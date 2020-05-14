Whistler Mountain Bike Park Opening Delayed

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park has unsurprisingly been forced to delay the opening of the park for the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Usually, the park opens on the Friday before May Long Weekend, which means that Whismas and the high fives and long lift lines that accompany it were initially planned for tomorrow.
While there are signs the COVID-19 curve is flattening in British Columbia, the provincial order limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less remains in place and so the Whistler Mountain Bike Park has delayed its opening day indefinitely. From the bike park's statement on Instagram
, it sounds like they are still working on a plan to reopen this season, unlike some other bike parks like Ontario's Blue Mountain, which is closed for the entirety of the 2020 season.
|Like you, we are eager to kick off the 2020 season in the bike park, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, our opening day of May 15th, will be delayed. Our team is hard at work coming up with a plan to reopen Whistler Blackcomb. We have to do it responsibly, under the guidance of the provincial health authority and working with our industry associations and stakeholders. Your safety and the safety of our employees and community is our first priority. When we do reopen, this careful and measured approach will be reflective of our new reality. We’ll have more in the coming weeks. Keep checking back here for the latest information. Together, we’ll get back to doing what we love in this new normal and we’ll have you riding the trails as soon as we can.—Whistler Mountain Bike Park
A list of popular North American bike parks and their status updates for the 2020 season can be found on MTBParks.com
.
8 Comments
Post a Comment