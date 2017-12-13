White Style 2018 – ‘Fight Style’ Goes into its First Round

White Style, the only mountain bike Slopestyle contest on snow, returns to the slopes of Leogang for the opening round of the FMB World Tour 2018 on January 26. This year, Saalfelden Leogang has a surprise in store for both riders and spectators: a new mountain bike head-to-head format! For the first time ever, 20 of the best slopestyle heavy hitters will step into the ring and fight for the championship belt. Can't wait for the new format? Then check out the teaser:







White Style 2018 judging will be a new challenge as for the first time, the event will see an all new and thrilling format: In qualifying, 20 athletes will send their best tricks and raddest combos in order to reach the finals. The 16 qualified riders will then battle each other in elimination rounds. The fight is expected to be especially fierce, as the top athletes will have to put down not just one, but several top runs. In order to win the championship belt, a rider will have to take out their opponents in each round all the way to the grand final, similar to what you would expect in a speed & style event. Despite the new format, the event will remain its FMB Silver status and give the riders the chance to collect first points for the FMB World Tour 2018. The only question remaining is: which slopestyle heavyweight will make the most out of the new format to claim the win?







As of right now, the exact list of the top riders following the wake-up call from hibernation is not complete, but one thing is for certain: Rocky Balboa would nod in approval eyeballing up the massive piles of snow that are going to be sculpted into perfectly shaped take-offs, jumps and landings, in short – what the dreams of some of the best slopestyle athletes in the world are made of during the wintertime. Since its inauguration the snow jumps at White Style have proven themselves as the perfect stomping ground for all sorts of slopestyle craziness. Let it be style in its purest form by the likes of 2017 winner and heavy hitter Torquato 'Toto’ Testa (ITA) or Frenchman Simon Pagès who amazed the judges with a sick combo and placed second in January.







Another top contender is White Style veteran Sam Pilgrim (GBR), who won the unique event on snow in 2010 and 2011. Will the Brit step in the ring with Adrian Tell? The Norwegian, who will also be back in Leogang in January, loves flatspins and stoked the mountain bike world in 2016 by successfully pulling a world-first backflip-manual-frontflip.



Be part of the action and check out the new format! The qualifying will start on January 26 at 4pm at the Schanteilift in Leogang, the finals including the People’s Choice Best Trick will kick off at 7:30pm. Let your voice be heard by your favorite riders and make sure they get the cheers they deserve.







Everybody who wants to show how fast they can go on snow, can join the Scott Snow Downhill Race which will take place at 6.30pm. The Scott Snow Downhill Race will be one of the races of the ‘LINES Schneefräsn Cup’, more information is available



The Saalfelden Leogang region is situated in the heart of the Salzburger Land and offers a wide range of activities. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 270 kilometers / 168 miles of slopes in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn as well as 150 kilometers of trails. In summer, beginners and pros alike enjoy either Bikepark Leogang or the numerous trails of the Saalfelden Leogang region.



Everybody who wants to show how fast they can go on snow, can join the Scott Snow Downhill Race which will take place at 6.30pm. The Scott Snow Downhill Race will be one of the races of the ‘LINES Schneefräsn Cup’, more information is available here . Just sign up by writing an email to andrea.neumayr@saalfelden-leogang.at and you will be added to the starting line-up.The Saalfelden Leogang region is situated in the heart of the Salzburger Land and offers a wide range of activities. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 270 kilometers / 168 miles of slopes in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn as well as 150 kilometers of trails. In summer, beginners and pros alike enjoy either Bikepark Leogang or the numerous trails of the Saalfelden Leogang region.



More information about White Style 2018 can be found on the



Photos: Saalfelden Leogang Touristik GmbH/Christoph Laue



MENTIONS: @FMBA

More information about White Style 2018 can be found on the Facebook eventpage or the website Photos: Saalfelden Leogang Touristik GmbH/Christoph Laue

Must Read This Week