Whistler Mountain Bike Park Is Opening Tomorrow

PRESS RELEASE: Whistler Mountain Bike Park
All systems are go for Opening Day on Thursday, May 19.
If you’re anything like we are, you’ve had Whismas circled on your calendar for months, and you’ll be excited to hear that we are clear for lift off in T minus three, two, one…
That’s right, it’s Whismas Eve!
Since Opening Day was delayed by a week, due to snow, we’ve been eagerly and patiently awaiting an update from our Bike Park trail crew.
An extra week of shoveling snow and dirt made a huge difference and we are now pleased to say the Bike Park is looking good for Opening Day. To the moon tomorrow on A-Line
The trails have been repaired and reshaped, the berms are clean and the lips are smooth.
You will still find a few snow walls, particularly in the upper section of the Fitzsimmons zone where it continues to snow today, but when the rope drops tomorrow we’re confident we will have something for everyone. Ready to drop in tomorrowWhich zones will be open?
From day one tomorrow—Thursday, May 19—Fitzsimmons Express will be spinning daily with extended play from 10am-8pm.
Garbanzo Zone is scheduled to open from June 11, depending on conditions, and Top of the World is expected in July. We’ll provide further updates on our social media channels as the snow melts.
Creekside zone in Whistler Mountain Bike Park remains completely closed for summer 2022, so we can focus on installing the new Creekside Gondola and Big Red Express Chairlift—not to mention build more bike trails. A-Line will be open from the top of Ninja CougarWhich trails will be open?
What will be your first lap on Opening Day?
It could be Crank It Up to Heart of Darkness or it might be top of B-Line to Lower A-Line. Crank It Up on Wednesday, May 18
Here’s the full list of what’s planned to open:
Green: Del Bocca Vista, EZ Does It, Pines of Mar Gables, Shady Acres.
Blue Flow: Crank It Up, Heart of Darkness, Joyride Jump Park, Wednesday Night Delight, World Cup SingleTrack.
Blue Tech: Blueseum, Devil’s Club, Hornet, Karate Monkey, Longhorn, Ninja Cougar, Samurai Pizza Cat, Smoke and Mirrors,
Advanced Flow: A-Line Lower, A-Line Upper (from the top of Ninja Cougar) and Fade To Black.
Advanced Tech: Detroit Rock City, Lower Joyride, Monkey Hands, POLP Fiction, Schleyer, Tech Noir, Lower Whistler Downhill.
Whatever your first lap is, make it a good one. And remember to pre-ride, re-ride, freeride.
Who’s got first chair? Season passes are on sale now
