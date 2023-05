Opening Day Survey 2023: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park

Opening Day 2023:



Male 84%

Female 16%





Opening Day 2022:



Male 74%

Female 26%





Opening Day 2021:



Male 76.85%

Female 23.15%





Opening Day 2020:



Male 74.23%

Female 25.77%









Wheel Size Opening Day 2023:



27.5 inch 47%

29 inch 29%

Mullet 29/27.5 22%

26 inch 2%





Wheel Size Opening Day 2022:



27.5 inch 52%

29 inch 39%

Mullet 29/27.5 10%

26 inch 1%





Wheel Size Opening Day 2021:



27.5 inch 67.36%

29 inch 27.37%

26 inch 2.11%

Mullet 29/27.5 2.11%

Mullet 27.5/26 1.05%





Wheel Size Opening Day 2020:



27.5 inch 55.91%

29 inch 26.88%

26 inch 12.90%

20 inch 3.23%

Mullet 1.08%





Linear chart of wheel size use over time.



Opening Day 2023:



Flats 78%

Clipless 22%





Opening Day 2022:



Flats 71%

Clipless 29%





Opening Day 2021:



Flats 84.21%

Clipless 15.79%





Opening Day 2020:



Flats 65.82%

Clipless 34.18%







Frames Opening Day 2023



Santa Cruz V10 8%

Transition Patrol 6%

Norco Aurum 6%

Commencal Supreme 5%

Commencal Meta AM 5%

Scott Gambler 4%

Commencal Clash 4%

Specialized Demo 4%

Santa Cruz Nomad 3%

Norco Range 3%

Norco Sight 3%

Transition TR11 3%

Giant Reign 2%

Santa Cruz Megatower 2%

Norco Shore 2%

Specialized Enduro 2%

Transition Spire 2%

Kona Process 153 2%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 2%

Commencal Furious 2%

GT Fury 2%

Forbidden Dreadnought 2%

Trek Session 2%

Canyon Sender 2%

Pivot Mach 5.5 1%

Trek Remedy 1%

Transition Sentinel 1%

Transition Scout 1%

Mondraker Superfoxy 1%

Specialized Status 160 1%

Norco Fluid 1%

GT Force 1%

GT Sanction 1%

YT Capra 1%

Ghost Riot 1%

Trek Fuel EX 1%

Evil Wreckoning 1%

Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt 1%

Canfield Jedi 1%

Trek Slash 1%

Commencal SX 1%

Devinci Wilson 1%

Raaw Madonna 1%

Kona Operator 1%

Evil Insurgent 1%

Chromag Stylus 1%

Zerode G3 1%

Prime Rocket 1%





Frames Opening Day 2022



Norco Aurum 10%

Trek Session 7%

Canyon Sender 4%

Commencal Supreme DH 4%

Norco Sight 4%

Santa Cruz Bronson 4%

Specialized Enduro 4%

Commencal Clash 3%

Norco Fluid 3%

Santa Cruz V10 3%

YT Capra 3%

Commencal Meta 2%

Devinci Spartan 2%

Giant Glory 2%

Knolly Delirium 2%

Pivot Firebird 2%

Raaw DH 2%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 2%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 2%

