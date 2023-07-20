Video: Whistler's New World Cup Track With Remy Metailler

Jul 20, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  
1199 was originally announced in 2018 as a tribute to iconic late-Canadian downhill racer Steve Smith. It was originally intended to bring a proper, international-level downhill track to Whistler Bike Park. The name, 1199, comes from Smith’s winning points tally from his 2013 World Cup overall title.

Words: Remy Metailler

It's been a while since the Whistler Bike Park has announced a new Downhill Track that could host a World Cup. That means a track long, steep and difficult enough, with big jumps and decent speed. This track was built in memory of Steve Smith, legendary World Cup Racer and is called '1199'. The trail crew has done a fantastic job and it will be raced during the Crankworx Downhill this weekend.

28 Comments
  • 28 0
 #longlivechainsaw
  • 14 0
 That looks awesome. Hopefully they actually host a World Cup.
  • 1 0
 That looks so SICK!!!
  • 3 0
 We can all dream. With Vail at the helm, I can't say it will be much more than that.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the Crankworx downhill series expands and becomes the de-facto DH World Cup.
  • 8 0
 Makes the Loudenvielle track previews look like they are going down a green trail
  • 1 6
flag scott-townes (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 This comment looks shockingly familiar and easily disproven with every WC stop. With that written, this trail looks amazing and I can't wait to see Redbull's coverage of it. This trail is going to look like the Black Snake after a few years of racing on it.
  • 8 0
 cmon rain. Make an appearance.
  • 2 0
 Need it so bad.
  • 3 0
 The World Cup series should be split between Europe and N. America. European tracks are played out. North Americans are hungry for racing. Racers are clambering for new venues. A world Cup race at Whistler is a no brainer. Obviously logistics are difficult given that its an ocean and on the other side of the continent away from Europe. But if they have 3-4 races in N. America it makes the logistic easier to deal with.. Snow Shoe, Mount St. Anne, Whistler and somewhere in the Rockies would be a banger line up.
  • 2 0
 They need to step up and pay the man the $$$ then. But it was wonderful having MSA, Bromont and then USA race one after another, back when.
  • 1 0
 I always thought it was weird calling it the world cup yet having the majority of races within the same area in Europe. UCI needs to change the scenery up more and come up with more places to race. The racers are from all around the world so the schedule should reflect that more.
  • 3 1
 Its too easy to immediately say out this should be world cup (and I'm not even saying that) but...I'm curious what locals think? Would that dog it out, be cheesy, or would it be badass? Too many people? And is UCI even contemplating this?

There are may US / CAN places that have great terrain for WC racing, and I can think of plenty of US places better than Snowshoe's WC track (though I still go every year and have a blast and I ain't remotely pro level) but W-Cup means masses on masses on masses of people and tracks (and the areas next to them) getting blown out - it can completely changes the character of a trail or destroy it & Whistler already gets tons of people. Just curious what Whistlerites would think if UCI announced Whistler as a race site.
  • 4 3
 LOL "locals" in Whistler. That's a good one. But yeah man, Whistler has only hosted the largest MTB event on the planet for decades now. I think they can handle the crowds. That's not the issue.
  • 3 0
 I assume it'll get used for Crankworx, so its not like it won't see masses on masses of riders blowing it out. I mean with that dust, it'll be blown out after one dude, so.... Big Grin
  • 3 0
 I think Whistler could easily draw the largest WC audience in history! Though I also love the intensity of the snowshoe crowd. For that part of the country, everyone was so hungry for WC racing and recognition of the local gnar, that the energy level is great. That underdog pride really makes the fans rabid. I've never seen anything like it, even at joyride. Here's hoping for races at both! North America can easily support two races per year.
  • 1 0
 @dfiler: North America has two races, not that Canadians wanna be known as Americans
  • 5 1
 Will Whistler be on the 2023 DH World Cup schedule?
  • 1 0
 Schedule is out through 2025 already pretty sure. Earliest would be 2026 I believe.
  • 1 0
 @wolftwenty1: There are 3 outside Europe stops on the 2024 schedule.
  • 3 0
 Proper track
  • 2 1
 Track looks awesome. Remy should shut up unless he has anything interesting to say.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see some race speed POV of this.
  • 1 0
 Any stats on the track? Elevation? Length?
  • 1 0
 www.trailforks.com/trails/1199
  • 1 0
 Lets GO
Below threshold threads are hidden





