Whistler Mountain Bike Park Opening Delayed

Like you, we are eager to kick off the 2020 season in the bike park, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, our opening day of May 15th, will be delayed. Our team is hard at work coming up with a plan to reopen Whistler Blackcomb. We have to do it responsibly, under the guidance of the provincial health authority and working with our industry associations and stakeholders. Your safety and the safety of our employees and community is our first priority. When we do reopen, this careful and measured approach will be reflective of our new reality. We’ll have more in the coming weeks. Keep checking back here for the latest information. Together, we’ll get back to doing what we love in this new normal and we’ll have you riding the trails as soon as we can. — Whistler Mountain Bike Park