Santa Cruz Nomad 2%

Scott Ransom 2%

Specialized Demo 2%

Trek Slash 2%

YT Tues 2%

Antidote Darkmatter 1%

Canyon Spectral 1%

Chromag Minor Threat 1%

Commencal Furious 1%

Commencal Supreme 20'" 1%

Devinci Wilson 1%

Evil Wreckoning 1%

Forbidden Dreadnaught 1%

Giant Reign 1%

Giant Trance 1%

GT Fury 1%

Intense M29 1%

Kona Operator 1%

Liv Hail 1%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 1%

Rocky Mountain Pipeline 1%

Santacruz Megatower 1%

Scott Gambler 1%

Transition 11 1%

Transition Patrol 1%

Trek Fuel Ex 1%

Trek Remedy 1%

We Are One Arrival 1%

Yeti SB150 1%

Zerode Katipo 1%





Frames Opening Day 2021



Giant Reign 6.32%

Norco Range 6.32%

Norco Aurum 5.26%

Commencal Furious 4.21%

Commencal Supreme 4.21%

GT Fury 4.21%

Kona Process 4.21%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 4.21%

Commencal Meta 3.16%

Giant Glory 3.16%

GT Force Commencal Meta 3.16%

Santa Cruz V10 3.16%

Specialized Stumpjumper 3.16%

Trek Remedy 3.16%

Trek Session 3.16%

Commencal Clash 2.11%

Devinci Wilson 2.11%

Knolly Warden 2.11%

Kona Operator 2.11%

Liv Hail 2.11%

Santa Cruz Nomad 2.11%

Scott Gambler 2.11%

Specialized Enduro 2.11%

Trek Slash 2.11%

YT Tues 2.11%

Zerode G2 2.11%

Canyon Sender 1.05%

Giant Trance 1.05%

Juliana Strega 1.05%

Norco Shore 1.05%

Norco Sight 1.05%

Pivot Mach 6 1.05%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.05%

Santa Cruz Bronson 1.05%

Specialized Demo 1.05%

Specialized Status 1.05%

Transition Spur 1.05%

Transition TR500 1.05%

Yeti SB150 1.05%

Yeti SB165 1.05%

YT Capra 1.05%





Frames Opening Day 2020



Specialized Demo 9.77%

GT Fury 6.02%

Giant Glory 4.14%

Trek Remedy 3.38%

YT Tues 3.01%

Commencal Supreme 3.01%

Norco Range 3.01%

Rocky Mountain Slayer 3.01%

Santa Cruz Nomad 3.01%

Commencal Meta 3.01%

Santa Cruz V10 2.63%

Rocky Mountain Maiden 2.63%

Trek Session 2.26%

Norco Aurum 2.26%

Specialized Enduro 2.26%

Commencal Furious 2.26%

Giant Reign 2.26%

Norco HSP 2.26%

YT Capra 2.26%

Transition Patrol 1.88%

Devinci Wilson 1.88%

Rocky Mountain Altitude 1.88%

Rocky Mountain Flatline 1.88%

Intense M16 1.50%

Trek Slash 1.50%

Kona Operator 1.50%

Scott Gambler 1.50%

Canyon Sender 1.50%

Liv Hail 1.50%

Norco Sight 1.50%

Specialized Stumpjumper 1.13%

Commencal Meta AM 1.13%

Yeti SB 150 1.13%

Yeti SB5 1.13%

Devinci Spartan 0.75%

Pivot Pheonix 0.75%

Transition Sentinel 0.75%

Yeti SB 165 0.75%

Scott Ransom 0.75%

GT Force 0.75%

Santacruz Megatower 0.75%

Santacruz 5010 0.75%

Transition TR 500 0.75%

Kona Process 0.75%

Cube Stereo 0.75%

Pivot Firebird 0.75%

Giant Trance 0.38%

GT Sanction 0.38%

Knolly Podium 0.38%

Transition TR 450 0.38%

Cove STD 0.38%

Orbea 0.38%

Knolly Delerium 0.38%

Nuke Proof 0.38%

Knolly Warden 0.38%

Yeti SB6 0.38%

RAAW Madonna 0.38%

Scott Spark 0.38%

Rocky Mountain Element 0.38%

Scott Genius 0.38%

Intense Tracer 0.38%

Banchee Scream 0.38%





Linear chart of frame brand popularity over time.



