Video: Whistler's New World Cup Track With Remy Metailler

Words: Remy Metailler

It's been a while since the Whistler Bike Park has announced a new Downhill Track that could host a World Cup. That means a track long, steep and difficult enough, with big jumps and decent speed. This track was built in memory of Steve Smith, legendary World Cup Racer and is called '1199'. The trail crew has done a fantastic job and it will be raced during the Crankworx Downhill this weekend.