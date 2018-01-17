PRESS RELEASES

White Style 2018 Rider Line-Up Confirmed, Including Torquato Testa & Simon Pages

Jan 17, 2018
by SaalfeldenLeogang  
PRESS RELEASE: Rasoulution


The rider line-up has been finalized, the suspense is mounting: There are only 9 days left until 20 Slopestyle and Dirt Jump athletes will travel to Leogang’s Schanteilift for the 2018 FMB World Tour season opening at White Style on January 26. The unique slopestyle contest on snow has been an integral part of the Saalfelden Leogang event calendar for years but has big changes in store for 2018! For the first time, the athletes will battle each other head to head in an elimination format, the loser of each battle drops out of the contest. Will last year’s champion Torquato Testa from Italy triumph over his opponents and defend his title? Or will Bienvenido Alba from Spain amaze fans and judges with a special piece from his trick repertoire? One thing is certain: the riders will have to show off their gnarliest trick combos and jumps in order to win the championship belt. Additionally, ambitious spectators can take part in the exciting Scott Snow Downhill Race and prove their bike skills.

Bienvenido Aguado Alba Flip
Bienvenido Aguado Alba amazes the audience with his this flip.

Incredible trick combos, technically demanding jumps and a lot of snow: welcome to White Style! During qualifying on January 26, 20 riders will be throwing their raddest tricks and awe the spectators and judges. Four of them will drop out as only 16 can reach the finals, during which things are set to heat up in four elimination rounds where the athletes will compete head-to-head. Who will be the last man standing?

Simon Pages Double 360 Bar Spin
Simon Pages doing an incredible double 360 bar spin

Once more, the rider line-up is massive: 20 riders from 7 nations will ‘step into the ring’ and fight for the championship belt. The main man will be Signore Torquato ‘Toto’ Testa from Italy. The defending champion threw down the biggest tricks and earned himself the White Style title last year. The ‘oppo king’ will be competing at White Style for the fourth time, so he is definitely the most experienced rider in the line-up when it comes to snow. Last year, he made it to the top of the podium with an opposite cork 720, flip tuck over the boner log, double flip and a regular cork 720 – simply incredible! Next in line will be Simon Pagès from France who impressed last year’s crowd with a Flip Whip, a 360 Whip over the boner log, an opposite double whip on the step-up and a flip opposite whip on the last jump. A run that earned the Frenchman second place at last year’s edition of White Style.

Torquato Testa Double Whip
Last year's champion Torquato Testa impresses with a double whip

One rider who is well known for literally flying high is Bienvenido Alba from Spain. He was ready to rumble at the Best Trick Contest of the legendary Red Bull District Ride last September where he stunned fans and judges alike with an unbelievably clean double frontflip.

Here is the 2018 rider line-up:

Rider Line-up White Style 2018

After qualifying on Friday at 4pm CET, we will know which 16 finalists will battle each other in the elimination rounds. The main action – namely the finals including the People’s Choice Best Trick – will start at 7:30pm CET. Who will come out on top? Head down to Leogang and find out! Those who won’t be able to head to the Schanteilift, can check out the later rounds live on theFMB World Tour Facebook page.

Furthermore, anyone who wants to prove his or her own mountain bike skills, can participate in the Scott Snow Downhill Race which is a part of the LINES Schneefräsn Cup. The race starts at 5pm CET with practice and qualifying, the final kicks off at 6:30pm CET. Would you like to join? Just write an email to andrea.neumayr@saalfelden-leogang.at and you are on the start list.

What is a season kick-off without a good party? After the prize giving, fans and athletes will raise the roof of the Kraller Alm from 10pm CET for the After-Contest-Party – the most appropriate way to complete an awesome MTB event.

White Style 2018 (Friday, January, 26):

01.30 pm – 04.00 pm Practice Qualifying White Style
04.00 pm – 05.30 pm Qualifying White Style
05.00 pm – 05.30 pm Training Scott Snow Downhill Race
05.30 pm – 06.30 pm Qualifying Scott Snow Downhill Race
06.30 pm – 07.30 pm Finals Scott Snow Downhill Race (prize ceremony afterwards)
07.30 pm – 09.00 pm Finals White Style incl. People’s Choice Best Trick (prize ceremony afterwards)
10.00 pm After Show Party @ Kraller Alm

Torquato Testa does an amazing Flip
Will Torquato Testa defend the title this year?

About White Style:
White Style is the only mountain bike slopestyle contest on snow. The one-day event has been held at Bikepark Leogang’s Schanteilift since 2006 and is a registered Silver level event of the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour (FMB WT).

15 Comments

  • + 9
 Will Sam Pilgrim be competing, or will the cold drain his battery too quickly?
  • + 1
 I love your nickname Smile
  • + 5
 I like the entry requirements for your downhill race; "Just send us an email and you're on the start list".

Will this be streamed? It's got Red Bull logos all over, so I kinda assume it'll be on RB TV. If not, that sucks. If it says it in the article, my bad.
  • + 4
 "Double 360 barspin"?. As in 720 bar or 360 double bar? I'm assuming the second but I wouldn't put a 720 barspin past any of these guys! Such a sweet event.
  • + 1
 I believe it is the same mistake as with Torquato Testa pic with double flip and "double whip" comment below it...
  • + 5
 Lots of great underrated UK riders thrown in there, looking forward to what jib master Cardy has got in store for us!
  • + 4
 Big Up Tom Cardy!
  • + 3
 Trump approves this event name.
  • + 1
 The Least Racist Stable Genius?
  • + 2
 @endlessblockades: don’t forget in perfect health as well.
  • + 1
 @nyhc00: he is capable to draw clock. Its fine.
  • + 2
 Big Up Tom Reynolds .. !! a great rider, on the tour!
  • + 1
 Sick line up with Cardy and my dutch hero, Loek Quaedflieg!!!!
  • + 1
 Brrrrr
