Video: Whistler Bike Park's Greatest Hits

Aug 26, 2019
by Hailey Elise  

Are you ready to turn on to the hottest tracks of the 90's?

It's Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Greatest hits. The most explosive collection of hits ever.

The ladies of the park are hitting the classic bike park lines, giving you the best dirt of the decade. Must be 19 or older to call.

Claire Buchar schralping into a new dimension.

Jaime Hill getting radical inbetween hits.

One all new power packed collection, six of the classics on two cds!

Erica Lawson prepping for Shalemaster.


DISCLAIMER: This is a parody and not a product offer.

Producer/Rider/Photography:
Hailey Elise
Filmed by:
Ollie Jones and Kaz Yamamura
Riders:
Claire Buchar
Jaime Hill
Georgia Astle
Erica Lawson
Supported by:
Gibbons Après Lager

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Claire Buchar Erica Lawson Georgia Astle Jamie Hill


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
121682 views
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
113194 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
81845 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
55961 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
48025 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
46593 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
41638 views
Review: Quai's ISOS 33 Carbon Wheels - Unique Looks, Reliable Performance
34644 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Wow! Solid riding girls! Shale Master on a trail bike is no joke! Also stoked on the editing!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013791
Mobile Version of Website