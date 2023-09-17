Watch
Who are the 2023 UCI EDR World Cup Champions?
Sep 17, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Add to Favorites
10 Comments
After the last round of the 2023 EDR series, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2023 overall champions.
2023 Overall Champions
Elite Women:
Isabeau Courdurier
Elite Men:
Richie Rude
U21 Women:
Emmy Lan
U21 Men:
Lisandru Bertini
Team:
Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team
Overall Points Standings
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Enduro Racing
Results
EDR Châtel 2023
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,713 articles
Score
Time
15
2
nateb
(36 mins ago)
Let's put the politics, doomsday prophecies, and conspiracy theories aside for a moment and just celebrate these incredibly talented riders!
3
0
TannerValhouli
(29 mins ago)
Give ‘em one last big pizza party before they’re all laid off #f*ckUCI
2
1
barbasma
(19 mins ago)
Great riders need respect and a winning race format not "the race for poor dhillers"
I'm thinking about rally and enduro concept for motorbikes.
I'm thinking about light trail bikes and not "near dh bikes"
More pedal, les dh.
5
5
omegalung
(40 mins ago)
So, will this be the Last UCI EDR? As fast as teams are pulling out. I see it hard for the EDR to continue. Maybe if it was done outside the UCI, it would have a better chance. The coverage it gets is really pathetic. Such talented riders.
2
0
bohne
(26 mins ago)
yes but:
if everything we get out of an season ending is an excel chart showing the results maybe i see the point why people dont get excited..
1
1
scottlakesmtb
(24 mins ago)
You may as well be talking about the stamp collection members disco for Antarctica for 2024.
It’s not got a following because x, y and z reason but still, it’ll be a shame if they pull the plug.
(Nothing against stamp collecting mtb enduro riders)
1
0
nolimit
(12 mins ago)
@bohne
: always easy to say while we‘re enjoying our sunday off work The race ended this afternoon so let‘s give the editors some time and I‘m sure we‘ll see some great articles popping up tomorrow!
1
3
cookiemonster615
(17 mins ago)
Who else had no idea that there was UCI Enduro racing until this week?
Below threshold threads are hidden
6
14
mo-T
(43 mins ago)
Richie is only provisional until he gets caught again …
2
1
TannerValhouli
(30 mins ago)
Cry louder you fucking baby
