will be set up with Adirondack Chairs. Riders can also expect a reroute, or two, in the Garbo Zone as Creekside construction progresses.


Registration will open soon for GT Women’s Night and Men’s Nights, and Phat Wednesday presented by Kokanee will return to its regular cadence. Join us in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park starting May 13, 2022*. Passes are on sale now, along with Private lessons, Kids Lessons and all age groups of Summer Gravity Camps.


*dependent upon snowmelt/conditions

Whistler Mountain Bike Park

19 Comments

  • 12 0
 World Cup track coming?
  • 4 0
 Yes please
  • 14 8
 Fuk you Vail
Lines were insane last year, wrapping around the village. Creekside was lined up past the pedestrian overpass. Now you're shutting down a whole zone? A zone that wasn up and running with two chairs in 2019?!
Suck my balls!
  • 5 1
 hahahaha... please don't hold back how you really feel.
  • 3 2
 Calm down, when are they suppose to do upgrades and maintenance? Maybe 50 people rides garbo at a time so I'm sure it wont be too bad and with those upgrade and new terrain they might be able to offer aline and dirt merchant type of trail there and really help relieve crowd on fitz.
  • 7 0
 Ah yes f*ck Vail for...

*checks notes*

...investing in much needed infrastructure
  • 11 0
 Dude - they are installing a brand-new Gondola - double the size of the existing Creekside Gondola, and swapping Red Express from 4 to a 6 chair. This will be a massive improvement once it is complete... and this isn't stuff you can do in the Winter months.
  • 2 0
 And btw other than openning and closing week end line up were pretty decent last season, just pick your days better.
  • 6 0
 This is written in such painful marketing speak that I can't even properly understand what's going on (which I suppose may be the point)... The whole Creekside zone + gondola is shut down for the entire summer? Do I have that right?
  • 2 0
 Agreed. The headline is like the TL;DR in this case. The rest of it is gibberish to me.

That said, can one still drop in on Midgard to Earth Circus after a TOTW run?
  • 2 0
 For real! They just hyped the park for a few paragraphs and never explicitly said if Creekside zone is shut down for the season.
  • 7 0
 Maybe planning for a would cup DH event. Yes Please
  • 1 0
 I think we can pretty much count on that. Creekside will be ideal for such a course with the steeper topography, as well as a full village that can accommodate press and team trucks etc, while letting the main park remain open and unaffected. It's a wise move, even if it means no Earth Circus laps this summer. (Stamps feet in feigned protest.)
  • 4 0
 You had me at Adirondack chairs.
  • 2 0
 Doh, the house we are renting is on that side. Looks like we will be pedaling much more than planned.
  • 1 1
 When you come from Europe, not very often, it's more than a bummer to see the whole creekside closing for the whole summer. Especially with no decrease in price for the bike park pass.
  • 2 0
 bummer
  • 2 0
 Ride don’t slide?
  • 1 0
 Hoping that remains accessible. Can't see why not, but again, who knows.

Post a Comment



