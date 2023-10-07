Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?

Oct 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the last round of the 2023 DH series, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2023 overall champions.

2023 Overall Champions
Elite Women: Vali Höll
Elite Men: Loic Bruni

Junior Women: Valentina Roa Sanchez
Junior Men: Ryan Pinkerton


Overall Points Standings

Elite Women:

photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo
photo
photo

Junior Women:

photo

Junior Men:

photo
photo



21 Comments
  • 9 0
 O yes Canada! Jackson and Finn both in the top five, and Bodhi too. Gracey's p7 is nothing to sneeze at either! Thank you to all the riders for the entertainment this season!
  • 3 0
 Congratulations to Bruni on being the best rider all year and winning the season despite some bad luck. That said it looks like Jackson is going to win the next x seasons in a row!
  • 6 0
 Rachel top 10 from only two races is a flex
  • 3 0
 And it shows how terrible the competition is.
  • 1 0
 No, just a poorly worked out points paying system.
  • 2 0
 Ok that was a fun season. But can we just all agree that this semis thing did not work and move on? As a fan I get serious fomo if I don’t watch semis, but if I do it’s just too much of a good thing. I’m exhausted just watching 6 hrs of this straight. How hard must it be on the riders?
  • 4 0
 Rachel top 10 with 2 races and Camille top 5 only half a season and one of the races with 0 points is insane!
  • 3 2
 Semi finals was a joke, there should have been points on the line.
  • 1 1
 So there were points for semis the whole season? Why not this race?
  • 4 0
 @allmountainrider81: they don’t want the results of the World Cup overall to be decided before the finals. In previous years they did the same, making all points to the race and none in quali.
  • 1 2
 @pisgahgnar: so they changed the points format just for one race? Seems kinda stupid given that Vali had it locked before this even started.
  • 4 0
 @allmountainrider81: It has been like this for years, is not new. They do it so the season is decided on the actual final run, not on the qualification (previously) nor on the semis (new this year)
  • 1 0
 @no-good-ideas: that's the nature of the women's series. Is there a way of making that more competitive? I don't know.
  • 1 1
 @elyari: last year did not have any semi final.
  • 3 0
 @no-good-ideas: You obviously can't completely prevent the overall being decided before the last final. Without a semi I think the idea of giving no points other than the final is good, but the semis being pointless is too weird.
  • 1 0
 @elyari: iirc it’s only been a couple years. And it’s dumb.
  • 1 0
 @inonyme: correct, there was qualys and thats why I highlighted that on my phrase: "qualification (previously) nor on the semis (new this year)"
  • 1 0
 Love that both Jackson and Nina got top 3. Syndicate=W
  • 1 3
 I respect Loic, but winning the overall title seems hollow when you're getting rinsed by 7 seconds on the final stage and didn't even win the most races. Jackson is the People's Champ of 2023!
  • 4 0
 yeah…so…no
  • 6 0
 He rode extremely clinically. Knew exactly the pace he needed to get the result he needed. Genius tbh. Jackson rode at 100% to take the win at his home race.





