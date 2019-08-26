Video: Whistler Bike Park's Greatest Hits

Are you ready to turn on to the hottest tracks of the 90's?
It's Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Greatest hits. The most explosive collection of hits ever.
The ladies of the park are hitting the classic bike park lines, giving you the best dirt of the decade. Must be 19 or older to call.
Claire Buchar schralping into a new dimension.
Jaime Hill getting radical inbetween hits.
One all new power packed collection, six of the classics on two cds!
Erica Lawson prepping for Shalemaster.
DISCLAIMER: This is a parody and not a product offer. Producer/Rider/Photography: Hailey EliseFilmed by: Ollie Jones
and Kaz YamamuraRiders:Claire BucharJaime HillGeorgia AstleErica LawsonSupported by:Gibbons Après Lager
