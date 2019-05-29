Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park



Frames Opening Day 2019



Specialized Demo 7.08%

YT Tues 6.19%

GT Fury 6.19%

Giant glory 5.31%

Santa Cruz V10 5.31%

Transition Patrol 3.54%

Trek Session 3.54%

Devinci Wilson 2.65%

Intense m16 2.65%

Norco Aurum 2.65%

Trek Slash 2.65%

Commencal Supreme 1.77%

Devinci Spartan 1.77%

Kona Operator 1.77%

Norco Range 1.77%

Pivot Phoenix 1.77%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.77%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 1.77%

Santa Cruz Nomad 1.77%

Scott Gambler 1.77%

Specialized Enduro 1.77%

Specialized Stumpjumper 1.77%

Transition Sentinel 1.77%

YT Capra 1.77%

Banshee Legend 0.88%

Cannondale Jekyl 0.88%

Comencal Furious 0.88%

Commencal Meta 0.88%

Commencal Meta AM 0.88%

Evil wreckoning 0.88%

Evolve Alpha 0.88%

Evolve Sky Pilot 0.88%

Giant Reign 0.88%

Giant Trance 0.88%

GT Force 0.88%

GT Sanction 0.88%

Knolly Podium 0.88%

Knolly Warden 0.88%

NS Define 0.88%

Pivot Firebird 0.88%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 0.88%

Santa Cruz Megatower 0.88%

Scott Ransom 0.88%

Transition tr 11 0.88%

Transition TR 450 0.88%

Transition TR 500 0.88%

Trek Remedy 0.88%

Yeti SB 130 0.88%

Yeti SB 150 0.88%

Zerode G2 0.88%





Frames Opening Day 2018



Specialized Demo 8.33%

Norco Aurum 8.00%

Devinci Wilson 7.67%

Santa Cruz V10 7.33%

Giant Glory 6.33%

Trek Session 6.00%

GT Fury 4.67%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 3.67%

Devinci Spartan 2.67%

Knolly Podium 2.67%

Julianna Strega 2.67%

Giant Reign 2.33%

Santa Cruz Nomad 2.33%

Specialized Stumpjumper 2.33%

Transition TR250 2.33%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 2.33%

Intense 951 2.00%

Scott Gambler 2.00%

Hardtail 2.00%

Commencal Supreme 2.00%

Trek Slash 1.67%

Norco Fluid 1.33%

YT Tues 1.33%

Norco Range 1.00%

Banshee Rune 1.00%

Ghost Riot 1.00%

Kona Operator 1.00%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 1.00%

Santa Cruz Bronson 1.00%

Banshee Legend 0.67%

Canfield Jedi 0.67%

Commencal Meta 0.67%

Evil Following 0.67%

Pivot Phoenix 0.67%

Polygon Collosus DH 0.67%

Transition TR450 0.67%

Yeti SB6 0.67%

Evil Undead 0.33%

Intense M16 0.33%

Intense M9 0.33%

Kona Process 0.33%

Norco Vixa 0.33%

Norco Sight 0.33%

NS Fuzz 0.33%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 0.33%

Trek Remedy 0.33%

Yeti 303 0.33%

Cove Shocker 0.33%

Cannondale Judge 0.33%

Cannondale Jekyl 0.33%

Specialized Big Hit 0.33%





Frames Opening Day 2016:



