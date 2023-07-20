Video: Whistler's New World Cup Track With Remy Metailler

1199 was originally announced in 2018 as a tribute to iconic late-Canadian downhill racer Steve Smith. It was originally intended to bring a proper, international-level downhill track to Whistler Bike Park. The name, 1199, comes from Smith’s winning points tally from his 2013 World Cup overall title.
Words: Remy Metailler
It's been a while since the Whistler Bike Park has announced a new Downhill Track that could host a World Cup. That means a track long, steep and difficult enough, with big jumps and decent speed. This track was built in memory of Steve Smith, legendary World Cup Racer and is called '1199'. The trail crew has done a fantastic job and it will be raced during the Crankworx Downhill this weekend.
Follow @trevorjohnberg
and @remymetailler
on social media
There are may US / CAN places that have great terrain for WC racing, and I can think of plenty of US places better than Snowshoe's WC track (though I still go every year and have a blast and I ain't remotely pro level) but W-Cup means masses on masses on masses of people and tracks (and the areas next to them) getting blown out - it can completely changes the character of a trail or destroy it & Whistler already gets tons of people. Just curious what Whistlerites would think if UCI announced Whistler as a race site.
Not a bad looking trail, just sort of unimpressive to me when I compare to other trails/lines in the valley.