Forks Opening Day 2023:



Fox 40 23%

Fox 38 18%

RockShox Boxxer 15%

RockShox Zeb 11%

Fox 36 8%

RockShox Lyrik 7%

Marzocchi Bomber 58 2%

Ohlins DH38 2%

RockShox Pike 2%

Manitou Machete 1%

Ride1Up Prodigy (?) 1%

Ohlins RXF 36 1%

Formula Selva 1%

RockShox Recon 1%

Fox 34 1%

Formula Nero 1%

Cane Creek Helm 1%

Suntour Aion 1%

DVO Diamond 1%

Manitou Mezzer 1%





Forks Opening Day 2022:



Fox 40 27%

RockShox Boxxer 24%

Fox 38 14%

Fox 36 13%

RockShox Lyrik 6%

RockShox Zeb 6%

Marzocchi Bomber 58 2%

DVO Onyx 1%

EXT ERA 1%

Marzocchi 380 1%

Marzocchi Bomber Z1 1%

Ohlins RXF 36 1%

Ohlins DH 38 1%

RockShox Yari 1%

SR Suntour Rux 1%





Forks Opening Day 2021:



RockShox Boxxer 25.26%

RockShox Lyrik 17.89%

Fox 36 16.84%

Fox 40 14.74%

RockShox Yari 8.42%

Fox 38 6.32%

RockShox Pike 3.16%

Marzocchi Bomber 2.11%

RockShox Zeb 2.11%

Fox 34 1.05%

RockShox SID 1.05%

RockShox Totem 1.05%





Forks Opening Day 2020:



RockShox Boxxer 19.80%

RockShox Lyrik 17.82%

Fox 36 16.83%

RockShox Pike 6.93%

Fox 40 6.93%

Fox 34 4.95%

RockShox Yari 3.96%

Marzocchi 58 2.97%

Fox 49 1.98%

Fox 38 1.98%

DVO Diamond 1.98%

Marzocchi Z1 1.98%

Marzocchi Monster T 1.98%

SR Suntour 1.98%

X Fusion 1.98%

RockShox Totem 0.99%

RockShox Sektor 0.99%

DVO Emereld 0.99%

DVO Onyx 0.99%

Manitou Dorado 0.99%

Marzocchi 66 0.99%





Forks Opening Day 2019:



RockShox BoXXer 36.07%

Fox 40 15.57%

Fox 36 14.75%

RockShox Lyrik 12.30%

RockShox Pike 3.28%

RockShox BoXXer w/ Ohlins 0.82%

DVO Diamond 0.82%

DVO Onyx 0.82%

Fox 34 0.82%

Manitou Dorado 0.82%

Marzocchi 66 0.82%

Yari 0.82%



Linear chart of fork model popularity over time.



Shocks Opening Day 2023:



Fox DHX2 21%

RockShox Super Deluxe 16%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 16%

Fox Float X2 13%

Fox Float X 6%

Fox Float DPX2 5%

Ohlins TTX22 4%

RockShox Vivid 2%

XFusion O2 2%

DVO Topaz 2%

Marzocchi Bomber CR 2%

EXT Arma 2%

RockShox Deluxe Re:Activ 1%

RockShox Monarch 1%

Formula MOD 1%

Cane Creek DB Coil 1%

DVO Jade X 1%

RockShox Kage 1%

EXT Storia 1%

Nothing 1%





Shocks Opening Day 2022:



RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 23%

Fox Float X2 22%

Fox DHX2 20%

RockShox Super Deluxe 11%

EXT Storia 4%

Fox Float DPX2 4%

Cane Creek DB coil 3%

Fox Float X 3%

RockShox Vivid 3%

Marzocchi Bomber CR 2%

Ohlins TTX22 2%

RockShox Monarch 2%

DVO Jade 1%





Shocks Opening Day 2021:



RockShox Super Deluxe 22.11%

Fox DHX2 17.89%

RockShox Vivid Coil 13.68%

Fox Float X2 7.37%

RockShox Deluxe 6.32%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 6.32%

Fox X2 3.16%

DVO Jade 2.11%

Fox Float 2.11%

Marzocchi Bomber CR 2.11%

RockShox Monarch 2.11%

RockShox Monarch Plus 2.11%

RockShox Vivid Air 2.11%

Cane Creek DB Air 1.05%

Float X2 1.05%

Fox DHX 1.05%

Fox Float X 1.05%

Fox RC2 1.05%

Fox Van RC 1.05%

Marzocchi MOTO C2R 1.05%

Ohlins TTX22 Coil 1.05%

Rock Shox Kage RC Coil 1.05%

RockShox SidLuxe 1.05%





Shocks Opening Day 2020:



Fox DHX2 12.68%

Fox Float X2 9.86%

RockShox Monarch Plus 8.45%

RockShox Vivid Coil 8.45%

RockShox Super Deluxe 8.45%

RockShox Monarch 5.63%

Fox Van RC 5.63%

Fox Float 5.63%

X Fusion Air 5.63%

RockShox Deluxe 4.23%

RockShox Vivid Air 2.82%

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil 2.82%

Fox RC2 2.82%

Fox DPX2 2.82%

DVO Air 2.82%

BOS 2.82%

Fox Nude 1.41%

Ohlins TTX22M 1.41%

Marzocchi Coil 1.41%

DVO Coil 1.41%

X Fusion Coil 1.41%

Cane Creek DB 1.41%





Linear chart of shock model popularity over time.



Brakes Opening Day 2023:



SRAM Code 26%

Shimano Saint 15%

TRP 13%

Shimano XT 9%

SRAM Guide 7%

Shimano Deore 5%

Magura MT7 5%

Hope Tech 4%

SRAM G2 4%

Formula Cura 3%

Shimano Zee 2%

Shimano SLX 2%

Radic Kaha 1%

Tektro Non-Series 1%

Avid Code 1%

Hayes Dominion A4 1%

Shimano MT420 1%





Brakes Opening Day 2022:



SRAM Code 39%

Shimano XT 10%

Shimano Saint 9%

SRAM Guide 8%

Magura MT7 6%

Shimano Non-Series 6%

Shimano Deore 5%

Shimano XTR 5%

TRP Quadiem 4%

TRP DH-R 3%

Shimano Zee 2%

SRAM G2 2%

Hope Tech Pro 4 1%





Brakes Opening Day 2021:



SRAM Code 31.91%

SRAM Guide 21.28%

Shimano Saint 12.77%

Shimano Non Series 7.45%

Shimano Zee 7.45%

TRP 4.23%

Shimano SLX 3.19%

Shimano XT 3.19%

Formula Cura 4 2.13%

Hope Tech 2.13%

Shimano XTR 1.06%

Avid Code 1.06%

Avid Elixir 1.06%

SRAM G2 1.06%





Brakes Opening Day 2020:



SRAM Code 26.14%

SRAM Guide 22.73%

Shimano Saint 10.23%

Shimano XT 9.09%

Shimano Non Series 7.95%

Shimano SLX 6.82%

Shimano Zee 3.41%

Shimano XTR 3.41%

Hope 3.41%

TRP 3.41%

Avid Juicy 2.27%

Magura 1.14%





Linear chart of brake model popularity over time.



Derailleurs Opening Day 2023:



SRAM GX DH 17%

SRAM GX Eagle 17%

Shimano XT 12s 13%

SRAM XO DH 10%

Shimano Saint 8%

SRAM XO1 Eagle 4%

SRAM SX Eagle 4%

SRAM GX 11s 4%

SRAM AXS 4%

Singlespeed 3%

SRAM XX1 Eagle 2%

SRAM NX Eagle 2%

Shimano Deore 12s 2%

Shimano Zee 2%

Shimano XTR 12s 1%

SRAM Force AXS 1%

Chainless 1%

Shimano XTR 11s 1%

Shimano XT 11s 1%

Pinion C1.6 1%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2022:



SRAM X01 DH 15%

SRAM GX DH 14%

SRAM GX Eagle 14%

SRAM X01 Eagle 14%

Shimano Saint 11%

Shimano XT 9%

Single Speed 5%

Shimano XTR 4%

Shimano Zee 3%

Chainless 2%

SRAM NX Eagle 2%

Gearbox 1%

Shimano SLX 1%

SRAM X01 Eagle AXS 1%

SRAM X5 1%

SRAM X7 1%

SRAM X9 1%

TRP DH 1%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2021:



