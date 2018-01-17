White Style 2018 Rider Line-Up Confirmed, Including Torquato Testa & Simon Pages

PRESS RELEASE: Rasoulution







The rider line-up has been finalized, the suspense is mounting: There are only 9 days left until 20 Slopestyle and Dirt Jump athletes will travel to Leogang’s Schanteilift for the 2018 FMB World Tour season opening at White Style on January 26. The unique slopestyle contest on snow has been an integral part of the Saalfelden Leogang event calendar for years but has big changes in store for 2018! For the first time, the athletes will battle each other head to head in an elimination format, the loser of each battle drops out of the contest. Will last year’s champion Torquato Testa from Italy triumph over his opponents and defend his title? Or will Bienvenido Alba from Spain amaze fans and judges with a special piece from his trick repertoire? One thing is certain: the riders will have to show off their gnarliest trick combos and jumps in order to win the championship belt. Additionally, ambitious spectators can take part in the exciting Scott Snow Downhill Race and prove their bike skills.





Bienvenido Aguado Alba amazes the audience with his this flip.



Incredible trick combos, technically demanding jumps and a lot of snow: welcome to White Style! During qualifying on January 26, 20 riders will be throwing their raddest tricks and awe the spectators and judges. Four of them will drop out as only 16 can reach the finals, during which things are set to heat up in four elimination rounds where the athletes will compete head-to-head. Who will be the last man standing?





Simon Pages doing an incredible double 360 bar spin



Once more, the rider line-up is massive: 20 riders from 7 nations will ‘step into the ring’ and fight for the championship belt. The main man will be Signore Torquato ‘Toto’ Testa from Italy. The defending champion threw down the biggest tricks and earned himself the White Style title last year. The ‘oppo king’ will be competing at White Style for the fourth time, so he is definitely the most experienced rider in the line-up when it comes to snow. Last year, he made it to the top of the podium with an opposite cork 720, flip tuck over the boner log, double flip and a regular cork 720 – simply incredible! Next in line will be Simon Pagès from France who impressed last year’s crowd with a Flip Whip, a 360 Whip over the boner log, an opposite double whip on the step-up and a flip opposite whip on the last jump. A run that earned the Frenchman second place at last year’s edition of White Style.





Last year's champion Torquato Testa impresses with a double whip



One rider who is well known for literally flying high is Bienvenido Alba from Spain. He was ready to rumble at the Best Trick Contest of the legendary Red Bull District Ride last September where he stunned fans and judges alike with an unbelievably clean double frontflip.



Here is the 2018 rider line-up:







After qualifying on Friday at 4pm CET, we will know which 16 finalists will battle each other in the elimination rounds. The main action – namely the finals including the People’s Choice Best Trick – will start at 7:30pm CET. Who will come out on top? Head down to Leogang and find out! Those who won’t be able to head to the Schanteilift, can check out the later rounds live on theFMB World Tour Facebook page.



Furthermore, anyone who wants to prove his or her own mountain bike skills, can participate in the Scott Snow Downhill Race which is a part of the LINES Schneefräsn Cup. The race starts at 5pm CET with practice and qualifying, the final kicks off at 6:30pm CET. Would you like to join? Just write an email to andrea.neumayr@saalfelden-leogang.at and you are on the start list.



What is a season kick-off without a good party? After the prize giving, fans and athletes will raise the roof of the Kraller Alm from 10pm CET for the After-Contest-Party – the most appropriate way to complete an awesome MTB event.



White Style 2018 (Friday, January, 26):



01.30 pm – 04.00 pm Practice Qualifying White Style

04.00 pm – 05.30 pm Qualifying White Style

05.00 pm – 05.30 pm Training Scott Snow Downhill Race

05.30 pm – 06.30 pm Qualifying Scott Snow Downhill Race

06.30 pm – 07.30 pm Finals Scott Snow Downhill Race (prize ceremony afterwards)

07.30 pm – 09.00 pm Finals White Style incl. People’s Choice Best Trick (prize ceremony afterwards)

10.00 pm After Show Party @ Kraller Alm





Will Torquato Testa defend the title this year?



About White Style:

White Style is the only mountain bike slopestyle contest on snow. The one-day event has been held at Bikepark Leogang’s Schanteilift since 2006 and is a registered Silver level event of the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour (FMB WT).



