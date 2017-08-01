Whistler Performance Lubricants Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

About Whistler Performance Lubricants Inc:

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and most recently expanded by the 2014 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change.Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts."We applaud Whistler Performance Lubricants Inc. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. "Products from Whistler Performance Lubricants Inc. are contributing to an ever expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum." – Quote from company spokespersonAccording to a report that USDA released in 2015, biobased products contributed $369 billion to the U.S. economy in 2013 and support, directly and indirectly, four million jobs. The same report found that biobased products also displace approximately 300 million gallons of petroleum per year in the U.S., which is the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road. The increased production of renewable chemicals and biobased products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bioeconomy—where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and materials.WPL was born from the combination of two things: deep material science expertise and lifelong passion for cycling. The father and son team that founded WPL reside in Whistler, Canada, the heart of the mountain biking world.Access to the variety, intensity, and quality of Whistler’s trail system, bike park, and community, are what gives WPL the competitive edge we need to develop world class products.