Specialized Demo 14.5%

Norco Aurum 10.5%

Devinci Wilson 5.5%

Giant Glory 5%

Santa Cruz V10 4%

Trek Session 3.5%

Transition TR500 3%

Kona Operator 2.5%

YT Tues 2%

Giant Reign 2%

Commencal Supreme V3 2%

Giant Trance 1.5%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 1.5%

Knolly Podium 1.5%

Transition TR450 1.5%

Intense M16 1.5%

Intense M9 1.5%

Intense 951 1.5%

Norco Team DH 1.5%

Norco Aline 1.5%

Diamondback Mission 1.5%

Canfield Jedi 1.5%

Zerode 1.5%

Pivot Phoenix 1.5%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 1%

Specialized Enduro 1%

Banshee Legend 1%

Santa Cruz Nomad 1%

Turner DHR 1%

Mondraker Summum 1%

Polygon Collosus DH 1%

Norco Shore 1%

Transition Patrol 1%

Commencal Meta 1%

Scott Gambler 1%

Banshee Darkside .5%

Banshee Rune .5%

Banshee Spitfire .5%

Trek Remedy .5%

Trek Slash .5%

Devinci Fanatik .5%

Devinci Spartan .5%

Devinci Troy .5%

Norco Range .5%

Norco Sight .5%

Norco Fluid .5%

Norco Bline .5%

Specialized Status .5%

Specialized Stumpjumper .5%

Specialized SX Trail .5%

Rocky Mountain Altitude .5%

Rocky Mountain Slayer .5%

Transition Covert .5%

Transition TR250 .5%

Ghost Riot .5%

Ghost DH .5%

Saracen Myst .5%

Knolly Delirium .5%

Scott Voltage .5%

Santa Cruz Bronson .5%

NS Fuzz .5%

Evil Undead .5%

Morewood Makulu .5%

Ibis Mojo .5%

Cavalerie Anakin .5%





Frames Opening Day 2015:



Specialized Demo 17%

Devinci Wilson 13%

Norco Aurum 9%

Santa Cruz V10 7%

Giant Glory 5%

Giant Reign 5%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 5%

Transition TR500 4%

Transition TR450 3%

Trek Session 2%

Knolly Podium 2%

Lapierre DH 2%

Zerode 2%

Cove Shocker 2%

Kona Stab 2%

Evil Undead 2%

Intense M9 2%

Norco A-line 2%

Kona Operator 2%

Intense 951 1%

Specialized Enduro 1%

Cove Playmate 1%

Trek Slash 1%

Foes Hydro 1%

Norco Range 1%

Banshee Darkside 1%

Scott Voltage 1%

NS Fuzz 1%

Specialized Status 1%

Banshee Rune 1%

Morpheus DH 1%









Forks Opening Day 2019:



RockShox BoXXer 36.07%

Fox 40 15.57%

Fox 36 14.75%

RockShox Lyrik 12.30%

RockShox Pike 3.28%

RockShox BoXXer w/ Ohlins 0.82%

DVO Diamond 0.82%

DVO Onyx 0.82%

Fox 34 0.82%

Manitou Dorado 0.82%

Marzocchi 66 0.82%

Yari 0.82%





Forks Opening Day 2018:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 34.00%

Fox 40 (all) 28.33%

Fox 36 10.00%

RockShox Pike 9.00%

RockShox Lyrik 6.00%

Fox 34 3.00%

Marzocchi 888 2.33%

Ohlins 2.00%

Marzocchi 55/66 1.33%

X Fusion Sweep 1.33%

DVO Diamond 1.33%

DVO Emerald 1.00%

Cannondale Lefty 0.33%



Forks Opening Day 2016:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 34%

Fox 40 (all) 24%

RockShox Pike 12%

Fox 36 8%

Marzocchi 888 4%

Marzocchi 55/66 3%

RockShox Lyrik 2%

RockShox Sektor 2%

Fox 34 2%

BOS Idylle 2%

RockShox Domain 1%

RockShox Revelation 1%

Marzocchi EXR 1%

Marzocchi 380 1%

Manitou Travis 1%

BOS Deville 1%

X Fusion Sweep 1%



Forks Opening Day 2015:



RockShox Boxxer (all) 35%

Fox 40 (all) 23%

Marzocchi 55/66 9%

Marzocchi 888 7%

Marzocchi 380 (all) 6%

Fox 36 4%

RockShox Pike 4%

RockShox Lyrik 4%

RockShox Domain 2%

BOS Idylle 2%

Manitou Dorado 1%

Suntour Rux 1%

Fox 34 1%

Marzocchi Junior T 1%







Shocks Opening Day 2019:



RockShox Vivid Coil 22.88%

Fox DH X2 Coil 9.32%

Fox DH X2 Coil 9.32%

RockShox Super Deluxe 8.47%

Fox X2 Float 6.78%

Fox DPX2 5.93%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5.93%

Fox Van Coil 4.24%

Ohlins Coil 3.39%

Fox / Trek Thru Shaft 3.39%

Fox Float X2 Air 1.69%

Fox X2 Coil 1.69%

RockShox Deluxe 0.85%

DVO Jade 0.85%

DVO Topaz 0.85%

Fox DH RC2 0.85%

Fox DH X2 0.85%

Fox DH X2 Air 0.85%

Fox DHX 0.85%

Fox DHX Coil 0.85%

Fox DHX RC4 0.85%

Fox DHX X2 Coil 0.85%

Fox DHX2 Air 0.85%

Fox DP X2 Air 0.85%

Fox Float CTD 0.85%

Fox Float X 0.85%

Fox Nude 0.85%

RockShox Lyrik Coil 0.85%

Marzocchi Coil 0.85%

Ohlins Air 0.85%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 0.85%

RockShox Vivid Air 0.85%





Shocks Opening Day 2018:



