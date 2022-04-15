Whistler Mountain Bike Park Closes Creekside to Prepare for Big Plans Ahead

photo: Christie FitzpatrickPRESS RELEASE: Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Whistler Blackcomb will be working the dirt, the cables and the helicopters this summer as the mountain launches a summer of construction to upgrade the Creekside Gondola and Big Red Express chairlift.
The Creekside trail system boasts a unique maze of flow and tech trails, moving from dense, loamy forest to picturesque alpine meadows with spectacular mountainside views of the lakes below. In demand from the outset of its 2018 debut, the Creek Zone
is a favourite creative outlet for mountain visionaries and the new lifts should add fuel to the planners’ and builders’ fire for many years to come.
“It’s critical for us to innovate, create, and build out our trail network to keep the Whistler Mountain Bike Park among the best lift-accessed places to ride in the world. We want to attract the sport’s elite athletes, host big events like Crankworx
, and attract everyone from the elite athletes to new riders for many years to come,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO.
To manage demand this year, two of the three open Zones will expand capacity. Garbanzo Chair will open at 10:15am, adding 45 minutes of laps to the Garbo Zone each day, and additional bike cabins will be earmarked on the Whistler Village Gondola to move riders up the mountain faster. Passes are on sale now here
.
In other big news, the 1500-metre, world-renowned descent from Whistler’s Peak, know as Top of the World, will return to its pre-pandemic daily schedule. The trail opens early July, weather and snowmelt permitting. Riders can expect to see the traditional closures for Crankworx
, returning to Whistler Aug. 5-14 for the first time since 2019, along with the Enduro World Serie
s. General admission is free; upgrade to a VIP by purchasing a pass here
.
With intense focus on the lift project, changes and updates to the park will be minimal this year. There is a new drop into the entrance of Tatiana. Phase 2 expansion of the Gatorade Skills Park will see the addition of jump features on a new trail called Cat’s Meow, and an outdoor lounge will be set up with Adirondack Chairs. Riders can also expect a reroute, or two, in the Garbo Zone as Creekside construction progresses.
Registration will open soon for GT Women’s Night and Men’s Nights, and Phat Wednesday presented by Kokanee will return to its regular cadence. Join us in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park starting May 13, 2022*. Passes
are on sale now, along with Private lessons
, Kids Lessons
and all age groups of Summer Gravity Camps
.
*dependent upon snowmelt/conditions
Lines were insane last year, wrapping around the village. Creekside was lined up past the pedestrian overpass. Now you're shutting down a whole zone? A zone that wasn up and running with two chairs in 2019?!
Suck my balls!
*checks notes*
...investing in much needed infrastructure
That said, can one still drop in on Midgard to Earth Circus after a TOTW run?