SRAM GX 40%

SRAM XO 9.47%

Shimano XT 8.42%

SRAM XO1 6.32%

Shimano SLX 5.26%

Singlespeed 5.26%

SRAM NX 5.26%

Shimano Zee 4.21%

Shimano Deore 3.16%

Shimano Saint 2.11%

SRAM X7 2.11%

SRAM X9 2.11%

SRAM XX1 2.11%

Shimano XTR 1.05%

SRAM N9 1.05%

SRAM SX 1.05%

SRAM X5 1.05%





Derailleurs Opening Day 2020:



SRAM GX 35.85%

SRAM NX 11.32%

SRAM X0 11.32%

Shimano Zee 7.55%

SRAM X01 6.60%

Shimano Saint 5.66%

Shimano XT 4.72%

Shimano Deore 3.77%

SRAM X7 2.83%

Single Speed 2.83%

SRAM X9 1.89%

Shimano SLX 1.89%

SRAM X5 0.94%

Shimano XTR 0.94%

Black Box 0.94%

Box One 0.94%







Rims Opening Day 2023:



DT Swiss 35%

Raceface 9%

We Are One 7%

Chromag 6%

Bontrager 5%

e*thirteen 5%

Spank 5%

Unbranded/Mystery 4%

NOBL 3%

Reserve 3%

Roval 3%

Stans 3%

Alexrims 2%

WTB 2%

Shimano 1%

ENVE 1%

Kore 1%

Sun Ringle 1%

Crank Brothers 1%

Novatec 1%

Nukeproof 1%

Industry Nine 1%

Syncros 1%





Rims Opening Day 2022:



DT Swiss 24%

E Thirteen 9%

Bontrager 7%

Raceface 7%

Spank 7%

Stans 7%

We Are One 7%

WTB 6%

Industry Nine 4%

Giant 3%

Roval 3%

Unbranded 3%

Alex Rims 2%

Chromag 2%

Mavic 2%

Reserve 2%

Crankbrothers 1%

Enve 1%

Novatec 1%

Ride Alpha 1%

Sun Ringle 1%





Rims Opening Day 2021:



DT Swiss 25.26%

ethirteen 16.32%

Giant 9.47%

Race Face 8.95%

Bontrager 8.42%

Spank 5.79%

Roval 5.26%

Stans 3.68%

Chromag 3.16%

Sunringle 3.16%

We Are One 3.16%

WTB 2.11%

Easton 1.05%

Alex 1.05%

Hope 1.05%

NOBL 1.05%

NOX 1.05%





Rims Opening Day 2020:



DT Swiss 26.32%

WTB 10.53%

E13 7.89%

Race Face 6.58%

Mavic 6.58%

Specialized Roval 5.26%

Spank 5.26%

Stans 5.26%

Sun Ringle 3.95%

Bontrager 2.63%

Easton 2.63%

Alex Rims 2.63%

We Are One 2.63%

Reynolds 2.63%

Chromag 2.63%

Santa Cruz 1.32%

Syncros 1.32%

Zipp 1.32%

Crank Brothers 1.32%

Industry Nine 1.32%





Linear chart of rim brand popularity over time.



Front Tires Opening Day 2023:



Maxxis Assegai 56%

Maxxis DHF 21%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 7%

Continental Kryptotal FR 5%

Specialized Butcher 3%

Maxxis DHR 2%

Maxxis Dissector 1%

VEE Crown Gem 1%

Specialized Eliminator 1%

Continental Der Kaiser 1%

Versus 1%





Rear Tires Opening Day 2023:



Maxxis DHR 45%

Maxxis Assegai 13%

Maxxis DHF 13%

Schwalbe Big Betty 7%

Maxxis Dissector 6%

Continental Kryptotal RE 4%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 3%

Specialized Butcher 2%

VEE Crown Gem 1%

Specialized Eliminator 1%

Versus 1%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 1%

Delium 1%

Maxxis Aggressor 1%





Front Tires Opening Day 2022:



Maxxis Assegai 46%

Maxxis Minion DHF 23%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 7%

Maxxis Minion DHR 2 4%

Michelin DH 22 3%

Specialized Butcher 3%

e*thirteen LG1 2%

Maxxis High Roller 2 2%

WTB Vigilante 2%

Bontrager G5 1%

Bontrager XR5 1%

Continental Baron 1%

Maxxis Ardent 1%

Maxxis Shorty 1%

Onza Porcupine 1%

Specialized Cannibal 1%

WTB Trail Boss 1%





Rear Tires Opening Day 2022:



Maxxis Minion DHR 2 36%

Maxxis Minion DHF 15%

Maxxis Assegai 10%

Maxxis Dissector 8%

Maxxis High Roller 2 5%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 5%

Schwalbe Big Betty 4%

Specialized Butcher 4%

Michelin DH 22 3%

e*thirteen LG1 2%

Michelin DH 34 2%

WTB Trail Boss 2%

Bontrager G5 1%

Maxxis Aggressor 1%

Onza Porcupine 1%

WTB Vigilante 1%







Tires Opening Day 2021:



Maxxis Assegai 22.63%

Maxxis Minion DHF 17.37%

Maxxis Minion DHRII 17.89%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 8.42%

Specialized Butcher 5.79%

Maxxis Minion DHR 4.21%

Bontrager G5 3.16%

Maxxis High Roller II 3.16%

Continental Der Kaiser 2.11%

e*thirteen LG1 2.11%

Maxxis High Roller 2.11%

Bontrager G4 1.58%

Bontrager SE5 1.05%

Bontrager XR5 1.05%

Maxxis Dissector 1.05%

Michelin DH22 1.05%

Michelin Wild Enduro 1.05%

Bontrager SE4 0.53%

Maxxis Aggressor 0.53%

Maxxis Shorty 0.53%

Schwalbe Big Betty 0.53%

Schwalbe Dirty Dan 0.53%

Specialized Eliminator 0.53%

Vee Tire Gravity Co 0.53%

WTB Vigilante 0.53%





Front Tires Opening Day 2020:



Maxxis Minion DHF 46.60%

Maxxis Assegai 18.45%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 4.85%

Specialized Butcher 4.85%

Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.91%

Continental 2.91%

Michelin 2.91%

Maxxis High Roller 2 1.94%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 1.94%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 1.94%

e*thirteen LG1 1.94%

Bontrager G5 1.94%

Bontrager G4 1.94%

WTB 1.94%

Onza 1.94%

Schwalbe Black Jack 0.97%





Rear Tires Opening Day 2020:



Maxxis Minion DHR2 32.56%

Maxxis Minion DHF 16.28%

Maxxis High Roller 2 9.30%

Schwalbe Magic Mary 6.98%

Maxxis Minion DHR 4.65%

Specialized Butcher 4.65%

Maxxis Assegai 3.49%

Vee Tyre Co 3.49%

Schwalbe Muddy Mary 2.33%

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.33%

Bontrager SE4 2.33%

e*thirteen LG1 2.33%

Kenda 2.33%

Maxxis Disector 1.16%

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 1.16%

Bontrager G4 1.16%

Onza 1.16%

Goodyear Escape 1.16%

Continental 1.16%





Logarithmic chart of tire popularity over the past 4 years.



Tire Setup Opening Day 2023:



Tubeless 76%

Tubes 16%

Mixed 8%



Inserts 35.5%

No Inserts 64.5%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2022:



Tubeless 79%

Tubes 16%

Mixed 5%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2021:



Tubeless 54.74%

Tubes 33.68%

Mixed 11.58%





Tire Setup Opening Day 2020:



Tubeless 33.93%

Tubes 66.07%





Linear chart of tubeless use over time.



