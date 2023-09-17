Who are the 2023 UCI EDR World Cup Champions?

2023 Overall Champions

Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier

Elite Men: Richie Rude



U21 Women: Emmy Lan

U21 Men: Lisandru Bertini



Team: Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team



Overall Points Standings

After the last round of the 2023 EDR series, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2023 overall champions.