Who are the 2023 XC World Cup Champions?

Oct 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After the last round of the 2023 XC series, let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings and who are the 2023 overall champions.

2023 Overall Champions
Elite Women: Puck Pieterse
Elite Men: Nino Schurter

U23 Women: Ronja Rlöchlinger
U23 Men: Adrien Boichis


Overall Points Standings

Elite Women:

photo
photo
photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo
photo

U23 Women:

photo
photo
photo

U23 Men:

photo
photo
photo
photo