Helmets Opening Day 2023:



TLD 33%

Fox 23%

Bell 10%

Giro 6%

POC 5%

100% 4%

Leatt 3%

Kali 3%

Specialized 3%

Fly 2%

IXS 2%

Smith 2%

Bluegrass 2%

7IDP 1%

661 1%





Helmets Opening Day 2022:



TLD 31%

Fox 28%

Bell 7%

IXS 6%

POC 6%

Leatt 5%

100% 3%

Giro 3%

7idp 2%

Kali 2%

Smith 2%

Bluegrass 1%

Fly 1%

Shift 1%

Shred 1%

Specialized 1%





Helmets Opening Day 2021:



TLD 26.32%

Fox 23.16%

100% 10.53%

IXS 6.32%

POC 6.32%

Smith 6.32%

Bell 5.26%

Kali 3.16%

661 2.11%

Giro 2.11%

Leatt 2.11%

Specialized 2.11%

Protec 1.05%

Scott 1.05%

Suomy 1.05%

Urge 1.05%





Helmets Opening Day 2020:



Troy Lee Designs 33.33%

Fox 16.67%

Bell 12.22%

Poc 8.89%

Giro 7.78%

100% 7.78%

IXS 4.44%

Specialized 3.33%

661 1.11%

Leatt 1.11%

ONE 1.11%

7IDP 1.11%

Blue Grass 1.11%





Linear chart of helmet popularity over time.



Neck Braces Opening Day 2023



No 95%

Yes 5%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2022



No 98%

Yes 2%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2021



No 88.42%

Yes 11.58%





Neck Braces Opening Day 2020



No 78.57%

Yes 21.43%





Linear chart of neck brace usage over time.



Pads and protections Opening Day 2023:



Fox 32%

TLD 15%

POC 8%

Leatt 7%

Nothing 6%

Raceface 5%

Chromag 5%

7IDP 4%

IXS 4%

Space Brace 3%

Dakine 3%

"I don't know" 3%

G-Form 2%

Scott 2%

661 2%

Rapha 1%

100% 1%

Ion 1%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2022:



Fox 30%

Chromag 13%

TLD 11%

Raceface 9%

Leatt 6%

IXS 4%

POC 4%

G-Form 3%

Ion 3%

100% 2%

7idp 2%

Dakine 2%

No Pads 2%

Nukeproof 2%

ALK13 1%

Alpinestars 1%

Dainese 1%

"Elbow Pads on the Knees" 1%

"I don't know what I'm wearing" 1%

Rapha 1%

Scott 1%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2021:



Fox 22.35%

POC 16.47%

Race Face 12.94%

Dakine 9.41%

Chromag 8.24%

TLD 3.53%

Ion 2.35%

IXS 14.12%

7idp 2.35%

NF 2.35%

661 1.18%

Dainese 1.18%

G-Form 1.18%

Leatt 1.18%

Sweet Protection 1.18%





Pads and protections Opening Day 2020:



Fox 27.78%

ISX 13.89%

Race Face 13.89%

Troy Lee Designs 11.11%

Leatt 8.33%

None 8.33%

POC 5.56%

661 5.56%

Dakine 2.78%

G-Form 2.78%





Linear chart of pad popularity over time.

It's been unseasonably hot and dry up here in the Pacific Northwest, and although that doesn't bode too well for the dirt conditions this summer it did bring one nice thing: a beautiful opening day for the Whistler Bike Park. Trails were snow-free and even a bit dusty in some areas, the lines were sunny, and the skies were blue. Underneath all that sun were a whole lot of people on bikes, so our Pinkbike Census Bureau representative posted up in the gondola line to ask 100 of those people about their bike park setups. Below you'll find the results of that highly methodical research, as well as the data from years past.There are some interesting trends that are starting to track, as well as some upsets to some otherwise consistent bikes and components. Dig into the numbers and see just how things are shaping up in 2023.It's worth pointing out that a possible driver for the lower number of women this year might be due to the RideLab festival that was taking place in Squamish all week. Though it finished up the day before Whismas, it's possible a lot of attendees stuck around the Squamish area instead of heading north.