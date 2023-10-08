Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Who are the 2023 XC World Cup Champions?
Oct 8, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
3 Comments
After the last round of the 2023 XC series, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2023 overall champions.
2023 Overall Champions
Elite Women:
Puck Pieterse
Elite Men:
Nino Schurter
U23 Women:
Ronja Rlöchlinger
U23 Men:
Adrien Boichis
Overall Points Standings
Elite Women:
Elite Men:
U23 Women:
U23 Men:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,801 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
98532 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
87258 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
82160 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
57595 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
43135 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
39935 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
38137 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
37842 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Grady-Harris
(47 mins ago)
Nino the GOAT
[Reply]
1
0
meathooker
(40 mins ago)
N I N O !
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(37 mins ago)
GOAT
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046126
Mobile Version of Website