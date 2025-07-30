Powered by Outside

Whistler’s Only Sanctioned Heli-Bike Trail Opens for the Season with Coast Range Heli-Skiing

Jul 30, 2025
by Blackcomb Helicopters  
photo
Image Credit: Fin Woods

PRESS RELEASE: Blackcomb Helicopters

Imagine skipping the grind to the top—no endless pedalling, no burning legs—just a helicopter dropping you on a remote alpine ridge, ready for a long, uninterrupted descent. That’s the promise of Hidden Peak, Whistler’s only sanctioned heli-bike trail, and it’s opening this weekend.

But even the dreamiest descent isn’t worth much if the trail doesn’t hold up. For the team behind Hidden Peak, making sure the trail rides as good as it looks has always been the top priority.


A Trail Built to Last

Hidden Peak’s creation is a model of collaboration, built in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, the Lil’wat Nation Land Referrals Committee, the Squamish Nation, and multiple resource and user groups. The result: a project that’s not only legal, but built to high standards—proof of what mountain biking can be when everyone works together.

Heading into opening weekend, the trail crew has been out in force, making sure the trail is in top shape. Howler Contracting built the original trail with durability in mind. Blackcomb Helicopters Heli Biking Program Manager, Jerome David, says, “The trail was initially built to handle water drainage really well,”. “That meant for this year's tune-up, we were mostly focused on clearing debris and brushing back overgrowth, rather than major repairs.”


photo
photo
photo
Image Credit: Jerome David

The past week has seen crews tackling the overgrown lower sections, clearing fallen trees and brushing back encroaching fireweed. “When you ride down now, you’ll notice purple fireweed lining the trail. We cleared quite a few rocks that were starting to stick out into the track,” the crew says. In all, it took about a week—three days on the lower trail, two up top, with at least three people working ten-hour shifts each day—to make sure Hidden Peak is ready to ride.

What to Expect on Hidden Peak

The trail itself is broken into three main sections: high alpine, 3.5km of treeline, and then a fast, open lower stretch that drops right through the cut blocks into the valley. “It’s a long descent that gives you everything—jaw-dropping alpine views up high, then flowing corners as you drop into the trees, and enough speed and flow to keep you grinning all the way down,” one crew member describes.

The full descent covers over 1,600 vertical meters (5,250 feet), and it all starts with a heli-drop to the top.

photo
photo

photo
Image Credit: Trish Bromley

The Coast Range Heli-Biking Experience

The day kicks off with a scenic helicopter lift from the valley floor, landing you near the summit with endless single-track ahead. The trail starts with a 3km black diamond alpine descent, weaving through ridgelines and past glacier lakes, before transitioning to a 1.2km climb. After that, it’s a 9km blue descent through old-growth forest, alpine meadows, banked corners, and just enough rough stuff to keep things interesting. Think Top of the World, but with more wilderness—and a lot less traffic.

Hidden Peak is open this weekend and accepting bookings. Head to https://www.coastrangeheliskiing.com/whistler-heli-biking to secure your heli-drop.

Regions in Article
Whistler

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Blackcomb Heli


Author Info:
BlackcombHelicopters avatar

Member since Aug 24, 2016
5 articles
Report
37 Comments
  • 416
 Heli drop is fun once in awhile, like once every 3rd summer or as a bucket list item. It's about the full-day experience. This is peanuts money compared to even a single day of heli skiing, and the summer MTB ride will likely be more engaging and memorable. I do not get what all the griping is about - cool shit can cost money to do.
  • 61
 Totally agree. We did a heli drop here in NZ a few years back - it was an amazing day. I don't plan on doing it again in a hurry as it's too expensive, but the memories we all have from that day are ones that will be with us forever. In general I prefer to earn my turns, but like you say, occasionally it's an amazing experience.
  • 110
 I probably won't do it, but if you're flying to Canada, renting a car, paying Whistler hotels, renting a bike & gear and buying lift tickets this is a rounding error for your dream vacation.
  • 34
 Personally, I think this is so far removed from the idea of what mountain biking is all about, and also feels al lot like something people only do to try to impress other people. It's just a single decent.
  • 200
 I am British and only have three teeth, but how many teeth would I need to extract from my private clients to pay for this helico-pter trip?
  • 10
 Your teeth or someone else’s?
  • 234
 $500 for one run hahahaha
  • 217
 Wahoo! fill pick up with diesel throw Ebike in the back, drive for an hour to the
trail load the chopper fly to the top, eat that you eco pedal peasents.