Fox DHX (inc X2) 21.33%

RockShox Vivid Coil 20.33%

Cane Creek DB Coil 9.33%

Rockshox Vivid Air 8.67%

Cane Creek DB Air 6.00%

Fox Float X (Inc X2) 5.33%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5.00%

Ohlins 5.00%

RockShox Monarch 4.00%

Fox Float 2.33%

Xfusion Vector 2.00%

Hard Tail 2.00%

Marzocchi Rocco 1.67%

DVO Jade Coil 1.67%

RockShox Kage 1.00%

Cane Creek Inline 1.00%

BOS Stoy 1.00%

Push 1.00%

Fox Van 0.67%

DVO Topaz 0.67%



Shocks Opening Day 2016:



Fox DHX (inc X2) 26%

Cane Creek DB Coil 12%

RockShox Vivid Coil 11%

Fox Float X (Inc X2) 7%

Fox Van 7%

RockShox Monarch Plus 5%

Fox Float 5%

Marzocchi C2R 5%

RockShox Kage 4%

Marzocchi Rocco 4%

DVO Jade Coil 3%

Xfusion Vector 3%

Rockshox Vivid Air 2%

RockShox Monarch 1%

Ohlins 1%

Cane Creek Inline 1%

Cane Creek DB Air 1%

BOS Stoy 1%

Marzocchi Rocco Air 1%



Shocks Opening Day 2015:



Fox DHX (all) 28%

Rockshox Monarch Plus 11%

RockShox Vivid Coil 11%

Cane Creek DB Coil 9%

Fox Van 7%

Fox Float X 7%

Fox Float RP23 6%

RockShox Kage 5%

RockShox Vivid Air 4%

Marzocchi Rocco 4%

Cane Creek DB Air 2%

BOS Stoy 2%

Marzocchi Moto C2R 1%

RockShox Monarch 1%

Ohlins 1%

Cane Creek Inline 1%







Brakes Opening Day 2019:



SRAM Code 42.06%

SRAM Guide 32.71%

Shimano Saint 12.15%

Shimano XT 4.67%

Shimano SLX 3.74%

SRAM GX 0.93%

Hope 0.93%

TRP G spec 0.93%

SRAM X01 0.93%

Shimano Zee 0.93%





Brakes Opening Day 2018:



SRAM Guide (all) 32.67%

Shimano Saint 17.67%

SRAM Code (all) 11.67%

Shimano Zee 10.33%

SRAM Elixir (all) 8.67%

Shimano XT 5.33%

Shimano Deore 2.67%

SRAM XO 2.33%

Shimano SLX 2.00%

SRAM Juicy 2.00%

Formula R0R 1.33%

Shimano XTR 1.00%

Hope 1.00%

Magura 0.67%

TRP 0.67%



Brakes Opening Day 2016:



Shimano Saint 29%

SRAM Guide (all) 21%

Avid Code (all) 13%

Shimano Zee 11%

Avid Elixir (all) 9%

Avid XO 5%

Shimano SLX 4%

Shimano Deore 2%

Shimano XT 1%

Shimano XTR 1%

Avid Juicy 1%

Avid DB 1%

Formula T1 1%

Formula R0 1%



Brakes Opening Day 2015:



Shimano Saint 28%

Shimano Zee 14%

Avid Code (all) 14%

Avid Elixir (all) 13%

SRAM Guide 5%

Avid Juicy 5%

Avid XO 5%

Shimano XT 3%

Hope Tech 3 3%

Hayes 9 2%

Formula RX 2%

Shimano XTR 2%

Shimano SLX 2%

Shimano Deore 1%

Formula Oro 1%







Derailleurs Opening Day 2019:



