Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
Oct 7, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
21 Comments
After the last round of the 2023 DH series, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2023 overall champions.
2023 Overall Champions
Elite Women:
Vali Höll
Elite Men:
Loic Bruni
Junior Women:
Valentina Roa Sanchez
Junior Men:
Ryan Pinkerton
Overall Points Standings
Elite Women:
Elite Men:
Junior Women:
Junior Men:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,794 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
86208 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
78186 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
55629 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
55121 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
42627 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
37564 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
37368 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
35093 views
21 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
AndrewHornor
(37 mins ago)
O yes Canada! Jackson and Finn both in the top five, and Bodhi too. Gracey's p7 is nothing to sneeze at either! Thank you to all the riders for the entertainment this season!
[Reply]
3
0
Mugen
(31 mins ago)
Congratulations to Bruni on being the best rider all year and winning the season despite some bad luck. That said it looks like Jackson is going to win the next x seasons in a row!
[Reply]
6
0
daceto817
(25 mins ago)
Rachel top 10 from only two races is a flex
[Reply]
3
0
DetroitCity
(18 mins ago)
And it shows how terrible the competition is.
[Reply]
1
0
handynzl
(18 mins ago)
No, just a poorly worked out points paying system.
[Reply]
2
0
stefkrger
(5 mins ago)
Ok that was a fun season. But can we just all agree that this semis thing did not work and move on? As a fan I get serious fomo if I don’t watch semis, but if I do it’s just too much of a good thing. I’m exhausted just watching 6 hrs of this straight. How hard must it be on the riders?
[Reply]
4
0
Phipu
(15 mins ago)
Rachel top 10 with 2 races and Camille top 5 only half a season and one of the races with 0 points is insane!
[Reply]
3
2
kykykyle
(50 mins ago)
Semi finals was a joke, there should have been points on the line.
[Reply]
1
1
allmountainrider81
(45 mins ago)
So there were points for semis the whole season? Why not this race?
[Reply]
4
0
pisgahgnar
(31 mins ago)
@allmountainrider81
: they don’t want the results of the World Cup overall to be decided before the finals. In previous years they did the same, making all points to the race and none in quali.
[Reply]
1
2
no-good-ideas
(29 mins ago)
@pisgahgnar
: so they changed the points format just for one race? Seems kinda stupid given that Vali had it locked before this even started.
[Reply]
4
0
elyari
(28 mins ago)
@allmountainrider81
: It has been like this for years, is not new. They do it so the season is decided on the actual final run, not on the qualification (previously) nor on the semis (new this year)
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(22 mins ago)
@no-good-ideas
: that's the nature of the women's series. Is there a way of making that more competitive? I don't know.
[Reply]
1
1
inonyme
(22 mins ago)
@elyari
: last year did not have any semi final.
[Reply]
3
0
finnspin
(18 mins ago)
@no-good-ideas
: You obviously can't completely prevent the overall being decided before the last final. Without a semi I think the idea of giving no points other than the final is good, but the semis being pointless is too weird.
[Reply]
1
0
owl-X
(13 mins ago)
@elyari
: iirc it’s only been a couple years. And it’s dumb.
[Reply]
1
0
elyari
(9 mins ago)
@inonyme
: correct, there was qualys and thats why I highlighted that on my phrase: "qualification (previously) nor on the semis (new this year)"
[Reply]
1
0
bKrack
(17 mins ago)
Love that both Jackson and Nina got top 3. Syndicate=W
[Reply]
1
3
fentoncrackshell
(16 mins ago)
I respect Loic, but winning the overall title seems hollow when you're getting rinsed by 7 seconds on the final stage and didn't even win the most races. Jackson is the People's Champ of 2023!
[Reply]
4
0
owl-X
(11 mins ago)
yeah…so…no
[Reply]
6
0
markcorrigan
(7 mins ago)
He rode extremely clinically. Knew exactly the pace he needed to get the result he needed. Genius tbh. Jackson rode at 100% to take the win at his home race.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040074
Mobile Version of Website