Wait til my Exo Suit comes in the post : )
  • 194
 *eye roll*
  • 151
 I wanted a pedal powered helicopter, not this
  • 20
 Here you go:

youtu.be/8K0uaUoE5f8?si=Rxp3vVO13qV37mbZ&t=22
  • 152
 Wow, equals two runs at my local bike park. I'll spend less, thanks.
  • 20
 Equals two runs of my winch and plummet trail at the end of the road. That trail does look sicker mind.
  • 4331
 Helicopter, hella wasteful. Hell no.
  • 192
 Where are all the commenters talking about ebike batteries though?!
  • 513
flag goingham (Jul 30, 2025 at 23:15) (Below Threshold)
 What about all of the resources used to produce your bike in the first place and then ship it across the ocean? The fuel you use to get to the trailhead, or back and forth from work? You are not innocent
  • 62
 @succulentsausage: one uses a finite source of power, the other can run on renewables and doesn’t pollute the air
  • 20
 @goingham: Can't be perfect, so you might as well burn it all down, eh?
  • 22
 @barp: just acknowledging the hypocrisy. I have no problem accepting my impact on the planet, I have more commuter miles on bikes than most people have in their cars, but if someone wants to heli drop an mtb ride that's their prerogative.
  • 177
 So this is for the wealthy guys that wanna play "extreme sport pro athlete"?
  • 81
 LOL this is pretty expensive for a "heli drop" ~$400per person, for what reads like a single drop?

Silverton CO, you can heli ski a single drop for $190.

And even Revelstoke offers a heli drop for bikes at $250.
  • 20
 The problem with revvy is it doesn't really have heli drop trails you can't shuttle or pedal (Cartier has been closed for a few years).
  • 80
 Is there no way to pedal to the top instead of "get to tha choppa?"
  • 70
 Even if there isn't for that particular trail, there are many others in the area that will allow you to pedal 1000m vert from hwy to summit to earn your turns.
  • 40
 I did a heli drop once back in the 90s in Pemberton. My wife got a free trip for 4. It was odd. Riding down without a decent warm up felt wrong. We had fun but I wouldn’t do it again. Living in Whistler it’s better to simply buy a big bike and a park pass. One can buy ex rentals for a pretty good price at seasons end. My buddy bought a V10 for $2500 that came with a new drivetrain and wheels and tires. Fully serviced.
  • 111
 Username checks out. Heli drop is a treat and an experience in my opinion. You don't do that every weekend. Gather a bunch of friends together, get some epic memories and talk about it years later while having some beers reminiscing the good old days.
  • 71
 We did Rainbow drop in Whistler couple years ago for my buddy's birthday and it was awesome.
  • 10
 Look for Hidden Peak on satellite. The entire area shows imagery from summer EXCEPT the immediate area from Hidden Peak to the valley where the trail would be. That imagery is from winter. They're trying to keep it hidden from us. It's a conspiracy!!!
  • 41
 This is something ive been wanting to do for. A lifetime
  • 30
 Wow you'd get loads of airtime!
  • 30
 Just got to find 3 other people to ride with
  • 42
 Tone deaf. Must be the rotors.
  • 31
 it says sanctioned but it's not on trailforks.
  • 20
 I did this a couple of years ago. Can recommend.
  • 22
 just ride top of the world, when is that ever crowded anyways? same type of terrain
  • 11
 Damn, this I must do.
  • 34
 Heli-YEAH