SRAM GX 29.25%

SRAM XO 22.64%

SRAM XO1 14.15%

Shimano Zee 7.55%

Shimano Saint 6.60%

SRAM X9 4.72%

Shimano XTR 4.72%

Shimano XT 3.77%

SRAM NX 1.89%

SRAM G2 0.94%

SRAM X7 0.94%

SRAM XX 0.94%



Derailleurs Opening Day 2018:



SRAM XO 17.33%

SRAM GX 14.33%

Shimano Zee 14.00%

Shimano Saint 12.67%

SRAM X9 7.67%

SRAM X7 5.33%

Shimano SLX 4.67%

SRAM XO1 4.33%

SRAM NX 4.00%

Shimano Deore 3.67%

Shimano XT 3.33%

SRAM X5 2.33%

Shimano XTR 2.00%

SRAM X11 2.00%

Single Speed 1.33%

Shimano Altus 1.00%



Derailleurs Opening Day 2016:



Shimano Saint 20%

Shimano Zee 19%

SRAM XO1 11%

SRAM XO 10%

SRAM X7 10%

SRAM X9 7%

Shimano SLX 3%

SRAM GX 3%

Gearbox Bike 3%

Shimano XTR 2%

Shimano XT 2%

Shimano Deore 3%

SRAM X5 2%

Single Speed 2%

SRAM XX1 1%

Shimano Altus 1%

Shimano Acera 1%

Chainless 1%



Derailleurs Opening Day 2015:



SRAM XO 21%

SRAM X9 17%

Shimano Saint 17%

Shimano Zee 13%

SRAM XO1 8%

SRAM X5 7%

Shimano XT 6%

Shimano XTR 4%

SRAM X7 3%

Shimano Deore 2%

SRAM XX1 2%







Rims Opening Day 2019:



DT Swiss 25.23%

Race Face 12.15%

e13 9.35%

Sun Ringle 9.35%

WTB 7.48%

Specialized Roval 6.54%

Spank 6.54%

Bontrager 4.67%

Mavic 3.74%

Easton 2.80%

Stans 2.80%

ENVE 1.87%

Santa Cruz 1.87%

Syncros 1.87%

Alex Rims 0.93%

Atomlab 0.93%

Hope 0.93%

SRAM 0.93%



Rims Opening Day 2018:



DT Swiss 22.67%

Sun Ringle 11.67%

E*thirteen 9.33%

Spank 7.33%

Stan's 7.00%

Mavic 6.00%

Specialized Roval 5.33%

Giant 4.67%

WTB 4.67%

Raceface 4.00%

NOBL 2.67%

Bontrager 2.33%

Alex Rims 2.00%

ENVE 1.83%

Easton 1.50%

Santa Cruz 1.33%

SRAM 1.33%

Hope 1.00%

Industry 9 0.67%

Shimano 0.67%

Syncros 0.67%

NOVATEC 0.67%

FSA 0.67%



Rims Opening Day 2016:



DT Swiss 21%

Mavic 13%

Sun Ringle 9%

Stan's 9%

Spank 9%

Easton 4%

Bontrager 3%

Nukeproof 3%

Raceface 3%

Specialized Roval 2%

E*thirteen 2%

Kore 2%

Industry 9 2%

Alex Rims 1%

Shimano 1%

Syncros 1%

Azonic 1%

Giant 1%

Enkei 1%

Diamondback 1%

Hope 1%

NS 1%



Rims Opening Day 2015:



Sun Ringle 21%

Mavic 18%

DT Swiss 13%

Easton 9%

Specialized Roval 8%

Alex Rims 6%

Stan's 4%

Spank 3%

Shimano 2%

Syncros 2%

Transition Revolution 2%

Novatec 2%

Bontrager 2%

WTB 1%

Azonic 1%

Spinergy 1%

Jalco 1%

Giant 1%

Crank Brothers 1%

E*thirteen 1%

Nukeproof 1%





Front Tires Opening Day 2019:



Maxxis Minion DHF 38.61%

Maxxis Assegai 9.90%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 8.91%

Specialized Butcher 6.93%

Maxxis High Roller 2 5.94%

Onza Aquilla 4.95%

Maxxis DHF 3.96%

Specialized 2.97%

Bontrager G5 2.97%

e13 LG1 2.97%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.97%

Maxxis HighRoller 1.98%

WTB 1.98%

Bontrager G4 0.99%

Bontrager SE4 0.99%

Continental Der Kaiser 0.99%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 0.99%



Rear Tires Opening Day 2019:



Maxxis Minion DHR II 29.41%

Maxxis Minion DHF 11.76%

Specialized Butcher 6.86%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 5.88%

Maxxis High Roller 2 4.90%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 4.90%

Maxxis Aggressor 3.92%

Maxxis High Roller 3.92%

Onza Aquilla 3.92%

Bontrager G5 2.94%

Maxxis DHR II 2.94%

Maxxis DHR II 2.94%

E 13 LG1 1.96%

Maxxis Assegai 1.96%

WTB 1.96%

Bontrager 0.98%

Bontrager G4 0.98%

Bontrager SE4 0.98%

Continental Baron 0.98%

Maxxis DHR 0.98%

Maxxis Minion DHR 0.98%

Schwalbe Muddy Mary 0.98%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 0.98%

Specialized 0.98%

Specialized Slaughter 0.98%





Tires Opening Day 2018:



Maxxis Minion DHF 34.33%

Maxxis Minion DHR 16.67%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 15.00%

Maxxis High Roller 2 7.33%

Maxxis Minion DHR 2 4.17%

Bontrager G4 4.00%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.67%

Specialized Butcher 2.50%

Maxxis High Roller 2.50%

Continental Baron 1.33%

Schwalbe Muddy Marry 1.17%

Specialized Slaughter 1.00%

Schwalbe Nobby Nick 1.00%

Continental Trail King 1.00%

Kenda Nevegal 0.83%

Maxxis Ardent 0.67%

Maxxis Shorty 0.67%

Bontrager XR3 0.67%

Kenda Honey Badger 0.67%

Schwalbe Wickid Will 0.67%

Maxxis Icon 0.67%

WTB Vigilante 0.17%

Continental Mountain King 0.17%

Schwalbe Racing Ralph 0.17%



Tires Opening Day 2016:



Maxxis Minion DHF 25%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 21%

Specialized Butcher 10.5%

Maxxis High Roller 2 9.5%

Maxxis High Roller 6%

Bontrager G4 5.5%

Maxxis Minion DHR 4%

Maxxis Minion DHR 2 2.5%

Maxxis Ardent 2%

Specialized Slaughter 2%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 1.5%

Schwalbe Nobby Nick 1.5%

Maxxis Shorty 1.5%

Continental Kaiser 1%

Kenda Nevegal 1%

Hutchinson Toro 1%

Bontrager XR3 1%

WTB Vigilante 1%

Kenda El Moco .5%

Kenda Honey Badger .5%

Continental Trail King .5%

Maxxis Minion SS .5%

WTB Prowler .5%



Tires Opening Day 2015:



Maxxis Minion DHF 33%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 25%

Maxxis High Roller 2 16%

Specialized Butcher 7%

Maxxis High Roller 6%

Maxxis Minion DHR 3%

Continental Kaiser 3%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2%

Bontrager G4 2%

Maxxis Ardent 2%

Kenda Nevagal 1%





DH Wheel Size Opening Day 2019:



27.5 inch 67.92%

29 inch 26.42%

26 inch 5.66%



DH Wheel Size Opening Day 2018:



29 inch 6.00%

27.5 inch 49.00%

26 inch 44.83%

24 inch 0.17%



DH Wheel Size Opening Day 2016:



27.5 inch 50%

26 inch 49%

24 inch 1%



DH Wheel Size Opening Weekend 2015:



26 inch 90%

27.5 inch 10%







Tire Setup Opening Day 2019:



Tubeless 50.93%

Tubes 49.07%



Inserts:



No 88.79%

Cushcore 6.54%

FTD 1.87%

Procore 1.87%

Huck Norris 0.93%



Tire Setup Opening Day 2018:



Tube 55.00%

Tubeless 39.67%

Insert 5.33%



Flats 78.5% Clipless 21.5%



Opening Day 2019:



Clipless 21.5%

Flats 78.5%



Opening Day 2018:



Clipless 23%

Flats 77%



Opening Day 2016:



Clipless 27%

Flats 73%



Opening Day 2015:



Clipless 16%

Flats 84%



79.44% Male 20.56% Female



Opening Day 2019:



Male 79.44%

Female 20.56%



Opening Day 2018:



Male 79%

Female 21%



Opening Day 2016:



Male 78%

Female 22%



Opening Day 2015:



Male 84%

Female 16%





Helmets Opening Day 2019:



TLD 28.04%

Fox 19.63%

Bell 13.08%

IXS 13.08%

Giro 5.61%

POC 4.67%

661 2.80%

Kali 2.80%

Specialized 2.80%

Leatt 1.87%

6D 0.93%

Lazer 0.93%

MET 0.93%

ONE 0.93%

Shoei 0.93%

Urge 0.93%



Helmets Opening Day 2018:



Troy Lee Designs 26.33%

Fox 22.33%

Bell 10.33%

Giro 9.00%

IXS 5.33%

661 5.33%

Kali 4.33%

Other 4.33%

POC 3.67%

Specialized 3.00%

100% 2.67%

urge 1.33%

One 0.67%

O'Neil 0.67%

MET 0.33%

6D 0.33%



Helmets Opening Day 2016:



Troy Lee Designs 33%

Fox 19%

IXS 16%

Giro 11%

Bell 8%

POC 4%

661 3%

Specialized 3%

100% 1%

Kali 1%

Suomy 1%



Helmets Opening Day 2012:



Troy Lee Designs 38%

661 11%

Giro 9%

Protec 7%

Urge 7%

Fox 7%

Bell 7%

THE 4%

POC 2%

Fly 2%

Specialized 1%

Mace 1%

MET 1%

Bluegrass 1%

Kali 1%

Suomy 1%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2019



No 89.72%

Yes 10.28%



Neck Braces Opening Day 2018



No Brace 82.33%

Yes 17.67%



Neck Braces Opening Day 2016:



No Brace 77%

Brace 23%



Neck Braces Opening Day 2012:



No Brace 77%

Brace 23%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2019:



TLD 20.00%

Fox 16.67%

IXS 14.44%

Race Face 12.22%

Dakine 8.89%

POC 7.78%

661 5.56%

Dainese 3.33%

G Form 2.22%

Leatt 2.22%

O'neal 2.22%

Fly 1.11%

ION 1.11%

None 1.11%

TSG 1.11%



Pads and protections Opening Day 2018:



TLD 19.00%

Fox 14.00%

Race Face 14.00%

N/A 13.00%

IXS 10.67%

POC 10.33%

661 4.67%

Dakine 2.67%

Dainese 2.33%

Alpine Stars 1.33%

GForm 1.33%

Fly 1.00%

Kali 1.00%

O/Neal 1.00%

Seven 1.00%

AsterISK 0.67%

Leatt 0.67%

Nukeproof 0.67%

Lizard Skins 0.33%

TSG 0.33%



It wasn't exactly sunshine and hero dirt when the Whistler Bike Park flipped their chairlift on for the season, but a crew of over a hundred warmly-dressed park rats hit the mud to celebrate regardless. While that number is roughly a third as many that were out the previous year's (sunny) opening Friday, Saturday saw a blazing sun that quickly dried out the trails and brought out the crowds.Asking around, it sounded like many were spending their first bike park day of the year by smashing out continuous A-Line laps, and there was a steady stream of riders coming in hot off the GLC jump to finish their runs.After having someone much smarter than myself do the math, this year's opening day stats are in and similar to 2018, with a few interesting exceptions. First up, the Specialized Demo is still the most popular downhill bike in the park at 7.08%, but YT's Tues jumped from a measly 1.33% last year to 6.19% and second place in 2019. For some reference, the Demo was at its peak in 2015 when 17% of riders in the Whistler Bike Park were on one.On the suspension front, the BoXXer is still far more common than the 40 (36.07% versus 15.57%), but it's a much more balanced story when there's only one crown: The 36 nets 14.75%, while the Pike and Lyrik account for 15.58% when added together.And who doesn't like to talk about wheel sizes? Me, and probably most of you as well, but stay with me here. Last year, just 6% of riders were on 29" wheels, but that number has exploded to 26.42% in 2019. Mid-sized wheels have become much more common, too, jumping from 49.00% to 67.92%, which means one thing: Our old friend, the 26'' wheel, dropped from nearly half to just 5.66%. And I wonder where that guy with the 24" rear wheel from 2018 was this year?The other big mover is tire inserts, more than doubling from just over 5% last year to 11.2% in 2019, although that figure is still lower than I would have guessed.